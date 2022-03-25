« previous next »
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #40 on: March 25, 2022, 11:07:58 am »
 2 sorted, that was pain free so far
  • @OTKFlags
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #41 on: March 25, 2022, 11:15:37 am »
What time will you be arriving in Milan?

Cant they even be arsed to change the settings from the last trip !🙈
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #42 on: March 25, 2022, 11:20:20 am »
Quote from: hoppyLFC on March 25, 2022, 11:15:37 am
What time will you be arriving in Milan?

Cant they even be arsed to change the settings from the last trip !🙈

Lol I saw that and was like, 'wait, have I clicked on the wrong sale?' a few seconds of confusion till I realised it was ticket office error  :D
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #43 on: March 25, 2022, 11:21:02 am »
In - all in the upper tier....great !
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #44 on: March 25, 2022, 11:39:41 am »
Won't be as bad Barca!! :D
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #45 on: March 25, 2022, 11:53:28 am »
Quote from: Max100 on March 25, 2022, 10:35:25 am
Would this sell out on 2 or go down to all members?

Goes from 2 down to 1 on Monday - still think there will be a few for all in another sale - prices of flights are high and no credits carried
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #46 on: March 25, 2022, 11:54:22 am »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on March 25, 2022, 10:45:14 am
Wonder if we'll be split in different tiers like 2010 or 2006 ? Hope not....that was shite.

All upper
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #47 on: March 25, 2022, 11:59:40 am »
Chances of this dropping to ST holders with no credits? I've just been asked by someone to get them one if I can
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #48 on: March 25, 2022, 12:06:08 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on March 25, 2022, 11:39:41 am
Won't be as bad Barca!! :D
No, I know, been before - I was meaning all together, not separated like we were previous years  :)
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #49 on: March 25, 2022, 01:16:23 pm »
Easy in and out that
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #50 on: March 25, 2022, 01:17:27 pm »
Would anyone who can see it mind sharing a screenshot of the blocks and which ones are allocated to us please? Buying in 2 different sales so want to be sure. Thanks
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #51 on: March 25, 2022, 02:04:43 pm »
What other sale is on today? Queue of 19,000 now!
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #52 on: March 25, 2022, 02:14:41 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on March 25, 2022, 02:04:43 pm
What other sale is on today? Queue of 19,000 now!

I think it's Benfica at home
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #53 on: March 25, 2022, 02:47:18 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on March 25, 2022, 02:14:41 pm
I think it's Benfica at home

Only our ticket office could do that!! Over 9,000 and 27 minute wait at the moment  :'(
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #54 on: March 25, 2022, 02:50:49 pm »
How many are left?
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #55 on: March 25, 2022, 03:43:12 pm »
Quote from: lucho07072016 on March 25, 2022, 01:17:27 pm
Would anyone who can see it mind sharing a screenshot of the blocks and which ones are allocated to us please? Buying in 2 different sales so want to be sure. Thanks
29 to 33 are available but 28 and 34 are sold out, hope that helps - ynwa
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #56 on: March 25, 2022, 09:55:03 pm »
Well over 1K left, even taking into account the 1+ sale on Monday, its definitely dropping to all seasies/members
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #57 on: March 25, 2022, 10:59:06 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on March 25, 2022, 09:55:03 pm
Well over 1K left, even taking into account the 1+ sale on Monday, its definitely dropping to all seasies/members
flights pricey for this plus I'm about take 6 weeks unpaid leave but when will the next chance be? Decisions
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #58 on: March 26, 2022, 12:28:09 am »
For a late flight that arrives in faro at 20:30, is there any way of getting to lisbon at that time?
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #59 on: March 26, 2022, 09:24:58 am »
Quote from: russmills10 on March 26, 2022, 12:28:09 am
For a late flight that arrives in faro at 20:30, is there any way of getting to lisbon at that time?

Think you will need to stay in Faro one night. Then get a train early next morning.
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #60 on: March 26, 2022, 10:09:12 am »
If we get to Paris will they use the credits from 19/20 for the guaranteed sale or go back to 18/19 to include the Barca semi ?
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #61 on: March 26, 2022, 11:08:02 am »
Quote from: AnthonyStabile on March 26, 2022, 10:09:12 am
If we get to Paris will they use the credits from 19/20 for the guaranteed sale or go back to 18/19 to include the Barca semi ?

No one knows.
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #62 on: March 26, 2022, 05:33:49 pm »
Would all members/st be likely get a ticket with so many remaining? Trying to work out if it is worth booking travel 🤔
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #63 on: March 26, 2022, 08:43:44 pm »
I live just outside Lisbon, so brilliant draw! :)
If anyone got a spare or two, even at short notice before the game I'm always up for it. Cheers!
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 09:19:06 am »
Quote from: AR48 on March 26, 2022, 05:33:49 pm
Would all members/st be likely get a ticket with so many remaining? Trying to work out if it is worth booking travel 🤔
If you are after a single or a couple singles you should be fine. Just be on the sale when it starts and stay on it and refresh for a bit if needed
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #65 on: Today at 09:22:49 am »
Got sorted via mate for tickets as he unable to travel due to work.
First season been able to go to more than just 1 European away game as before use to do 1 a year.
so far been Milan twice and now Benfica.

sale most likely to drop to STH later today so if anyone still looking for a ticket(Face value) give me a shout and will try give a hand.
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #66 on: Today at 09:29:52 am »
Will majority who got Napoli also have Atletico or did it not work like that? I cant remember.
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #67 on: Today at 09:45:04 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 09:29:52 am
Will majority who got Napoli also have Atletico or did it not work like that? I cant remember.
Atletico was 800 bigger than Napoli and Napoli was the second biggest allocation by about 1,00 and Genk and Salzburg were tiny. So basically yes.
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #68 on: Today at 09:49:33 am »
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 09:45:04 am
Atletico was 800 bigger than Napoli and Napoli was the second biggest allocation by about 1,00 and Genk and Salzburg were tiny. So basically yes.

There might be a few who got Atletico without Napoli then - but perhaps not too many.
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #69 on: Today at 09:50:39 am »
Quote from: russmills10 on March 26, 2022, 12:28:09 am
For a late flight that arrives in faro at 20:30, is there any way of getting to lisbon at that time?

Although its been a while since I did it, there always used to be buses through the night, check https://rede-expressos.pt/   or https://www.flixbus.pt/percursos-autocarros/faro-lisboa

I have lived in Portugal for 15 years so let me know if I can help with something.

Still hoping to try and get a couple of tickets if anyone can help, last time I was able to get to a game was Braga away :butt
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #70 on: Today at 10:26:29 am »
Quote from: Slick_Beef on Today at 09:50:39 am
Although its been a while since I did it, there always used to be buses through the night, check https://rede-expressos.pt/   or https://www.flixbus.pt/percursos-autocarros/faro-lisboa

I have lived in Portugal for 15 years so let me know if I can help with something.

Still hoping to try and get a couple of tickets if anyone can help, last time I was able to get to a game was Braga away :butt
Ah brilliant thanks so much - was seeing returns for 40 euros but this is half the price
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #71 on: Today at 10:50:09 am »
Flixbus from faro is how I'm doing it, I'm on the 9:45
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #72 on: Today at 11:26:01 am »
Quote from: russmills10 on Today at 10:26:29 am
Ah brilliant thanks so much - was seeing returns for 40 euros but this is half the price

sound mate

Just in case anyone is looking at the trains, this is the place to buy tickets from https://www.cp.pt/passageiros/en 
Anywhere else is just reselling with markups
Also keep in mind the trains here are different to England, all tickets have an assigned seat and they wont sell any more tickets once all the seats are booked
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #73 on: Today at 11:33:03 am »
Quote from: Slick_Beef on Today at 11:26:01 am
sound mate

Just in case anyone is looking at the trains, this is the place to buy tickets from https://www.cp.pt/passageiros/en 
Anywhere else is just reselling with markups
Also keep in mind the trains here are different to England, all tickets have an assigned seat and they wont sell any more tickets once all the seats are booked

Are they strict on where you sit?

Might try jib into first class...  ;)
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #74 on: Today at 11:42:52 am »
blocs 33-32-31 still available at the top - good luck all - YNWA
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #75 on: Today at 12:09:23 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 11:33:03 am
Are they strict on where you sit?

Might try jib into first class...  ;)

Its only about a fiver more but its pretty shite.
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #76 on: Today at 12:32:35 pm »
Quote from: ant on Today at 11:42:52 am
blocs 33-32-31 still available at the top - good luck all - YNWA

Please could you take a screenshot of the stadium layout showing our blocks? TIA. YNWA
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #77 on: Today at 01:28:55 pm »
32 and 33 left at the top, not that many though !
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #78 on: Today at 03:59:28 pm »
got a few and they still keep popping up after saying SOLD OUT - keep trying - YNWA !
Re: Benfica away, ticket selling details
« Reply #79 on: Today at 05:48:59 pm »
Quote from: Slick_Beef on Today at 11:26:01 am
sound mate

Just in case anyone is looking at the trains, this is the place to buy tickets from https://www.cp.pt/passageiros/en 
Anywhere else is just reselling with markups
Also keep in mind the trains here are different to England, all tickets have an assigned seat and they wont sell any more tickets once all the seats are booked

I bought my train from faro To Lisbon using a site called Omio. Are they still safe to use or is it best just booking again using the link you posted
