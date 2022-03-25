What time will you be arriving in Milan?Cant they even be arsed to change the settings from the last trip !🙈
Would this sell out on 2 or go down to all members?
Wonder if we'll be split in different tiers like 2010 or 2006 ? Hope not....that was shite.
Won't be as bad Barca!!
What other sale is on today? Queue of 19,000 now!
I think it's Benfica at home
Would anyone who can see it mind sharing a screenshot of the blocks and which ones are allocated to us please? Buying in 2 different sales so want to be sure. Thanks
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Well over 1K left, even taking into account the 1+ sale on Monday, its definitely dropping to all seasies/members
For a late flight that arrives in faro at 20:30, is there any way of getting to lisbon at that time?
If we get to Paris will they use the credits from 19/20 for the guaranteed sale or go back to 18/19 to include the Barca semi ?
Would all members/st be likely get a ticket with so many remaining? Trying to work out if it is worth booking travel 🤔
Will majority who got Napoli also have Atletico or did it not work like that? I cant remember.
Atletico was 800 bigger than Napoli and Napoli was the second biggest allocation by about 1,00 and Genk and Salzburg were tiny. So basically yes.
Although its been a while since I did it, there always used to be buses through the night, check https://rede-expressos.pt/ or https://www.flixbus.pt/percursos-autocarros/faro-lisboaI have lived in Portugal for 15 years so let me know if I can help with something.Still hoping to try and get a couple of tickets if anyone can help, last time I was able to get to a game was Braga away
Ah brilliant thanks so much - was seeing returns for 40 euros but this is half the price
sound mateJust in case anyone is looking at the trains, this is the place to buy tickets from https://www.cp.pt/passageiros/en Anywhere else is just reselling with markupsAlso keep in mind the trains here are different to England, all tickets have an assigned seat and they wont sell any more tickets once all the seats are booked
Are they strict on where you sit?Might try jib into first class...
blocs 33-32-31 still available at the top - good luck all - YNWA
