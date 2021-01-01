Brilliant first post CTWe all know if we do turn up we can smash these. Lets send off the Owl to his final retirement.main worry is that the officiating as usual be iffy. Fuck those incompetent c*nts and hope they choke on their whistleIts going to be a busy month so i do hope to see thiago and naby if both fit rotated. They just might be crucial for our run in. Hope to see a bit of curtis, harvey and hopefully Ox step up to the plate when called upon. Of course we have the GOAT up front if our front 5 needs a bit of rotation.