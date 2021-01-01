« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread  (Read 8439 times)

Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 10:39:41 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 10:35:23 pm
we always seem to start slow and rusty after breaks (at least that's what my memory is telling me) so i would be going as strong as possible (within the realms of what is sensible for each player as dictated by our fitness staff etc)

there are no gimme's, blitz them early and put the game beyond them is the ideal scenario and 'rest' players with subbing once the job is done, better that way than chasing a game late on cos it's gone tits up, they're not a great team but they can and have had good days this season and do have players that can hurt you

get the job done, then tinker as you see fit for the benefit of player's minutes etc

I do have that feeling as well but we did beat Watford 5-0 in 12.30pm kick off after an international break this season with Alisson and Fabinho missing because they played for Brazil the day before.
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 10:40:06 pm »
Excited for the game. Will be interesting to see who at RB if Trent not fit
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 10:55:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:49:27 pm
Mad to think that 24 hours from now well hopefully be top of the league (and with a win, not a draw!). Have we been top at all this season? Feels like Chelsea had their noses in front early on. If weve been top, I imagine it was only after the first 2-3 games.

City didnt have that many weeks at the top in 2013/14 either before they pipped us
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 11:01:40 pm »
I loved that OP CT, smashing read mate.

Put the pressure on indeed.
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 11:40:34 pm »
Let's just win. Light a fire up City's arse and see how well they handle it.
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #85 on: Today at 01:15:07 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:01:40 pm
I loved that OP CT, smashing read mate.

Put the pressure on indeed.

Cheers John mate.  :wave
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #86 on: Today at 01:56:11 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:40:06 pm
Excited for the game. Will be interesting to see who at RB if Trent not fit

Joe Gomez I would have thought.....
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #87 on: Today at 03:10:03 am »
Quote from: eAyeAddio on Today at 01:56:11 am
Joe Gomez I would have thought.....
Could be Milner also just depends. We will see
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #88 on: Today at 03:31:23 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 11:40:34 pm
Let's just win. Light a fire up City's arse and see how well they handle it.


The heat has been getting to them, if the flames arrive.....
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #89 on: Today at 03:43:50 am »
Shocking amount of pressure on us to win this game.


They are one of the worst teams in the league with a true zombie manager.




Hoping for the best, prepared for the worst.
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #90 on: Today at 04:16:28 am »
Anything but a win please.
Re: Liverpool FC v Watford Sat 2nd April @ 12:30 - Pre Match Thread
« Reply #91 on: Today at 04:54:10 am »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 04:16:28 am
Anything but a win please.
so a draw or a loss then? :D
