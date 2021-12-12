« previous next »
Author Topic: Best and Worst Motorway Services  (Read 467 times)

Best and Worst Motorway Services
The Wembley thread has sparked a heated debate on the motorway network of the UK, and now taken a delightful tangent into the world of service stations. What are your best and worst shouts?

Few of my highlights below, taking into consideration Im strictly an M40, M42, M6 (Toll), M6 kind of guy.

Warwick (M40) - soft spot for this one for the time a bloke parked next to us started chatting to us, and introduced himself as Bongo Eddie who played in Kid Creoles band. Chatted for ages and he gave us a business card. :D Thinking of this thread made me google him and he sadly does in 2016 having lived in Liverpool for years. Anyway, sweet spot in terms of being far enough from home and far enough from where I want to get to to make it worth stopping at.

Tebay (M6) - Ill let Rob wax lyrical shortly but surely the King of Services. Farm shop, proper restaurant, beautiful surroundings, not your usual low quality shite.

Gloucester (M5) - the West Country version of Tebay. As above, but with more pasties.

And some of the worst:

Keele, Sandbach, Charnock Richard (M6) - a grim set of services. Childhood memories of tucking into my Little Chef above the M6 at Charnock Richard as the lorries hurtled past below, wondering if the whole place was going to collapse. Still standing 30 years later somehow.

So go on then, lets have some red hot service station chat. :D

Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
I think the best we have here is Applegreen. All shite and generic 'if you've been in one you've been in them all' type places.

Subway, Burger King and Chop Stix is about all they provide.
Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
Not strictly a services but used to enjoy popping in here as a kid on the way down to see family in Cambridge, a lovely grotty Maccies in a spaceship

Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
I think the best we have here is Applegreen. All shite and generic 'if you've been in one you've been in them all' type places.

Subway, Burger King and Chop Stix is about all they provide.

Agreed, most if not all motorway services are generic overpriced shite, run by 2 or 3 companies, you're better off with a good cafe not far from the motorway instead, if you know where to go.
Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
Agree with Nick's choices, quite like Corley M6 as well.

A few to add to the bad bunch:

Burtonwood (M62)
Knutsford (M6)
Watfod Gap (M1)
Northampton (M1)
Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
Not strictly a services but used to enjoy popping in here as a kid on the way down to see family in Cambridge, a lovely grotty Maccies in a spaceship


Cambridge services on the A14 is grim. One of those where you need to drive for ages off the motorway to get there.

Medway on A2 is bad aswell. Remembering stopping there on late on Xmas Day after one of the kids puked up in the car within 30 miles of a 120 mile journey home. It was a grim services without that experience but that topped it off.

As discussed in the other thread, Beaconsfield and Oxford services on the M40 are 2 of the better ones I've used regularly.

I quite like the services that have an M&S or Waitrose on site. Particularly on a Sunday afternoon trip after a weekend away. They allow you to buy something convenient for dinner when you get home. Takes away any stress of getting back before 4pm when the supermarkets close. I also like services that offer something more than Burger King, KFC. Something with a LEON, a Pizza Express or even a noodle outlet.

My heart sinks if I we are looking to stop and the next service station  is revealed as having a Wimpy. Watford Gap defo has one and I think a few service stations on the M6 do.

Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
Agree with Nick's choices, quite like Corley M6 as well.

A few to add to the bad bunch:

Burtonwood (M62)
Knutsford (M6)
Watfod Gap (M1)
Northampton (M1)


I've got fond memories of being there in the small hours, playing Street Fighter II during acid come-down.


Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
A few to add to the bad bunch:

Watfod Gap (M1)

This is a terrible services. But at the same time I have fond memories of stopping there when going to FA Cup finals as a kid in the 80's and early 90's.
Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
M40 has a higher class of services than the M1 for me! The only redeeming feature of Watford Gap is a view of the West Coast Mainline!

Warwick is decent and the northbound has a nice leafy drive in!

Keele on the M6 is horrible. Sandbach and Knutsford made bearable by knowing you are almost back in Liverpool!

Honourable mention for Heston East on the M4 as the worst i have ever had the misfortune to need to stop at!
Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
Ive got two memories of Knutsford services. The first was getting picked up with my dad for the 2001 League Cup Final to find out we were sharing a mini bus to Cardiff with Ron Dixon from Brookie! The other was missing England winning the 2009 Ashes because our baby was kicking off and we had to stop and feed him. A mixed bag.

Burtonwood just makes me think of the time my dad called me from there to say hed forgotten his season ticket and I had to drive there myself to give it to him. Should have just gone to the game instead!
Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
I hate any that make you drive about a mile away from the motorway before reaching it. I'm normally dying for a pee and have mentally begun to relax knowing I'll get bladder release soon... only to find I have to drive even more, and it's odds-on some dithery Doris will be pootling along in a state of confusion at 20mph in front.
Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
I usually try not to stop at services but there is one on the way back from Scotland just before the motorway changes to the M6 when you get to England, it has a lake and when we went there was a family of geese in the car park, very cute.
Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
So go on then, lets have some red hot service station chat. :D
Good work Nick,
I'm in a very similar orbit to you so not too much to add to the decent ones. I'd also add Forton by Lancaster to that triumvirate of M6 shite services you mentioned. I think the old school ones with the footbridge across are all a bit decrepit and dated.

That said, I do prefer the old dual sided layout to the ones on Junctions or roundabouts which just seem more hassle to access especially if approaching from the "wrong" side.

Got to go some way to beat the Tebay and Gloucester offerings though, although the queues are a bastard at peak times. Partial to a French aire too.

Edit: Good shout Jookie on the Waitrose/M&S for returning from a weekend away
Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
Beaconsfield is the best one on the M40 and the one in Tebay on the M6, which I believe is the one where the produce comes from within 30 miles of the site, is epic.
Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
I hate any that make you drive about a mile away from the motorway before reaching it. I'm normally dying for a pee and have mentally begun to relax knowing I'll get bladder release soon... only to find I have to drive even more, and it's odds-on some dithery Doris will be pootling along in a state of confusion at 20mph in front.

yeah this is a ballache.  South Mimms on the M25 is a decent services but is off a roundabout which doubles up as the intersection between the M25 and A1 so can be horrendous to get in and out of at times
Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
Beaconsfield is the best one on the M40 and the one in Tebay on the M6, which I believe is the one where the produce comes from within 30 miles of the site, is epic.
Came on to ask where the love for Tebay is? One of the nicest retail experiences full stop, aside from it being a Motorway services.

Can confirm Keele and Sandbach are shite, Telford is horrible and I remember Michaelwood on the M5 being filthy. Lancaster and Toddington both crap.

Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Today at 03:39:07 pm
I usually try not to stop at services but there is one on the way back from Scotland just before the motorway changes to the M6 when you get to England, it has a lake and when we went there was a family of geese in the car park, very cute.
That's Gretna on the A74, it's a good'un as they go.
Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
I think the best we have here is Applegreen. All shite and generic 'if you've been in one you've been in them all' type places.

Subway, Burger King and Chop Stix is about all they provide.
ours also don't charge 20p a litre more for diesel than non motorway stations
Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
Tebay (M6) is great for food etc but the car drivers are fucking pissing me off, parking in the truck bays, last time in I had to park across 4 bays. Shame the c*nts could drive out, otherwise I'd have taken a 45 minute break and block them in  :no



Other decent services

Killington Lake (M6 South just past J37) - loads of parking space and has a huge reservoir behind it, its really nice sitting on the grass looking over it
Corley (M6)
Warwick (M40)
Cherwell Valley (M40)

Worst

The rest. They are all in the main shite, overpriced crap, food is rubbish, bogs never clean and bell end car drivers always drive through the lorry park and almost get crushed.
Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
Thurrock services on M25 by Dartford crossing are a poor set of services.

Nightmare getting to them from the motorway or back onto the motorway. Facilities are rubbish as well. Think the toilets were down stairs in there.

Stopped there late on Saturday nights when driving back home from Liverpool games. That services can be a bit shady late on. Lots of gangs of lads hanging around. Cars doing donuts in the car park. Had a perceived edge to it that I wouldnt normally associate with a service station. The edginess of a service station visits normally comes from what food might be on offer or the state of the boys. Not necessarily with potential for some aggro.

Im not normally fussed by stuff like that (being brought up in Huyton does that for you) but even the 20-odd year old me was a bit wary stopping there late at a weekend.
Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
Every single one of them are piss poor for fucks sakes.
Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
ours also don't charge 20p a litre more for diesel than non motorway stations

I actually topped up at Applegreen a couple of weeks ago. Was 164 for diesel and everywhere else was north of 170. Running low again and hoping to see some price drops.
Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
I actually topped up at Applegreen a couple of weeks ago. Was 164 for diesel and everywhere else was north of 170. Running low again and hoping to see some price drops.
I paid 1.70 in an English service station a few months ago. I near dropped
Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
How can you lot afford to use service stations?  :o
Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
Scotch corner is terrible really. Especially given that its the last stop in civilised territory.
Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
Scotch corner is terrible really. Especially given that its the last stop in civilised territory.
 

It is terrible but alas, not the last as I think that honour goes to Washington.which is worse!!!!!
Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
Beaconsfield is the best one on the M40 and the one in Tebay on the M6, which I believe is the one where the produce comes from within 30 miles of the site, is epic.


The prices are epic!    :o

They sell loaves of bread for about £4, and fancy little pies for about the same.

Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
Scotch corner is terrible really. Especially given that its the last stop in civilised territory.

Heading in which direction?
Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
Heading in which direction?


Towards Saudi-on-Tyne
Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
How can you lot afford to use service stations?  :o

I stop for a toilet break or my 45 driving break, I take my own coffee and food with me. I will grab a sausage barm occasionally at Tebay on my way to Scotland and I have had to get me tea there coming back late from Scotland, pie and chips all homemade and bloody lovely
Re: Best and Worst Motorway Services
You think service station mark-ups are bad? Us on the trains have to suffer WHSmith's margins.
