The Wembley thread has sparked a heated debate on the motorway network of the UK, and now taken a delightful tangent into the world of service stations. What are your best and worst shouts?Few of my highlights below, taking into consideration Im strictly an M40, M42, M6 (Toll), M6 kind of guy.Warwick (M40) - soft spot for this one for the time a bloke parked next to us started chatting to us, and introduced himself as Bongo Eddie who played in Kid Creoles band. Chatted for ages and he gave us a business card.Thinking of this thread made me google him and he sadly does in 2016 having lived in Liverpool for years. Anyway, sweet spot in terms of being far enough from home and far enough from where I want to get to to make it worth stopping at.Tebay (M6) - Ill let Rob wax lyrical shortly but surely the King of Services. Farm shop, proper restaurant, beautiful surroundings, not your usual low quality shite.Gloucester (M5) - the West Country version of Tebay. As above, but with more pasties.And some of the worst:Keele, Sandbach, Charnock Richard (M6) - a grim set of services. Childhood memories of tucking into my Little Chef above the M6 at Charnock Richard as the lorries hurtled past below, wondering if the whole place was going to collapse. Still standing 30 years later somehow.So go on then, lets have some red hot service station chat.