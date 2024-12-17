« previous next »
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #640 on: December 17, 2024, 03:31:37 pm »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on December 17, 2024, 01:08:29 pm
Evil piece of shit 'father' gets minimum tariff of 40 years

Stepmother 33 years

Uncle 14 years

They read out notes from Sara actually apologizing for her ,"bad behavior" and saying she loved her father. Unbelievable after everything she suffered. 😔
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #641 on: December 17, 2024, 03:50:06 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on December 17, 2024, 03:31:37 pm
They read out notes from Sara actually apologizing for her ,"bad behavior" and saying she loved her father. Unbelievable after everything she suffered. 😔


I'd skipped a lot of the detail but it was seeing that that I broke.

My two daughters are pretty much grown up now. When they were little, one I smacked twice, the other once. None of the times particularly hard, just a 'you've gone too far' warning. I'm still haunted, years and years later, by the look in their eyes that was a mix of emotional pain, fear and... apology.

I cannot fathom how anyone can harm a child, let alone their own.

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #642 on: December 17, 2024, 03:52:49 pm »
I don't know how you can follow the details as closely as you have been, I've struggled enough just following it and little snippets from here and in the news and I think the full details would completely break me
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #643 on: December 17, 2024, 04:34:17 pm »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on December 17, 2024, 01:08:29 pm
Evil piece of shit 'father' gets minimum tariff of 40 years

Stepmother 33 years

Uncle 14 years
Good riddance. May they rot in jail and if there is such a thing as hell, rot there too for eternity.
The uncle should have got a life sentence too. The evil bastard is just as culpable as the other two pieces of shit
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #644 on: December 18, 2024, 11:00:12 am »
So the Tates have to pay tax. Hurrah!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cm2v1rnvrv0o

Wonder why Devon and Cornwall police dealt with it rather than HMRC?

Seems to be the opposite of the Al Capone law enforcement strategy.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #645 on: December 20, 2024, 08:40:09 am »
Disgracefully short minimum tariffs again

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cx2yjrp8v8wo

Utter scumbag lowlifes
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #646 on: December 30, 2024, 02:17:20 pm »
The 18 year old British  lad who had a holiday romance with a 17 year old British girl in Dubai has begun his prison sentence.

Reinforces just how much of a fucking shitforsaken, soulless, oppressive, plastic, dictatorship hellhole Dubai is (like the other Gulf dictatorships). You'd hope people would swerve them, but I guess people are also plastic and soulless.

More than anything, though, how absolutely fucking evil is the girl's mother? She made the conscious decision to call the Dubai police, almost certainly knowing how much shit the lad would be in. Crucially, the bitch waited till the girl was safely home in the UK, or the girl would have faced police action, too (for a relationship out of wedlock). I hope the girl, once grown up, terminates all contact with the evil, malicious, vindictive witch of a mother, who spends the rest of her miserable life lonely.

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #647 on: December 30, 2024, 05:34:44 pm »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on December 30, 2024, 02:17:20 pm
The 18 year old British  lad who had a holiday romance with a 17 year old British girl in Dubai has begun his prison sentence.

Reinforces just how much of a fucking shitforsaken, soulless, oppressive, plastic, dictatorship hellhole Dubai is (like the other Gulf dictatorships). You'd hope people would swerve them, but I guess people are also plastic and soulless.

More than anything, though, how absolutely fucking evil is the girl's mother? She made the conscious decision to call the Dubai police, almost certainly knowing how much shit the lad would be in. Crucially, the bitch waited till the girl was safely home in the UK, or the girl would have faced police action, too (for a relationship out of wedlock). I hope the girl, once grown up, terminates all contact with the evil, malicious, vindictive witch of a mother, who spends the rest of her miserable life lonely.



If you go to another country, respect the laws, its that simple and if you cant dont go. Unfortunately British people seem to have their weird idea they can go wherever they want to do whatever they want, until they get in trouble and then were all supposed to feel sorry for them.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #648 on: December 30, 2024, 05:36:18 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/czr32zmyz6ro

He handed himself in, I wonder how they would prove the case, unless the girl grassed on him.

The mum is a c*nt
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #649 on: December 30, 2024, 05:52:06 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on December 30, 2024, 05:36:18 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/czr32zmyz6ro

He handed himself in, I wonder how they would prove the case, unless the girl grassed on him.

The mum is a c*nt

Something about the girls mum reading messages and pictures on the girls phone.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #650 on: December 30, 2024, 06:15:35 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on December 30, 2024, 05:52:06 pm
Something about the girls mum reading messages and pictures on the girls phone.

What you said earlietr about laws is correct, but I do feel sorry for him.   Hes not the first teenager to think with his dick

Take two years off them and he's committing an offense in UK too

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #651 on: December 30, 2024, 06:21:16 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on December 30, 2024, 06:15:35 pm
What you said earlietr about laws is correct, but I do feel sorry for him.   Hes not the first teenager to think with his dick

Take two years off them and he's committing an offense in UK too



Yeah, i feel sorry for him, hes losing a year of his life over a mistake and I dont think it would have been fair to just deport him and leave it at that but like I said you know what these places are like and the punishments are severe, its hardly a secret.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #652 on: December 30, 2024, 06:27:38 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on December 30, 2024, 06:21:16 pm
Yeah, i feel sorry for him, hes losing a year of his life over a mistake and I dont think it would have been fair to just deport him and leave it at that but like I said you know what these places are like and the punishments are severe, its hardly a secret.

This doesnt fit with the rest of the post,??
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #653 on: December 30, 2024, 06:34:20 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on December 30, 2024, 06:27:38 pm
This doesnt fit with the rest of the post,??

lol multitasking and failing! They could have just deported him and left it at that is what I was trying to say
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #654 on: December 30, 2024, 10:34:22 pm »
Southgate gets a Knighthood.

Jesus the UK rewards mediocrity.

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #655 on: December 30, 2024, 11:07:36 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 30, 2024, 10:34:22 pm
Southgate gets a Knighthood.

Jesus the UK rewards mediocrity.



Just come here to say that
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #656 on: December 30, 2024, 11:51:40 pm »
Kenny didnt get one until he was 67, after a career as a serial winner and post career charity work. Bob Paisley never got one despite arguably the most impressive managerial record in English football. Does waistcoat do some charity work Im unaware of?
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #657 on: December 31, 2024, 02:02:52 am »
Quote from: thejbs on December 30, 2024, 11:51:40 pm
Kenny didnt get one until he was 67, after a career as a serial winner and post career charity work. Bob Paisley never got one despite arguably the most impressive managerial record in English football. Does waistcoat do some charity work Im unaware of?

6 seasons at Villa.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #658 on: December 31, 2024, 02:17:37 am »
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #659 on: December 31, 2024, 11:42:14 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 30, 2024, 10:34:22 pm
Southgate gets a Knighthood.

Jesus the UK rewards mediocrity.

Hilarious nation
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #660 on: December 31, 2024, 02:02:26 pm »
You could argue Coleman in 2016 achieved more than Southgate did,
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #661 on: December 31, 2024, 03:33:39 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 30, 2024, 10:34:22 pm
Southgate gets a Knighthood.

Jesus the UK rewards mediocrity.


He's achieved far more than most of the wankstains sat in the Lords (some of whom have the crowning achievement of being born into the aristocracy; others for being Tory gobshites; others for exploiting workers and the consumerist bellenedery of this country to amass illgotten fortunes)


This isn't a defence of Southgate, by the way, but an expression of withering hate toward all the 'honours' shite and 'Lords' system.

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #662 on: December 31, 2024, 05:04:46 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on December 30, 2024, 05:36:18 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/czr32zmyz6ro

He handed himself in, I wonder how they would prove the case, unless the girl grassed on him.

The mum is a c*nt

Whatever happened to one of her uncles coming round to give him a thump?

Maybe they should extradite the daughter then as it takes two to tango.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #663 on: December 31, 2024, 06:10:00 pm »
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on December 31, 2024, 05:04:46 pm
Whatever happened to one of her uncles coming round to give him a thump?

Maybe they should extradite the daughter then as it takes two to tango.

She had sex with an 18 year old, which is legal

Although, maybe out of wedlock isnt legal
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #664 on: December 31, 2024, 08:32:38 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on December 30, 2024, 06:21:16 pm
Yeah, i feel sorry for him, hes losing a year of his life over a mistake and I dont think it would have been fair to just deport him and leave it at that but like I said you know what these places are like and the punishments are severe, its hardly a secret.

"He's losing a year of his life"

Honestly fuck off. He's lost his enitre life. His career. His hopes and his dreams.

You are coming across as an absolute knobhead in this - not something I've ever seen in your posts?
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #665 on: December 31, 2024, 09:03:25 pm »
Quote from: Jólaköttur on December 31, 2024, 08:32:38 pm
"He's losing a year of his life"

Honestly fuck off. He's lost his enitre life. His career. His hopes and his dreams.

You are coming across as an absolute knobhead in this - not something I've ever seen in your posts?

I think wlr mistyped what he meant. He thinks deportation would be more appropriate.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #666 on: Today at 12:54:32 am »
Sara Sharifs murdering father slashed up in Prison  Happy New Year everyone :wave
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #667 on: Today at 03:23:33 am »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 12:54:32 am
Sara Sharifs murdering father slashed up in Prison  Happy New Year everyone :wave

Was just coming to post that. The UK is healing.
