Author Topic: General UK news thread  (Read 48453 times)

Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on December 17, 2024, 01:08:29 pm
Evil piece of shit 'father' gets minimum tariff of 40 years

Stepmother 33 years

Uncle 14 years

They read out notes from Sara actually apologizing for her ,"bad behavior" and saying she loved her father. Unbelievable after everything she suffered. 😔
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on December 17, 2024, 03:31:37 pm
They read out notes from Sara actually apologizing for her ,"bad behavior" and saying she loved her father. Unbelievable after everything she suffered. 😔


I'd skipped a lot of the detail but it was seeing that that I broke.

My two daughters are pretty much grown up now. When they were little, one I smacked twice, the other once. None of the times particularly hard, just a 'you've gone too far' warning. I'm still haunted, years and years later, by the look in their eyes that was a mix of emotional pain, fear and... apology.

I cannot fathom how anyone can harm a child, let alone their own.

I don't know how you can follow the details as closely as you have been, I've struggled enough just following it and little snippets from here and in the news and I think the full details would completely break me
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on December 17, 2024, 01:08:29 pm
Evil piece of shit 'father' gets minimum tariff of 40 years

Stepmother 33 years

Uncle 14 years
Good riddance. May they rot in jail and if there is such a thing as hell, rot there too for eternity.
The uncle should have got a life sentence too. The evil bastard is just as culpable as the other two pieces of shit
So the Tates have to pay tax. Hurrah!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cm2v1rnvrv0o

Wonder why Devon and Cornwall police dealt with it rather than HMRC?

Seems to be the opposite of the Al Capone law enforcement strategy.
Disgracefully short minimum tariffs again

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cx2yjrp8v8wo

Utter scumbag lowlifes
The 18 year old British  lad who had a holiday romance with a 17 year old British girl in Dubai has begun his prison sentence.

Reinforces just how much of a fucking shitforsaken, soulless, oppressive, plastic, dictatorship hellhole Dubai is (like the other Gulf dictatorships). You'd hope people would swerve them, but I guess people are also plastic and soulless.

More than anything, though, how absolutely fucking evil is the girl's mother? She made the conscious decision to call the Dubai police, almost certainly knowing how much shit the lad would be in. Crucially, the bitch waited till the girl was safely home in the UK, or the girl would have faced police action, too (for a relationship out of wedlock). I hope the girl, once grown up, terminates all contact with the evil, malicious, vindictive witch of a mother, who spends the rest of her miserable life lonely.

Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Today at 02:17:20 pm
The 18 year old British  lad who had a holiday romance with a 17 year old British girl in Dubai has begun his prison sentence.

Reinforces just how much of a fucking shitforsaken, soulless, oppressive, plastic, dictatorship hellhole Dubai is (like the other Gulf dictatorships). You'd hope people would swerve them, but I guess people are also plastic and soulless.

More than anything, though, how absolutely fucking evil is the girl's mother? She made the conscious decision to call the Dubai police, almost certainly knowing how much shit the lad would be in. Crucially, the bitch waited till the girl was safely home in the UK, or the girl would have faced police action, too (for a relationship out of wedlock). I hope the girl, once grown up, terminates all contact with the evil, malicious, vindictive witch of a mother, who spends the rest of her miserable life lonely.



If you go to another country, respect the laws, its that simple and if you cant dont go. Unfortunately British people seem to have their weird idea they can go wherever they want to do whatever they want, until they get in trouble and then were all supposed to feel sorry for them.
Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #648 on: Today at 05:36:18 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/czr32zmyz6ro

He handed himself in, I wonder how they would prove the case, unless the girl grassed on him.

The mum is a c*nt
