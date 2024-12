I think she is innocent.



One of the doctors responded to concerns about the baby having a distended abdomen by "placing a needle into the abdomen" to aspirate it on the right side.



"The needle perforated the liver. The baby was still being ventilated with the needle in the liver. The liver was now being lacerated by the needle. This led to bleeding... into the abdomen. The baby went into shock."



Dr Taylor says: "They were unable to resuscitate the baby, partly because they didn't realise what they'd done."



He continues: "The doctor knows who they are. I have to say from a personal point of view that if this had happened to me, I would be unable to sleep at night knowing that what I had done had led to the death of a baby and now there is a nurse in jail convicted of murder."