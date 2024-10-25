The petition for another election is idiotic given that Im sure the same people would have rioted if the EU referendum was re-run, but it is stark how unpopular this government is compared to previous ones. Starmer has been saying he wants to make the tough/unpopular decisions early but it will take at least a year for this budget to bear fruit and once the momentum swings against a government it is hard to turn it around. They need to throw some red meat out there. Honestly, I think a more radical approach to small boat crossings would do them good. Smashing the gangs might be a sensible approach but if people cant see it then they wont care. Reform will only continue to grow, especially with Trump in power and with more and more disillusioned people turning to the radical option.
labour are a bit fucked to be honest, they are constantly saying we have a ten year plan, but they need a 3 year radical plan. People are crying for change, but not change over the next 10 years, they need change now, otherwise that would be 24 years of pain.
People are constantly shitting on me and others for criticising them, but in reality thats because in 4 years time they need to have shown a massive shift in the country, otherwise its the Tories or even worse getting into power. The stakes are so fucking high. And all I have seen from them up to now is moving the deck chairs and fluffing the pillow.