« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: General UK news thread  (Read 42639 times)

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,295
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #520 on: October 25, 2024, 03:11:55 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 25, 2024, 01:22:55 pm


I get what he's trying to say, and tend to agree with it to a certain extent.

Inciting harm against another should be unlawful, absolutely. But spouting an opinion that doesn't incite or cause harm against another should not be against the law. Outlawing words because someone finds them offensive (even if others don't) should absolutely be avoided, and it's a slippery slope open to abuse. It's especially bad when it's selected groups of people 'protected' from name-calling or lampoonery, whilst others aren't.

Like Elmo and KJ allude to, though, people then have the mirroring right to respond to that person with their own opinions of them (again, though, inciting or causing harm should be outlawed)

Let me get this straight, you think people should have the ability to be able to call others slurs, racial or otherwise, and that's fine? There's a difference between calling someone a c*nt and referring to a black man as the N word, or a gay person as the F word. Don't you agree?
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,070
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #521 on: October 25, 2024, 03:13:47 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on October 25, 2024, 03:11:55 pm
Let me get this straight, you think people should have the ability to be able to call others slurs, racial or otherwise, and that's fine? There's a difference between calling someone a c*nt and referring to a black man as the N word, or a gay person as the F word. Don't you agree?


Yes to both questions.

Remember, we're talking about the law being involved here. Not what is acceptable to society.

Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,295
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #522 on: October 25, 2024, 03:18:14 pm »
Is it something you yourself want to do? Be able to be openly racist with no repercussions?

Personally I think it's abhorrent and for people to think it's ok, absolutely blows my mind
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,070
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #523 on: October 25, 2024, 04:48:52 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on October 25, 2024, 03:18:14 pm
Is it something you yourself want to do? Be able to be openly racist with no repercussions?


Of course not.


Quote from: ScottScott on October 25, 2024, 03:18:14 pm
Personally I think it's abhorrent and for people to think it's ok, absolutely blows my mind

You're not grasping this. I don't think it's OK. Society rightly severely frowns on racism and racists are rightly hounded for their, as you say, abhorrent views.

But I don't want the law banning people from spouting racist or any other offensive crap.

If you start outlawing what people can say, because someone gets offended, it's a slippery slope minefield. Who gets to decide what can or cannot be said? How many people should be required to be offended? Would any group be able to submit a request for certain phrases and words to be outlawed?

Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,404
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #524 on: October 25, 2024, 08:04:36 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 25, 2024, 04:48:52 pm

Of course not.


You're not grasping this. I don't think it's OK. Society rightly severely frowns on racism and racists are rightly hounded for their, as you say, abhorrent views.

But I don't want the law banning people from spouting racist or any other offensive crap.

If you start outlawing what people can say, because someone gets offended, it's a slippery slope minefield. Who gets to decide what can or cannot be said? How many people should be required to be offended? Would any group be able to submit a request for certain phrases and words to be outlawed?

So what are your views in tragedy chanting?

Im sure all those Mancs would swear on a stack of bibles that they genuinely believe that Liverpool fans are responsible for a large number of deaths.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #525 on: October 25, 2024, 08:59:23 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 25, 2024, 04:48:52 pm

Of course not.


You're not grasping this. I don't think it's OK. Society rightly severely frowns on racism and racists are rightly hounded for their, as you say, abhorrent views.

But I don't want the law banning people from spouting racist or any other offensive crap.

If you start outlawing what people can say, because someone gets offended, it's a slippery slope minefield. Who gets to decide what can or cannot be said? How many people should be required to be offended? Would any group be able to submit a request for certain phrases and words to be outlawed?
The mistake is thinking all the vile racist language can't be that bad if it has no immediate serious impact if there was no violence or riots. we are talking about this as if it's some hypothetical debate when history shows us hate speech over a period of time leads to genocide, am not saying todays hate speech will lead to genocide, the genocide is just the extreme effect, violence on the streets came first. 
Ive posted this short video in the past as it's a warning from history.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohrtFuxUzZE
Logged
@AndyDavidson14
On reflection, it was a brilliant move of Clacton to make Frottage their MP. Theyre the only town in the UK unlikely to ever see the f*cker.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,070
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #526 on: October 25, 2024, 09:31:24 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October 25, 2024, 08:04:36 pm
So what are your views in tragedy chanting?

Im sure all those Mancs would swear on a stack of bibles that they genuinely believe that Liverpool fans are responsible for a large number of deaths.


I think people that do tragedy chanting are sad shithouses.

But I don't believe they should be locked up for doing it.

I also believe that if you gave those Mancs a truth drug, they'd admit they didn't really believe it.
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,650
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #527 on: October 25, 2024, 09:38:07 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on October 25, 2024, 08:59:23 pm
The mistake is thinking all the vile racist language can't be that bad if it has no immediate serious impact if there was no violence or riots. we are talking about this as if it's some hypothetical debate when history shows us hate speech over a period of time leads to genocide, am not saying todays hate speech will lead to genocide, the genocide is just the extreme effect, violence on the streets came first. 
Ive posted this short video in the past as it's a warning from history.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohrtFuxUzZE

Step one was Dave's Brexit referendum which normalised and legitimised racism with an honorable mention for
Fartage.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #528 on: October 25, 2024, 10:35:44 pm »
The worst thing about vile racist language is not the actual words themselves, it's the belief. Get enough people believing the same thing and then you end up with action.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,661
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #529 on: October 25, 2024, 10:52:12 pm »
Timely reminder of the impact of hate speech on social media as Yaxley-Lenon is arrested ahead of one of his latest racist gatherings.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c3rxlj8d87yo
« Last Edit: October 25, 2024, 10:54:18 pm by TSC »
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,661
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #530 on: October 26, 2024, 07:35:02 am »
Horrific child abuse on a global level via social media. 

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/crejr8grr01o
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #531 on: October 26, 2024, 07:52:39 am »
Quote from: TSC on October 26, 2024, 07:35:02 am
Horrific child abuse on a global level via social media. 

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/crejr8grr01o

Why call it catfishing instead of what it actually is!

This isn't about pretending to be someone else, it's about the most abhorrent abuse perpetrated against the most innocent in society.

Stop giving stuff pretty names!!
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,404
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #532 on: October 26, 2024, 08:26:38 am »
Quote from: reddebs on October 26, 2024, 07:52:39 am
Why call it catfishing instead of what it actually is!

This isn't about pretending to be someone else, it's about the most abhorrent abuse perpetrated against the most innocent in society.

Stop giving stuff pretty names!!

Its one of my gripes with the Internet is the terms they use to cloak some of the vileness the media enables and allows.

Gaslighting is another one. Call these criminal acts for what they are not some glib undergraduate slang term.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,661
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #533 on: October 26, 2024, 08:38:52 am »
Quote from: reddebs on October 26, 2024, 07:52:39 am
Why call it catfishing instead of what it actually is!

This isn't about pretending to be someone else, it's about the most abhorrent abuse perpetrated against the most innocent in society.

Stop giving stuff pretty names!!

Agreed.  Never heard the term catfish in this regard before this story.  Its child abuse from behind a keyboard.

The detail refers to 2 suicides of a 12 yr old girl followed by her father.  Horrific.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,404
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #534 on: October 26, 2024, 09:55:46 am »
Quote from: TSC on October 26, 2024, 08:38:52 am
Agreed.  Never heard the term catfish in this regard before this story.  Its child abuse from behind a keyboard.

The detail refers to 2 suicides of a 12 yr old girl followed by her father.  Horrific.

Its a pity the pervert doesnt have to serve his sentence at the scene of the manslaughter. 15 hard years in somewhere like Sing Sing would open his eyes to real perversion.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,093
  • Kloppite
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #535 on: October 26, 2024, 10:03:16 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October 26, 2024, 09:55:46 am
Its a pity the pervert doesnt have to serve his sentence at the scene of the manslaughter. 15 hard years in somewhere like Sing Sing would open his eyes to real perversion.

Pity that i don't think be can be extradited either, he'd be given a much much longer sentence in the US.
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,276
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #536 on: October 26, 2024, 10:29:51 am »
Quote from: reddebs on October 26, 2024, 07:52:39 am
Why call it catfishing instead of what it actually is!

This isn't about pretending to be someone else, it's about the most abhorrent abuse perpetrated against the most innocent in society.

Stop giving stuff pretty names!!

I agree.

I didn't know what his crime was, until I read the article.  It's a terrible headline.  He's a prolific child abuser, who killed one of his victims - how about something like that.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #537 on: October 26, 2024, 02:05:50 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October 26, 2024, 07:52:39 am
Why call it catfishing instead of what it actually is!

This isn't about pretending to be someone else, it's about the most abhorrent abuse perpetrated against the most innocent in society.

Stop giving stuff pretty names!!

Bang on Debs

I heard about this "catfishing case" and just wasn't interested but last night actually learned how sickening this case was


Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,404
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #538 on: October 28, 2024, 04:44:14 pm »
Grifting cultist conspiracy weirdos jailed;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c5ym02kj146o
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,070
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #539 on: November 1, 2024, 04:27:37 pm »
This is why people lose faith in the justice system:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cj6k7y8wre7o

17 years minimum for a psycho sad bastard who murdered his ex girlfriend because she dumped the loser.

He could be out by his early 30s.
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,624
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #540 on: November 1, 2024, 04:40:55 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November  1, 2024, 04:27:37 pm
This is why people lose faith in the justice system:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cj6k7y8wre7o

17 years minimum for a psycho sad bastard who murdered his ex girlfriend because she dumped the loser.

He could be out by his early 30s.

Should never see outside ever again. He should die in prison. No questions asked. You cant rehabilitate psychos like that and even if he changed he doesnt deserve the opportunity to live a life.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,276
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #541 on: November 1, 2024, 04:51:36 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November  1, 2024, 04:27:37 pm
This is why people lose faith in the justice system:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cj6k7y8wre7o

17 years minimum for a psycho sad bastard who murdered his ex girlfriend because she dumped the loser.

He could be out by his early 30s.

I think they may appeal that.

A guy who created fake child porn images for cash, using AI, got 20 years, the other day.  Considering, that serial child abuser from Belfast (who drove a girl to suicide), got 19 years, I think he was made an example of, as it's a new technology and very topical.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,728
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #542 on: November 9, 2024, 08:36:32 am »
If anyone is interested in the story behind the bid for the Observer by Tortoise Media this is a great podcast with views from Tortoise Media James Harding, and journalist Carole Cadwalladr.
https://www.prospectmagazine.co.uk/podcasts/media-confidential/68476/exclusive-the-observers-existential-crisis
You can also find it under the banner Media Confidential on iTunes or Spotify.

(thanks to Jill who got me in to this podcast a few months ago)
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,376
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #543 on: November 23, 2024, 03:11:19 pm »
In the last few days, evacuations and bomb squads at bus/train stations in Glasgow, Gatwick, Chester, Runcorn and Euston as well as the US Embassy because of suspicious packages.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,039
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #544 on: November 24, 2024, 10:15:20 am »
Quote from: Peabee on November 23, 2024, 03:11:19 pm
In the last few days, evacuations and bomb squads at bus/train stations in Glasgow, Gatwick, Chester, Runcorn and Euston as well as the US Embassy because of suspicious packages.

Runcorn was at an office used by the Probation service, just next door to a Royal Mail sorting office. Someone from Widnes has been arrested for causing a hoax, although who knows the level of truth in that
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,376
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #545 on: November 24, 2024, 02:08:33 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on November 24, 2024, 10:15:20 am
Runcorn was at an office used by the Probation service, just next door to a Royal Mail sorting office. Someone from Widnes has been arrested for causing a hoax, although who knows the level of truth in that

The threat in Chester was apparently a hoax too. They're looking for the woman who "alerted" the bus driver and calling it malicious.

It just shows how easy it is to cause disruption and fear. The security services can monitor chatter and purchases of items to build actual bombs, but they can't prevent hoaxes.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,039
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #546 on: November 24, 2024, 10:04:47 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on November 24, 2024, 02:08:33 pm
The threat in Chester was apparently a hoax too. They're looking for the woman who "alerted" the bus driver and calling it malicious.

It just shows how easy it is to cause disruption and fear. The security services can monitor chatter and purchases of items to build actual bombs, but they can't prevent hoaxes.

The fear spreads so much easier now with 24/7 media, the majority of people are constantly consuming news, opinions and narratives so conspiracies very easily gain traction. All it takes is one person to shout out an opinion into the void, someone else to latch on, and it snowballs.

Add in those who will weaponise anything for their own gain and youve got the mess were in. Bomb scare in Runcorn, usual suspects no doubt was a comment on a local FB group this week. Who are the usual suspects for planting a bomb in fucking Runcorn?
« Last Edit: November 24, 2024, 10:06:39 pm by Jwils21 »
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,404
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #547 on: November 24, 2024, 10:33:20 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on November 24, 2024, 10:04:47 pm
The fear spreads so much easier now with 24/7 media, the majority of people are constantly consuming news, opinions and narratives so conspiracies very easily gain traction. All it takes is one person to shout out an opinion into the void, someone else to latch on, and it snowballs.

Add in those who will weaponise anything for their own gain and youve got the mess were in. Bomb scare in Runcorn, usual suspects no doubt was a comment on a local FB group this week. Who are the usual suspects for planting a bomb in fucking Runcorn?

Widnesians? :D
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,039
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #548 on: November 24, 2024, 10:53:22 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on November 24, 2024, 10:33:20 pm
Widnesians? :D

Inter-borough relations have got significantly worse since they build the second bridge.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,404
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #549 on: Yesterday at 09:42:23 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on November 24, 2024, 10:53:22 pm
Inter-borough relations have got significantly worse since they build the second bridge.

Should introduce the bridge toll for local people then, thatll stop them winding each other up. :D
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,376
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #550 on: Yesterday at 10:42:13 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on November 24, 2024, 10:04:47 pm
The fear spreads so much easier now with 24/7 media, the majority of people are constantly consuming news, opinions and narratives so conspiracies very easily gain traction. All it takes is one person to shout out an opinion into the void, someone else to latch on, and it snowballs.

Add in those who will weaponise anything for their own gain and youve got the mess were in. Bomb scare in Runcorn, usual suspects no doubt was a comment on a local FB group this week. Who are the usual suspects for planting a bomb in fucking Runcorn?

That's it mate. Russia and right wing groups have been feeding disinformation for years. It's easier to mobilise idiots on Facebook than build actual bombs.

Though for the Chester hoax, I do suspect the Romans. Maybe they want to reclaim Chester.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,815
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #551 on: Yesterday at 11:54:50 pm »
The petition for another election is idiotic given that Im sure the same people would have rioted if the EU referendum was re-run, but it is stark how unpopular this government is compared to previous ones. Starmer has been saying he wants to make the tough/unpopular decisions early but it will take at least a year for this budget to bear fruit and once the momentum swings against a government it is hard to turn it around. They need to throw some red meat out there. Honestly, I think a more radical approach to small boat crossings would do them good. Smashing the gangs might be a sensible approach but if people cant see it then they wont care. Reform will only continue to grow, especially with Trump in power and with more and more disillusioned people turning to the radical option.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,661
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #552 on: Today at 07:49:16 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:54:50 pm
The petition for another election is idiotic given that Im sure the same people would have rioted if the EU referendum was re-run,

What is more idiotic is the media referring to it.  GMB talking heads were waffling about it yesterday, as if it holds any sway.  Labour quite rightly laughed the Frottage/Musk/Bots effort off.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,441
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #553 on: Today at 08:50:51 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:49:16 am
What is more idiotic is the media referring to it.  GMB talking heads were waffling about it yesterday, as if it holds any sway.  Labour quite rightly laughed the Frottage/Musk/Bots effort off.

They are just following the Trump/MAGA playbook, loose the election and try and overturn the result.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter; political strategist and communications expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,987
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #554 on: Today at 10:18:26 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:54:50 pm
The petition for another election is idiotic given that Im sure the same people would have rioted if the EU referendum was re-run, but it is stark how unpopular this government is compared to previous ones. Starmer has been saying he wants to make the tough/unpopular decisions early but it will take at least a year for this budget to bear fruit and once the momentum swings against a government it is hard to turn it around. They need to throw some red meat out there. Honestly, I think a more radical approach to small boat crossings would do them good. Smashing the gangs might be a sensible approach but if people cant see it then they wont care. Reform will only continue to grow, especially with Trump in power and with more and more disillusioned people turning to the radical option.
labour are a bit fucked to be honest, they are constantly saying we have a ten year plan, but  they need a 3 year radical plan. People are crying for change, but not change over the next 10 years, they need change now, otherwise that would be 24 years of pain.

People are constantly shitting on me and others for criticising them, but in reality thats because in 4 years time they need to have shown a massive shift in the country, otherwise its the Tories or even worse getting into power. The stakes are so fucking high. And all I have seen from them up to now is moving the deck chairs and fluffing the pillow.
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,440
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #555 on: Today at 11:12:01 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 10:18:26 am
labour are a bit fucked to be honest, they are constantly saying we have a ten year plan, but  they need a 3 year radical plan. People are crying for change, but not change over the next 10 years, they need change now, otherwise that would be 24 years of pain.

People are constantly shitting on me and others for criticising them, but in reality thats because in 4 years time they need to have shown a massive shift in the country, otherwise its the Tories or even worse getting into power. The stakes are so fucking high. And all I have seen from them up to now is moving the deck chairs and fluffing the pillow.


The problem is, that turning around a country is like turning an aircraft carrier.....like it or not, its going to take time.

Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #556 on: Today at 11:44:21 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 10:18:26 am
labour are a bit fucked to be honest, they are constantly saying we have a ten year plan, but  they need a 3 year radical plan. People are crying for change, but not change over the next 10 years, they need change now, otherwise that would be 24 years of pain.

People are constantly shitting on me and others for criticising them, but in reality thats because in 4 years time they need to have shown a massive shift in the country, otherwise its the Tories or even worse getting into power. The stakes are so fucking high. And all I have seen from them up to now is moving the deck chairs and fluffing the pillow.
Not the way I remember it, quiet the opposite actually. none of the people who kept the Torys in power cried out for change, the right wing woubd them up over Labour causing the crash so they started off crying about Labour putting us in debt for 5yrs, the right wing wound them up about the EU, so they cried about unelected beaurocrats and immigration for another 4 years +. then a funny mumbling con man told them everything's going to be marvellous after we leave the EU so they voted him in. then the clowns really took over the show and started a cultural war and here we are today.
It would be nice if the country did vote for what you say, facts tell us the don't and that doesn't look like changing.
Logged
@AndyDavidson14
On reflection, it was a brilliant move of Clacton to make Frottage their MP. Theyre the only town in the UK unlikely to ever see the f*cker.
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 