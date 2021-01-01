« previous next »
I get what he's trying to say, and tend to agree with it to a certain extent.

Inciting harm against another should be unlawful, absolutely. But spouting an opinion that doesn't incite or cause harm against another should not be against the law. Outlawing words because someone finds them offensive (even if others don't) should absolutely be avoided, and it's a slippery slope open to abuse. It's especially bad when it's selected groups of people 'protected' from name-calling or lampoonery, whilst others aren't.

Like Elmo and KJ allude to, though, people then have the mirroring right to respond to that person with their own opinions of them (again, though, inciting or causing harm should be outlawed)

Let me get this straight, you think people should have the ability to be able to call others slurs, racial or otherwise, and that's fine? There's a difference between calling someone a c*nt and referring to a black man as the N word, or a gay person as the F word. Don't you agree?
Let me get this straight, you think people should have the ability to be able to call others slurs, racial or otherwise, and that's fine? There's a difference between calling someone a c*nt and referring to a black man as the N word, or a gay person as the F word. Don't you agree?


Yes to both questions.

Remember, we're talking about the law being involved here. Not what is acceptable to society.

Is it something you yourself want to do? Be able to be openly racist with no repercussions?

Personally I think it's abhorrent and for people to think it's ok, absolutely blows my mind
Is it something you yourself want to do? Be able to be openly racist with no repercussions?


Of course not.


Personally I think it's abhorrent and for people to think it's ok, absolutely blows my mind

You're not grasping this. I don't think it's OK. Society rightly severely frowns on racism and racists are rightly hounded for their, as you say, abhorrent views.

But I don't want the law banning people from spouting racist or any other offensive crap.

If you start outlawing what people can say, because someone gets offended, it's a slippery slope minefield. Who gets to decide what can or cannot be said? How many people should be required to be offended? Would any group be able to submit a request for certain phrases and words to be outlawed?

