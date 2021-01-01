Is it something you yourself want to do? Be able to be openly racist with no repercussions?



Personally I think it's abhorrent and for people to think it's ok, absolutely blows my mind



Of course not.You're not grasping this. I don't think it's OK. Society rightly severely frowns on racism and racists are rightly hounded for their, as you say, abhorrent views.But I don't wantbanning people from spouting racist or any other offensive crap.If you start outlawing what people can say, because someone gets offended, it's a slippery slope minefield. Who gets to decide what can or cannot be said? How many people should be required to be offended? Would any group be able to submit a request for certain phrases and words to be outlawed?