



I get what he's trying to say, and tend to agree with it to a certain extent.



Inciting harm against another should be unlawful, absolutely. But spouting an opinion that doesn't incite or cause harm against another should not be against the law. Outlawing words because someone finds them offensive (even if others don't) should absolutely be avoided, and it's a slippery slope open to abuse. It's especially bad when it's selected groups of people 'protected' from name-calling or lampoonery, whilst others aren't.



Like Elmo and KJ allude to, though, people then have the mirroring right to respond to that person with their own opinions of them (again, though, inciting or causing harm should be outlawed)



Let me get this straight, you think people should have the ability to be able to call others slurs, racial or otherwise, and that's fine? There's a difference between calling someone a c*nt and referring to a black man as the N word, or a gay person as the F word. Don't you agree?