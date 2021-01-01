

In the expletive-ridden message she said set fire to all the fucking hotels full of the bastards for all I care and concluded if that makes me racist so be it



Yeah, it's very ambiguous as to whether this is hate speech? What planet are you on?



Twice now you've referred to "the west" as if it's some conjoined entity aligned in their beliefs. I can assure uou

that isn't the case, however, you seem to imply otherwise, inexplicably.



Think you need to elaborate on your China comparison because I'm unsure what tye explicit similarities are!



I'm not saying it's not hate speech, I'm saying there shouldn't be a law against hate speech unless it directly causes physical harm to a person.As far as I'm aware, her post didn't result in a riot. The people causing the riots should be the ones held responsible.It's a slippery slope when it comes to hate speech laws because they are often written too broadly.Im referring to the West because, collectively, almost all Western countries have introduced such laws, apart from America, under the guise of protecting us all.I'm using the China example because, for decades, democratic countries have criticized nations like China for their control over the internet, anti-free speech laws, lack of the ability to protest, etc.Yet here we are, in a country that has adopted such laws. It's a slippery slope.