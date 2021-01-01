« previous next »
Wilmo

Re: General UK news thread
Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 10:00:23 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 09:07:12 pm
she was a piece of shit for saying what she did, should have been shunned by society, lost her job etc

But 31 months is ridiculous given the context of what others are getting as sentences.

Protest those sentences then, not hers.

No sympathy for far right scum.

Remember the context within which this happened, pushing for and normailising extreme violence while others were galvanised and already carrying it out is deeply hateful and irresponsible. She should have got more, if anything.
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

DangerScouse

Re: General UK news thread
Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 10:03:49 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 09:54:25 pm
well I'm a believer that the goverment shouldn't have a say in defining what is and isn't hate speech. How is it widely off the mark?

For decades the west and democracies rightfully defended free speech as being our fundermental right. And for the past 20 years that has eroded massively.

Harder to protest now, cant say anything online otherwise it might be defined as "hate speech".

Was this person a massive twat? Yes, should she be slammed by society? Yes, should she lose her job? Yes. Should she be jailed for 31 months? Fuck no.



In the expletive-ridden message she said set fire to all the fucking hotels full of the bastards for all I care and concluded if that makes me racist so be it

Yeah, it's very ambiguous as to whether this is hate speech? What planet are you on?

Twice now you've referred to "the west" as if it's some conjoined entity aligned in their beliefs. I can assure uou
 that isn't the case,  however, you seem to imply otherwise, inexplicably.

Think you need to elaborate on your China comparison because I'm unsure what tye explicit similarities are!
TSC

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General UK news thread
Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 10:21:11 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 09:54:25 pm
well I'm a believer that the goverment shouldn't have a say in defining what is and isn't hate speech. How is it widely off the mark?

For decades the west and democracies rightfully defended free speech as being our fundermental right. And for the past 20 years that has eroded massively.

Harder to protest now, cant say anything online otherwise it might be defined as "hate speech".

Was this person a massive twat? Yes, should she be slammed by society? Yes, should she lose her job? Yes. Should she be jailed for 31 months? Fuck no.



Peddlling racism is not free speech.  Its hatred.

Racists used the kids killed in Southport to spew hate online and instigate riots.  If there was true justice the likes of Yaxley-Lennon et al would also be in prison (is he still hiding out somewhere?). 
TepidT2O

  Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: General UK news thread
Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 10:37:56 pm
It was incitement to commit murder.  In another context at another time, she might well have got off far moire lightly.  But in the middle of the riots, it was a real and purposeful call to kill.

Shes lucky to only get that.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
slotmachine

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General UK news thread
Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 11:32:22 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 09:54:25 pm

Was this person a massive twat? Yes, should she be slammed by society? Yes, should she lose her job? Yes. Should she be jailed for 31 months? Fuck no.

I agree mate its a fucking disgrace. The jails are full and are people not aware the kind of scum that we have not going to jail and getting slaps on the wrist. There are fucking career criminals repeat offenders house burglers getting months at a time and the plod dont even visit your house. They ask a few questions over the phone and give you a crime number. Dont get me started on the sexual assaults that dont get fucking prosecuted.
stevensr123

Re: General UK news thread
Reply #485 on: Today at 01:30:04 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:03:49 pm

In the expletive-ridden message she said set fire to all the fucking hotels full of the bastards for all I care and concluded if that makes me racist so be it

Yeah, it's very ambiguous as to whether this is hate speech? What planet are you on?

Twice now you've referred to "the west" as if it's some conjoined entity aligned in their beliefs. I can assure uou
 that isn't the case,  however, you seem to imply otherwise, inexplicably.

Think you need to elaborate on your China comparison because I'm unsure what tye explicit similarities are!
I'm not saying it's not hate speech, I'm saying there shouldn't be a law against hate speech unless it directly causes physical harm to a person.

As far as I'm aware, her post didn't result in a riot. The people causing the riots should be the ones held responsible.

It's a slippery slope when it comes to hate speech laws because they are often written too broadly.

Im referring to the West because, collectively, almost all Western countries have introduced such laws, apart from America, under the guise of protecting us all.

I'm using the China example because, for decades, democratic countries have criticized nations like China for their control over the internet, anti-free speech laws, lack of the ability to protest, etc.

Yet here we are, in a country that has adopted such laws. It's a slippery slope.




 
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

stevensr123

Re: General UK news thread
Reply #486 on: Today at 01:36:33 am
Quote from: Wilmo on Yesterday at 10:00:23 pm
Protest those sentences then, not hers.

No sympathy for far right scum.

Remember the context within which this happened, pushing for and normailising extreme violence while others were galvanised and already carrying it out is deeply hateful and irresponsible. She should have got more, if anything.
if people protested the sentence it would be labelled as far right and shut down by the police. Which is my point, the laws we have are so broad now that it gives what ever goverment and police force is in power to pick winners and losers.

I'm sure in the past you probably said tatcher should die (if not you, many people on this forum/in the north) Under current laws that could get you a jail sentence for hate speech and radicalising.
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......
