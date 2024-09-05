My daughter's school is pretty old - Ringo Starr went to it .



Im not going to pretend to understand all of it, the rules are quite complicated depending on whether the school is an academy or not as well as how oversubscribed the school is or isnt. Also, it appears a few months ago the Tories scrapped the rule that said new faith schools could only select 50% of child based on faith so new schools can now be 100% selective based on faith if they need be.