General UK news thread

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #400 on: September 5, 2024, 08:18:06 pm »
Quote from: Millie on September  5, 2024, 07:31:18 pm
My daughter's school is pretty old - Ringo Starr went to it  ;D.

Im not going to pretend to understand all of it, the rules are quite complicated depending on whether the school is an academy or not as well as how oversubscribed the school is or isnt. Also, it appears a few months ago the Tories scrapped the rule that said new faith schools could only select 50% of child based on faith so new schools can now be 100% selective based on faith if they need be.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #401 on: September 6, 2024, 08:38:11 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on September  5, 2024, 08:18:06 pm
Im not going to pretend to understand all of it, the rules are quite complicated depending on whether the school is an academy or not as well as how oversubscribed the school is or isnt. Also, it appears a few months ago the Tories scrapped the rule that said new faith schools could only select 50% of child based on faith so new schools can now be 100% selective based on faith if they need be.

I had a quick look at the selection criteria of our local authority.

You would need to be a Philadelphia lawyer to understand it.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 06:21:04 pm »
Jay Slater thread is locked. His dad is back in Tenerife now. Said he's having none of it. Thinks Air bnb, shop woman, Ayub know more than they are letting on. Thinks he didn't walk up that hill.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 06:29:37 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on Yesterday at 06:21:04 pm
Jay Slater thread is locked. His dad is back in Tenerife now. Said he's having none of it. Thinks Air bnb, shop woman, Ayub know more than they are letting on. Thinks he didn't walk up that hill.

So he's going for The McCann grift.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #404 on: Today at 10:27:25 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:29:37 pm
So he's going for The McCann grift.
I think it's a bit unfair to call it a grift.  I can't imagine much worse than chasing up endless leads on the death of your child to ultimately end up getting nowhere.  At least with the McCann's there's the hope - albeit very slim hope - that they might find their child alive.  Jay Slater's dad is likely to just run into a variety of self-serving, dishonest individuals covering their own arses, whilst learning things about his own son that he'd better off not knowing.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #405 on: Today at 10:30:22 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:27:25 am
I think it's a bit unfair to call it a grift.  I can't imagine much worse than chasing up endless leads on the death of your child to ultimately end up getting nowhere.  At least with the McCann's there's the hope - albeit very slim hope - that they might find their child alive.  Jay Slater's dad is likely to just run into a variety of self-serving, dishonest individuals covering their own arses, whilst learning things about his own son that he'd better off not knowing.

So Slater might run into the McCans
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #406 on: Today at 10:40:05 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:30:22 am
So Slater might run into the McCans
Touché
