General UK news thread

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 10:11:19 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:41:28 pm
It was a vile comment but for a first offence this feels like a harsh punishment.  It seems like it was a comment made to a general local community group on Facebook rather than trying to initiate violence in one of (the many!) far right groups on Facebook.
The boastful statement from Cheshire Police is a bit over the top as well.  I don't think a 53-year old woman posting under her own name and with her own photo was aspiring for anonymity.  It's hardly somebody on the "dark web" profiting from crime.

So, a bit like saying it in public rather than a far-right gathering? I'd expect the former to be treated worse in sentencing than the latter. The latter already think like that. She was spreading hate/violence to "normal people".

It's good they're using the sentencing guidelines in context with the violence/hate nationally.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 10:17:40 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:11:19 pm
So, a bit like saying it in public rather than a far-right gathering? I'd expect the former to be treated worse in sentencing than the latter. The latter already think like that. She was spreading hate/violence to "normal people".

It's good they're using the sentencing guidelines in context with the violence/hate nationally.
I'd expect the opposite.  Somebody saying something like that at a far-right gathering would be doing so with the expectation that it could lead to it actually happening.  Somebody ranting to an unreceptive audience - the pub bore from days gone by - is extremely unlikely to influence anybody to carry out the actions.

I might be wrong but I think "Tommy Robinson" has only been imprisoned for assault, passport fraud, mortgage fraud and contempt of court.  Comparing the amount of hate he's spewed verbally and online it's a stark contrast to this seemingly isolated comment from the imprisoned woman.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 11:24:17 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:41:28 pm
It was a vile comment but for a first offence this feels like a harsh punishment.  It seems like it was a comment made to a general local community group on Facebook rather than trying to initiate violence in one of (the many!) far right groups on Facebook.
The boastful statement from Cheshire Police is a bit over the top as well.  I don't think a 53-year old woman posting under her own name and with her own photo was aspiring for anonymity.  It's hardly somebody on the "dark web" profiting from crime.

Look at it the other way around, imagine an Islamic extremist group had attacked a church, someone posts a picture on Facebook of some Muslims protecting the church from further damage and repairing the damage already inflicted and a Muslim adds a comment to the post saying Kill the Infidels would anyone be arguing they werent inciting violence?

Id also say that a lot of these local Facebook groups can have a pretty unpleasant undertone (not all of them I should add), Ive seen naive people sharing posts like remember when X, Y or Z town looked like this with the subtle message being remember when X, Y or Z town didnt have any immigrants in it and how everything was apparently perfect back then is a common tactic Ive seen on Facebook.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 11:39:20 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:41:28 pm
It was a vile comment but for a first offence this feels like a harsh punishment.  It seems like it was a comment made to a general local community group on Facebook rather than trying to initiate violence in one of (the many!) far right groups on Facebook.
The boastful statement from Cheshire Police is a bit over the top as well.  I don't think a 53-year old woman posting under her own name and with her own photo was aspiring for anonymity.  It's hardly somebody on the "dark web" profiting from crime.
I find it difficult to have any sympathy for people who post stuff like that online, but this case has made me feel a little bit uneasy. First offence, a bit of a nobody from Cheshire who is a primary carer for their husband, a single statement in a private group (as disgusting as it is) and she's jailed for over a year. She will be added to the already overcrowded prison system and her husband will require a care package at the expense of the taxpayer. People like her should just be made to clean the streets for a year. That's more useful than locking someone away for a year.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #284 on: Today at 12:11:31 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:39:20 pm
I find it difficult to have any sympathy for people who post stuff like that online, but this case has made me feel a little bit uneasy. First offence, a bit of a nobody from Cheshire who is a primary carer for their husband, a single statement in a private group (as disgusting as it is) and she's jailed for over a year. She will be added to the already overcrowded prison system and her husband will require a care package at the expense of the taxpayer. People like her should just be made to clean the streets for a year. That's more useful than locking someone away for a year.

Its a fucking joke. A very dangerous road to go down. The fucking instigators we need to be going after not the dumb and the brainwashed online. Why cant we caution these people. Our prisons are already full. Who are we going to be releasing early so we can lock facebook mums and pensioners up?
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #285 on: Today at 12:47:15 am »
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 12:11:31 am
Its a fucking joke. A very dangerous road to go down. The fucking instigators we need to be going after not the dumb and the brainwashed online. Why cant we caution these people. Our prisons are already full. Who are we going to be releasing early so we can lock facebook mums and pensioners up?

Agree w/you and Thaddeus, ridiculous sentence. A caution and stern talking to in her living room and this woman would probably never go online again.


Edit - and Clint, spot on - yes, have them clean the streets!
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #286 on: Today at 01:44:52 am »
She posted her shit online at just the wrong time. Sadly keyboard warriors have got away with it for years, including scum like Tommy Robinson. That lady just posted her mindless angry shit on the wrong day when the justice system finally decided they needed to make an example of someone.

And frankly its about time, I just wish it was someone with a more justifiable history.
