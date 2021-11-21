It was a vile comment but for a first offence this feels like a harsh punishment. It seems like it was a comment made to a general local community group on Facebook rather than trying to initiate violence in one of (the many!) far right groups on Facebook.

The boastful statement from Cheshire Police is a bit over the top as well. I don't think a 53-year old woman posting under her own name and with her own photo was aspiring for anonymity. It's hardly somebody on the "dark web" profiting from crime.



Look at it the other way around, imagine an Islamic extremist group had attacked a church, someone posts a picture on Facebook of some Muslims protecting the church from further damage and repairing the damage already inflicted and a Muslim adds a comment to the post saying Kill the Infidels would anyone be arguing they werent inciting violence?Id also say that a lot of these local Facebook groups can have a pretty unpleasant undertone (not all of them I should add), Ive seen naive people sharing posts like remember when X, Y or Z town looked like this with the subtle message being remember when X, Y or Z town didnt have any immigrants in it and how everything was apparently perfect back then is a common tactic Ive seen on Facebook.