Man charged over torching of Leeds bus
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cd1dgdz485yo
With a name like that, the chances are, he's not a muslim immigrant - thus, some of the posters can pipe down, in here.
As per the original story - it was related to the Romani community.
you've evidently not seen the footage - there were at least three people caught on video (and no doubt more, from other angles) trying to set light to it, of various ethnicities.
I don't think it's particularly wise and definitely not decent for you to be saying 'see, it was all the Roma community' - especially as some kind of childish 'gotcha' attempt to some people on RAWK you dislike. It's also just factually incorrect, if that's something that matters to you.
You just need to see the (much captured) actions of community leader and newly elected councillor Mothin Ali (who, for context, is a practicing Muslim). He confronted many of the rioters throughout the night - including struggles to take some of the debris from peoples hands and bins away from fires and tells people they're harming the community and risking fires burning down peoples houses. He speaks to several people he knows or knows of who share his faith, and so refers to their shared faith in his appeals for them to calm down. He also refers them back to their experiences after what their 'uncles' (term of affection and deference to older generation, not literal at least most of the time) did themselves during riots in previous decades and the consequences they faced (long term prison and families broken up).
To act like the rioting was an event only limited to the Roma community is disingenous (at best), and doesn't stand up to about 30 seconds of scrutiny looking into the riots. A huge cross section of the Harehill community came out to partake in disorder, of all different demographics.
Even if you believe your intent (pretending that no muslims rioted) is good-natured or righteous, you serve nobody well by trying to spread misinformation.