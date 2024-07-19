« previous next »
Author Topic: General UK news thread  (Read 10250 times)

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #200 on: July 19, 2024, 01:28:56 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on July 19, 2024, 09:49:59 am
Florence 🏴󠁧󠁢
Anyone know how Liz Truss's first day at Microsoft is going
She's great! ;D I just flicked through her tweets and found this:

https://x.com/LoxyFlo/status/1804516176694796403

And this:

https://x.com/LoxyFlo/status/1546877318190227457

And this:

https://x.com/LoxyFlo/status/1790646146110513460

And one more:

https://x.com/LoxyFlo/status/1533524286799060997
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #201 on: July 19, 2024, 01:38:13 pm »
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #202 on: July 19, 2024, 05:22:36 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on July 19, 2024, 11:44:53 am
andy what the fuck are you talking about, what a complete waste of time ;D

if you don't want to talk about Leeds then - to borrow your words from the labour threads when you see people going off topic - 'fuck off make your own thread' to talk about English migrants to Spain and let us discuss UK news without your efforts to distract

So comparisons are banned.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #203 on: July 19, 2024, 05:28:28 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on July 19, 2024, 12:10:01 pm
Riots are a product of poverty, deprivation and oppression.
The spark that lights the fire may not be related but lets face it you don't get riots in places like Witney, Windsor or Harrogate do you?
Of course the result is great for the likes of Frottage who can pile in on the pictures and blame immigration.


Quote
Race clashes hit Windsor

13 April 2012

Extra police are being drafted into the Windsor area today after three nights of violent clashes between white and Asian youths.

Gangs have fought battles in the streets using baseball bats and pitchforks. A Muslim-run dairy which wants to build a mosque was petrol bombed.

Dozens of officers have been deployed to stop and search youths and mounted police are being brought in.

The Queen usually spends weekends at Windsor Castle and no decision has yet been taken over whether she would change her plans. A senior source said: "We are aware of what is happening and all appropriate security measures are in place."

Tensions have been growing between residents and the owners of the dairy, who have applied to convert an office building into a mosque for their workers.

Despite a lack of planning permission to use Technor House as a place of worship, workers and visitors have been praying there.

Violence flared for the first time on Monday outside the building in Vale Road in the Dedworth area of Windsor.

There was an altercation between a teenage boy and dairy staff during prayers. It escalated and the windows of several vehicles were smashed.

Amid claims that the boy, his mother and teenage sister were assaulted, up to 50 young people clashed on Tuesday night.

Windows of the makeshift mosque and dairy vehicles were smashed. Residents said gangs of Asian youths travelled from Slough to fight the white gang. One youth was reportedly arrested for carrying a 12-inch knife.

Dairy manager Sikander Khan, 50, said the 50 predominantly Asian workers at the dairy were now worried about their safety.

The firebomb attack took place on Wednesday night. Mr Khan said: "The youths threw a petrol bomb at us.

"The flames damaged the front of the building, but we were able to put it out with a fire extinguisher. Workers are fearful now because we are under attack."

Nearby, one hooded youth claimed the problems had started after the previous owners, Express Dairies, left.

The 17-year-old said: "I've been here all my life and there were no problems with the old owners, they used to give us milk and stuff.

"We have had a couple of fights with this lot before, but now they're taking it seriously. We want them out of Dedworth."

Police stopped cars full of white youths and searched them as other officers photographed and videoed them. Several youths hurled racist abuse at the dairy from their cars as police looked on.

A woman living nearby, who did not want to be named, said the trouble started on Monday.

The following night numbers on both sides had swelled and there was largescale brawling.

"On Monday three young lads, about 15 or so, were in Shirley Avenue when the men came out of prayers and attacked them with pitchforks, baseball bats and iron bars," she said. "Whether they were provoked or not I don't know.

"I'm worried that if they allow the mosque things will get worse."

Other residents said that late-night noise from the dairy was driving them out of their homes and they feared a mosque would make things worse.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: "We are investigating incidents of disorder and criminal damage on Monday and Tuesday nights.

"These have involved groups of predominantly white and Asian teenagers. As a result of the disorder one business and at least five vehicles have been damaged."

He added: "We will monitor the situation and are working with the community, the business and the local authority to prevent further disorder."

A 16-year-old boy arrested on Tuesday night was charged with possessing an offensive weapon. There were two other arrests, including one for common assault, and 22 people have been searched by police. Three youths are in custody today after the petrol bomb attack.

The unrest came the day after David Cameron waded into the debate over multiculturalism, saying there could be no place for communities living "parallel lives" in Britain.

Earlier this week the Queen gave permission to convert a room at Windsor castle into a prayer room.

The room in the Saxon Tower allows Nagina Chaudhry, who works in the castle gift shops, to carry out the halfhour lunchtime prayer which is required of all Muslims during Ramadan.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #204 on: July 19, 2024, 05:37:34 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 19, 2024, 05:22:36 pm
So comparisons are banned.

A comparison should be relevant though right, otherwise whats the point in making it? British immigrants to Spain tend to be older and go there later in life, they wont be there that long, and most importantly of all Im not aware of instances of them rioting.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #205 on: July 19, 2024, 06:04:14 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on July 19, 2024, 05:37:34 pm
A comparison should be relevant though right, otherwise whats the point in making it? British immigrants to Spain tend to be older and go there later in life, they wont be there that long, and most importantly of all Im not aware of instances of them rioting.


Then I'll ask, how do you know how well those kids/young men are integrated, most were born here right ?

The reason why most of those areas are clusters of different communities is because when the original immigrants moved here, they were attacked and generally abused daily, then as more moved in, to be close to friends or relatives, the racist locals moved out.


Guessing I am preaching to the choir with you though.  :)
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #206 on: July 19, 2024, 06:46:15 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 19, 2024, 06:04:14 pm

Then I'll ask, how do you know how well those kids/young men are integrated, most were born here right ?

The reason why most of those areas are clusters of different communities is because when the original immigrants moved here, they were attacked and generally abused daily, then as more moved in, to be close to friends or relatives, the racist locals moved out.


Guessing I am preaching to the choir with you though.  :)

You dont integrate as a kid from my experience, theres unofficial white schools and Asian schools, your classmates are all the same or similar to you in terms of background, at least in the area I grew up it was diverse in that we had Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims, but in terms of white people and the rest of the country other than teachers and the odd white kid in my schools I dont think I spoke more than a few words to the same white person until I was in my mid 20s when I started working in corporate environment. The pubs were pretty segregated but not as bad as the schools, but even then my local pub had two sides to it and you had to walk outside and around to walk one from one side to the other originally (a door was put in later), and one side was where all the white people drank and the other side where the Asians drank, dont get me wrong everyone was polite and got along ok, but there was very much an unofficial apartheid there.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #207 on: July 19, 2024, 07:22:58 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on July 19, 2024, 12:53:21 pm
I grew up in a very non-integrated environment, there was hardly any white people where I grew up, half the people didn’t speak English, my grandparents lived here for 50 years and didn’t learn a word of English because they didn’t need to,
I think that if you go to live in a different country then you should learn the language and I hold that belief regardless of the direction of travel - i.e. into or out of the UK.There are a plethora of reasons why:
1. In an emergency situation, the ability to communicate effectively could mean the difference between life and death
2. Being unable to speak the local language severely limits your opportunities. A member of my family has been host to a Ukranian refugee. The lady in question held a high power job back home. Unfortunately she only speaks Ukranian and Russia and has found her job opportunities here hitherto restricted to being a chambermaid
3. You limit your social circle if you cannot speak the local language and then you miss out on the benefits of mixing with people who might open your eyes to different ways of doing things or who might expand your interests in ways you never imagined. I grew up in a mainly white environment but our immediate neighbour was Indian and that impacted my childhood in one particular respect - food! The lady next door was a spectacular cook and so was my Mum but in very different domains and the pair became lifelong friends and taught each other their best recipes (helped enormously by our neighbours parents regular visits from London with bags laden with spices for their daughter and my Mum which you couldn't get locally at the time)
4. You limit your sources of information if you cannot speak the local language
5. It's polite. There are times when you must interact with the locals and there can be a significant cost to them if you expect them to make the effort.
I have put my views to the test when I lived briefly in the Netherlands and I understand that it can be tough - both for you and those around you. The lady on the counter at our local Deli only had so much patience waiting for me to decide what I wanted and then figuring out how to say it in Dutch. In the face of an ever lengthening queue she would occasionally decide she'd had enough and tell me "It's alright, I speak English" but I still think she appreciated that I was making the effort.

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #208 on: July 19, 2024, 07:53:44 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on July 19, 2024, 12:10:01 pm
Riots are a product of poverty, deprivation and oppression.
The spark that lights the fire
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #209 on: July 19, 2024, 07:55:25 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on July 19, 2024, 12:10:01 pm
Riots are a product of poverty, deprivation and oppression.
The spark that lights the fire may not be related but lets face it you don't get riots in places like Witney, Windsor or Harrogate do you?
Of course the result is great for the likes of Frottage who can pile in on the pictures and blame immigration.


As someone who grew up where riots where common place - you're wrong.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #210 on: July 19, 2024, 07:59:09 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on July 19, 2024, 06:46:15 pm
You dont integrate as a kid from my experience, theres unofficial white schools and Asian schools, your classmates are all the same or similar to you in terms of background, at least in the area I grew up it was diverse in that we had Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims, but in terms of white people and the rest of the country other than teachers and the odd white kid in my schools I dont think I spoke more than a few words to the same white person until I was in my mid 20s when I started working in corporate environment. The pubs were pretty segregated but not as bad as the schools, but even then my local pub had two sides to it and you had to walk outside and around to walk one from one side to the other originally (a door was put in later), and one side was where all the white people drank and the other side where the Asians drank, dont get me wrong everyone was polite and got along ok, but there was very much an unofficial apartheid there.

Not something we can blame on the children of immigrants then. Ours were mixed but I didn't grow up in a City & racists in our school got beat up, not that we had many, was usually kids that moved to the area.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #211 on: July 19, 2024, 08:01:08 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on July 19, 2024, 07:22:58 pm
I think that if you go to live in a different country then you should learn the language and I hold that belief regardless of the direction of travel - i.e. into or out of the UK.There are a plethora of reasons why:



That's fine in theory, what were those that struggled to read and write in their own language supposed to do ?
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #212 on: July 19, 2024, 09:07:05 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on July 19, 2024, 07:22:58 pm
I think that if you go to live in a different country then you should learn the language and I hold that belief regardless of the direction of travel - i.e. into or out of the UK.There are a plethora of reasons why:
1. In an emergency situation, the ability to communicate effectively could mean the difference between life and death
2. Being unable to speak the local language severely limits your opportunities. A member of my family has been host to a Ukranian refugee. The lady in question held a high power job back home. Unfortunately she only speaks Ukranian and Russia and has found her job opportunities here hitherto restricted to being a chambermaid
3. You limit your social circle if you cannot speak the local language and then you miss out on the benefits of mixing with people who might open your eyes to different ways of doing things or who might expand your interests in ways you never imagined. I grew up in a mainly white environment but our immediate neighbour was Indian and that impacted my childhood in one particular respect - food! The lady next door was a spectacular cook and so was my Mum but in very different domains and the pair became lifelong friends and taught each other their best recipes (helped enormously by our neighbours parents regular visits from London with bags laden with spices for their daughter and my Mum which you couldn't get locally at the time)
4. You limit your sources of information if you cannot speak the local language
5. It's polite. There are times when you must interact with the locals and there can be a significant cost to them if you expect them to make the effort.
I have put my views to the test when I lived briefly in the Netherlands and I understand that it can be tough - both for you and those around you. The lady on the counter at our local Deli only had so much patience waiting for me to decide what I wanted and then figuring out how to say it in Dutch. In the face of an ever lengthening queue she would occasionally decide she'd had enough and tell me "It's alright, I speak English" but I still think she appreciated that I was making the effort.



Theres a lot there so Ill try and cover what I can

My grandparents were both completely illiterate, neither went to school so they didnt have dreams of high powered jobs, good old fashioned manual work was their calling and they both did ok in that they always had work and never went hungry, bought a house, raised and married off their kids and sent a bit of money back home to support their own. Things like socialising, what you never had you never lose, my grandmother had a healthy social circle, but it was the ladies like her from the temple that were her social circle and the Indian and Pakistani ladies of her age on the road and she was content with that, my grandfather was completely anti-social and apparently was the same in India.

As for the lady in the deli, the GP, the lady behind the bank counter they were all people who spoke Punjabi. By the time I was born, there were hardly any local people left, my dad and grandad worked in a factory for Greggs where they made the food for the shops (it closed a couple of years back, I worked there one summer when I was 20) and it was 95% Indian, the managers were mostly white, the grafters all Indian (many didnt speak any English) and then you had supervisors like my dad who acted as interpreters as much as supervisors. It was absolutely another world, if you didnt live it youd probably struggle to believe it, and when the area and demographics started changing from that it was a big reason as to why we moved out, if it had stayed as it was when I was a kid we would still be there.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #213 on: July 19, 2024, 09:11:35 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on July 19, 2024, 03:07:40 am
Some pretty clear videos of the guy who set the bus on fire. Should have his assets seized to go towards buying a new one.
I'm doubting his assets amount to much.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 02:48:53 am »
Quote from: PaulF on July 19, 2024, 09:11:35 pm
I'm doubting his assets amount to much.
Regardless, take what he has. To think the fat bastard would have benefitted from free healthcare or welfare payments while being here, then sets fire to a bus paid for by the taxpayer.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 06:29:05 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 02:48:53 am
Regardless, take what he has. To think the fat bastard would have benefitted from free healthcare or welfare payments while being here, then sets fire to a bus paid for by the taxpayer.

That's a bit Brexitty, Frottage, Reform talk.  Would make a good Daily Fail headline

"Fat bastard, benefit claimant sets fire to bus"!

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 10:17:05 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 19, 2024, 08:01:08 pm

That's fine in theory, what were those that struggled to read and write in their own language supposed to do ?
I don't think I mentioned writing any essays  ::) The British are not great linguists and I always find it shameful that they go abroad and expect everyone else to talk English. Even if I'm just on holiday I always try to make an effort and, if I'm going somewhere where I might need to interact with the emergency services e.g. on a skiing or hill-walking holiday, I try to ensure that I've got some basic useful phrases and nouns in my head before I leave home (computer-based learning is particularly good). What I've discovered is that you can verbally communicate effectively with a small subset of a language and it generally doesn't matter if occasionally you misgender a noun or get the word ordering wrong. It's about doing enough to make yourself understood - with the aid of occasional mimes and hand-gestures - and it always sparks a smile from the other party. People appreciate the effort and it breaks down barriers and is a much better approach than living in a silo.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 10:26:43 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on July 19, 2024, 09:07:05 pm
the grafters all Indian (many didnt speak any English) and then you had supervisors like my dad who acted as interpreters as much as supervisors.
But what happens when multi-linguists like your Dad aren't available? There are no downsides to being able to communicate in the local language. It doesn't have to be perfect, it just has to be good enough.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 02:07:18 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 10:17:05 am
I don't think I mentioned writing any essays  ::)


Oh well in that case  ::)
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 03:30:55 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:29:05 am
That's a bit Brexitty, Frottage, Reform talk.  Would make a good Daily Fail headline

"Fat bastard, benefit claimant sets fire to bus"!

He could also have been born here, which would make him just as English as the rest oof us.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #220 on: Yesterday at 03:57:37 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 03:30:55 pm
He could also have been born here, which would make him just as English as the rest oof us.

Absolutely mate.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #221 on: Yesterday at 04:40:41 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 03:30:55 pm
He could also have been born here, which would make him just as English as the rest oof us.

Could very well be however, he could also be a migrant who came here purely to take advantage of the easy life offered.

In 2015, I volunteered with the Red Cross in Malmo at a support station when most of Europe had open borders.  On my first day, I was told that they were not able to use female volunteers due to some being followed home and/or sexually assaulted and raped. 

Whilst I am compassionate to those in genuine need, there are also others who aren't as sincere with their intentions. 

Regardless of where you are born, there is no excuse for torching Police cars and public buses or looting stores.  There is never any defending of this.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #222 on: Yesterday at 04:45:06 pm »
Should've stopped at however.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #223 on: Yesterday at 05:02:21 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:45:06 pm
Should've stopped at however.

Absolutely - would love to know about "the easy life"  ::)
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #224 on: Yesterday at 05:16:34 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 05:02:21 pm
Absolutely - would love to know about "the easy life"  ::)

Me too.

I hope they can give us some more details, on this.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #225 on: Yesterday at 05:42:10 pm »
it's quite interesting - and also a contributor to the challenge in discussing migration (in any form) - how some people can get so worked up and offended (on 'behalf' of other people) at an entirely uncontroversial statement like 'some migrants are bad people'. Everyone knows that's the case among all people in the world, whether they've migrated or whether they've lived in the same spot their entire lives. It's bizarre to act like someone thinks only non-migrants or only migrants can misbehave. And yet, some of the same people, like WAP, are content to say that all brits who moved out of Harehills in recent decades were "racist locals".

It needn't be like this during discussions, but for some reason people who feel a little discomfort about discussing a sensitive topic choose to make it harder for other people to partake in those discussions, by making aggressive and unpleasant accusations and generalisations about them instead of discussing in good faith.

Some of you lot have just piled in on someone who has literally volunteered to help people who've migrated to Sweden when they were in need, as if they're someone who hates migrants - purely because they shared an anecdotal experience of one of their colleagues that some people who migrate (as is the case with some people who've never migrated) misbehave.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #226 on: Yesterday at 05:44:41 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 05:02:21 pm
Absolutely - would love to know about "the easy life"  ::)

There's nothing easy about living in fear for your life, uprooting yourself from your loved ones and trekking thousands of miles in the hope that someone will give you the opportunity of finally settling and finding some peace.

It's what we'd all hope for if our circumstances were different!

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #227 on: Yesterday at 06:29:27 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:42:10 pm
it's quite interesting - and also a contributor to the challenge in discussing migration (in any form) - how some people can get so worked up and offended (on 'behalf' of other people) at an entirely uncontroversial statement like 'some migrants are bad people'. Everyone knows that's the case among all people in the world, whether they've migrated or whether they've lived in the same spot their entire lives. It's bizarre to act like someone thinks only non-migrants or only migrants can misbehave. And yet, some of the same people, like WAP, are content to say that all brits who moved out of Harehills in recent decades were "racist locals".

It needn't be like this during discussions, but for some reason people who feel a little discomfort about discussing a sensitive topic choose to make it harder for other people to partake in those discussions, by making aggressive and unpleasant accusations and generalisations about them instead of discussing in good faith.

Some of you lot have just piled in on someone who has literally volunteered to help people who've migrated to Sweden when they were in need, as if they're someone who hates migrants - purely because they shared an anecdotal experience of one of their colleagues that some people who migrate (as is the case with some people who've never migrated) misbehave.

An excellent post.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #228 on: Today at 09:05:52 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:16:34 pm
Me too.

I hope they can give us some more details, on this.

Me as well. I've had to work for fucking 40 years and still working now.

I wish I had details of this fucking easy life he speaks of so I can put my feet up and do that instead.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #229 on: Today at 09:08:17 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:42:10 pm
it's quite interesting - and also a contributor to the challenge in discussing migration (in any form) - how some people can get so worked up and offended (on 'behalf' of other people) at an entirely uncontroversial statement like 'some migrants are bad people'. Everyone knows that's the case among all people in the world, whether they've migrated or whether they've lived in the same spot their entire lives. It's bizarre to act like someone thinks only non-migrants or only migrants can misbehave. And yet, some of the same people, like WAP, are content to say that all brits who moved out of Harehills in recent decades were "racist locals".

It needn't be like this during discussions, but for some reason people who feel a little discomfort about discussing a sensitive topic choose to make it harder for other people to partake in those discussions, by making aggressive and unpleasant accusations and generalisations about them instead of discussing in good faith.

Some of you lot have just piled in on someone who has literally volunteered to help people who've migrated to Sweden when they were in need, as if they're someone who hates migrants - purely because they shared an anecdotal experience of one of their colleagues that some people who migrate (as is the case with some people who've never migrated) misbehave.

Who has piled on and who is offended?

But I too would like to see what this easy life is because quite a few people work quite hard in this country.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #230 on: Today at 11:13:38 am »
Man charged over torching of Leeds bus

Quote
A man has been charged in connection with disorder in a Leeds suburb earlier this week.

A police car was flipped over and a bus was set alight in Harehills during the disturbance, which broke out at about 17:00 BST on Thursday and continued into the early hours.

Iustin Dobre, 37, of Clifton Mount, Harehills, has been charged with violent disorder and arson reckless as to endanger life, relating to the torching of the bus, police said.

He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Monday.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cd1dgdz485yo

With a name like that, the chances are, he's not a muslim immigrant - thus, some of the posters can pipe down, in here.  ;)

As per the original story - it was related to the Romani community.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #231 on: Today at 11:29:41 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:13:38 am
Man charged over torching of Leeds bus

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cd1dgdz485yo

With a name like that, the chances are, he's not a muslim immigrant - thus, some of the posters can pipe down, in here.  ;)

As per the original story - it was related to the Romani community.
Same old recipe for a riot. A very poor area with poor conditions (which is often where recent immigrants live of course), some controversial local issue, blazing hot weather  and it all kicks off.
And Farrage described it as subcontinent behaviour . When its more French than anything else
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #232 on: Today at 01:15:03 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:13:38 am
Man charged over torching of Leeds bus

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cd1dgdz485yo

With a name like that, the chances are, he's not a muslim immigrant - thus, some of the posters can pipe down, in here.  ;)

As per the original story - it was related to the Romani community.
you've evidently not seen the footage - there were at least three people caught on video (and no doubt more, from other angles) trying to set light to it, of various ethnicities.

I don't think it's particularly wise and definitely not decent for you to be saying 'see, it was all the Roma community' - especially as some kind of childish 'gotcha' attempt to some people on RAWK you dislike. It's also just factually incorrect, if that's something that matters to you.

You just need to see the (much captured) actions of community leader and newly elected councillor Mothin Ali (who, for context, is a practicing Muslim). He confronted many of the rioters throughout the night - including struggles to take some of the debris from peoples hands and bins away from fires and tells people they're harming the community and risking fires burning down peoples houses. He speaks to several people he knows or knows of who share his faith, and so refers to their shared faith in his appeals for them to calm down. He also refers them back to their experiences after what their 'uncles' (term of affection and deference to older generation, not literal at least most of the time) did themselves during riots in previous decades and the consequences they faced (long term prison and families broken up).

To act like the rioting was an event only limited to the Roma community is disingenous (at best), and doesn't stand up to about 30 seconds of scrutiny looking into the riots. A huge cross section of the Harehill community came out to partake in disorder, of all different demographics.

Even if you believe your intent (pretending that no muslims rioted) is good-natured or righteous, you serve nobody well by trying to spread misinformation.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #233 on: Today at 01:16:25 pm »
Poor just means deprived, deprived by the council, government

Much crime is merely a symptom of deprivation + opportunity

A shame politics is such a dirty swimming pool. Else it might attract people into it for the common good, instead of egotistical careerists spinning hate like Garage
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #234 on: Today at 01:17:29 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 01:16:25 pm
Poor just means deprived, deprived by the council, government

Much crime is merely a symptom of deprivation + opportunity

A shame politics is such a dirty swimming pool. Else it might attract people into it for the common good, instead of egotistical careerists spinning hate like Garage
BP or Shell?
