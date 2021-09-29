« previous next »
General UK news thread

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #200 on: Today at 01:28:56 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:49:59 am
Florence 🏴󠁧󠁢
Anyone know how Liz Truss's first day at Microsoft is going
She's great! ;D I just flicked through her tweets and found this:

https://x.com/LoxyFlo/status/1804516176694796403

And this:

https://x.com/LoxyFlo/status/1546877318190227457

And this:

https://x.com/LoxyFlo/status/1790646146110513460

And one more:

https://x.com/LoxyFlo/status/1533524286799060997
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #201 on: Today at 01:38:13 pm »
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #202 on: Today at 05:22:36 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:44:53 am
andy what the fuck are you talking about, what a complete waste of time ;D

if you don't want to talk about Leeds then - to borrow your words from the labour threads when you see people going off topic - 'fuck off make your own thread' to talk about English migrants to Spain and let us discuss UK news without your efforts to distract

So comparisons are banned.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #203 on: Today at 05:28:28 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 12:10:01 pm
Riots are a product of poverty, deprivation and oppression.
The spark that lights the fire may not be related but lets face it you don't get riots in places like Witney, Windsor or Harrogate do you?
Of course the result is great for the likes of Frottage who can pile in on the pictures and blame immigration.


Quote
Race clashes hit Windsor

13 April 2012

Extra police are being drafted into the Windsor area today after three nights of violent clashes between white and Asian youths.

Gangs have fought battles in the streets using baseball bats and pitchforks. A Muslim-run dairy which wants to build a mosque was petrol bombed.

Dozens of officers have been deployed to stop and search youths and mounted police are being brought in.

The Queen usually spends weekends at Windsor Castle and no decision has yet been taken over whether she would change her plans. A senior source said: "We are aware of what is happening and all appropriate security measures are in place."

Tensions have been growing between residents and the owners of the dairy, who have applied to convert an office building into a mosque for their workers.

Despite a lack of planning permission to use Technor House as a place of worship, workers and visitors have been praying there.

Violence flared for the first time on Monday outside the building in Vale Road in the Dedworth area of Windsor.

There was an altercation between a teenage boy and dairy staff during prayers. It escalated and the windows of several vehicles were smashed.

Amid claims that the boy, his mother and teenage sister were assaulted, up to 50 young people clashed on Tuesday night.

Windows of the makeshift mosque and dairy vehicles were smashed. Residents said gangs of Asian youths travelled from Slough to fight the white gang. One youth was reportedly arrested for carrying a 12-inch knife.

Dairy manager Sikander Khan, 50, said the 50 predominantly Asian workers at the dairy were now worried about their safety.

The firebomb attack took place on Wednesday night. Mr Khan said: "The youths threw a petrol bomb at us.

"The flames damaged the front of the building, but we were able to put it out with a fire extinguisher. Workers are fearful now because we are under attack."

Nearby, one hooded youth claimed the problems had started after the previous owners, Express Dairies, left.

The 17-year-old said: "I've been here all my life and there were no problems with the old owners, they used to give us milk and stuff.

"We have had a couple of fights with this lot before, but now they're taking it seriously. We want them out of Dedworth."

Police stopped cars full of white youths and searched them as other officers photographed and videoed them. Several youths hurled racist abuse at the dairy from their cars as police looked on.

A woman living nearby, who did not want to be named, said the trouble started on Monday.

The following night numbers on both sides had swelled and there was largescale brawling.

"On Monday three young lads, about 15 or so, were in Shirley Avenue when the men came out of prayers and attacked them with pitchforks, baseball bats and iron bars," she said. "Whether they were provoked or not I don't know.

"I'm worried that if they allow the mosque things will get worse."

Other residents said that late-night noise from the dairy was driving them out of their homes and they feared a mosque would make things worse.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: "We are investigating incidents of disorder and criminal damage on Monday and Tuesday nights.

"These have involved groups of predominantly white and Asian teenagers. As a result of the disorder one business and at least five vehicles have been damaged."

He added: "We will monitor the situation and are working with the community, the business and the local authority to prevent further disorder."

A 16-year-old boy arrested on Tuesday night was charged with possessing an offensive weapon. There were two other arrests, including one for common assault, and 22 people have been searched by police. Three youths are in custody today after the petrol bomb attack.

The unrest came the day after David Cameron waded into the debate over multiculturalism, saying there could be no place for communities living "parallel lives" in Britain.

Earlier this week the Queen gave permission to convert a room at Windsor castle into a prayer room.

The room in the Saxon Tower allows Nagina Chaudhry, who works in the castle gift shops, to carry out the halfhour lunchtime prayer which is required of all Muslims during Ramadan.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #204 on: Today at 05:37:34 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:22:36 pm
So comparisons are banned.

A comparison should be relevant though right, otherwise whats the point in making it? British immigrants to Spain tend to be older and go there later in life, they wont be there that long, and most importantly of all Im not aware of instances of them rioting.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #205 on: Today at 06:04:14 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:37:34 pm
A comparison should be relevant though right, otherwise whats the point in making it? British immigrants to Spain tend to be older and go there later in life, they wont be there that long, and most importantly of all Im not aware of instances of them rioting.


Then I'll ask, how do you know how well those kids/young men are integrated, most were born here right ?

The reason why most of those areas are clusters of different communities is because when the original immigrants moved here, they were attacked and generally abused daily, then as more moved in, to be close to friends or relatives, the racist locals moved out.


Guessing I am preaching to the choir with you though.  :)
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #206 on: Today at 06:46:15 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:04:14 pm

Then I'll ask, how do you know how well those kids/young men are integrated, most were born here right ?

The reason why most of those areas are clusters of different communities is because when the original immigrants moved here, they were attacked and generally abused daily, then as more moved in, to be close to friends or relatives, the racist locals moved out.


Guessing I am preaching to the choir with you though.  :)

You dont integrate as a kid from my experience, theres unofficial white schools and Asian schools, your classmates are all the same or similar to you in terms of background, at least in the area I grew up it was diverse in that we had Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims, but in terms of white people and the rest of the country other than teachers and the odd white kid in my schools I dont think I spoke more than a few words to the same white person until I was in my mid 20s when I started working in corporate environment. The pubs were pretty segregated but not as bad as the schools, but even then my local pub had two sides to it and you had to walk outside and around to walk one from one side to the other originally (a door was put in later), and one side was where all the white people drank and the other side where the Asians drank, dont get me wrong everyone was polite and got along ok, but there was very much an unofficial apartheid there.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #207 on: Today at 07:22:58 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:53:21 pm
I grew up in a very non-integrated environment, there was hardly any white people where I grew up, half the people didn’t speak English, my grandparents lived here for 50 years and didn’t learn a word of English because they didn’t need to,
I think that if you go to live in a different country then you should learn the language and I hold that belief regardless of the direction of travel - i.e. into or out of the UK.There are a plethora of reasons why:
1. In an emergency situation, the ability to communicate effectively could mean the difference between life and death
2. Being unable to speak the local language severely limits your opportunities. A member of my family has been host to a Ukranian refugee. The lady in question held a high power job back home. Unfortunately she only speaks Ukranian and Russia and has found her job opportunities here hitherto restricted to being a chambermaid
3. You limit your social circle if you cannot speak the local language and then you miss out on the benefits of mixing with people who might open your eyes to different ways of doing things or who might expand your interests in ways you never imagined. I grew up in a mainly white environment but our immediate neighbour was Indian and that impacted my childhood in one particular respect - food! The lady next door was a spectacular cook and so was my Mum but in very different domains and the pair became lifelong friends and taught each other their best recipes (helped enormously by our neighbours parents regular visits from London with bags laden with spices for their daughter and my Mum which you couldn't get locally at the time)
4. You limit your sources of information if you cannot speak the local language
5. It's polite. There are times when you must interact with the locals and there can be a significant cost to them if you expect them to make the effort.
I have put my views to the test when I lived briefly in the Netherlands and I understand that it can be tough - both for you and those around you. The lady on the counter at our local Deli only had so much patience waiting for me to decide what I wanted and then figuring out how to say it in Dutch. In the face of an ever lengthening queue she would occasionally decide she'd had enough and tell me "It's alright, I speak English" but I still think she appreciated that I was making the effort.

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #208 on: Today at 07:53:44 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 12:10:01 pm
Riots are a product of poverty, deprivation and oppression.
The spark that lights the fire
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #209 on: Today at 07:55:25 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 12:10:01 pm
Riots are a product of poverty, deprivation and oppression.
The spark that lights the fire may not be related but lets face it you don't get riots in places like Witney, Windsor or Harrogate do you?
Of course the result is great for the likes of Frottage who can pile in on the pictures and blame immigration.


As someone who grew up where riots where common place - you're wrong.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #210 on: Today at 07:59:09 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:46:15 pm
You dont integrate as a kid from my experience, theres unofficial white schools and Asian schools, your classmates are all the same or similar to you in terms of background, at least in the area I grew up it was diverse in that we had Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims, but in terms of white people and the rest of the country other than teachers and the odd white kid in my schools I dont think I spoke more than a few words to the same white person until I was in my mid 20s when I started working in corporate environment. The pubs were pretty segregated but not as bad as the schools, but even then my local pub had two sides to it and you had to walk outside and around to walk one from one side to the other originally (a door was put in later), and one side was where all the white people drank and the other side where the Asians drank, dont get me wrong everyone was polite and got along ok, but there was very much an unofficial apartheid there.

Not something we can blame on the children of immigrants then. Ours were mixed but I didn't grow up in a City & racists in our school got beat up, not that we had many, was usually kids that moved to the area.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #211 on: Today at 08:01:08 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 07:22:58 pm
I think that if you go to live in a different country then you should learn the language and I hold that belief regardless of the direction of travel - i.e. into or out of the UK.There are a plethora of reasons why:



That's fine in theory, what were those that struggled to read and write in their own language supposed to do ?
