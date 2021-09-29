I grew up in a very non-integrated environment, there was hardly any white people where I grew up, half the people didn’t speak English, my grandparents lived here for 50 years and didn’t learn a word of English because they didn’t need to,



I think that if you go to live in a different country then you should learn the language and I hold that belief regardless of the direction of travel - i.e. into or out of the UK.There are a plethora of reasons why:1. In an emergency situation, the ability to communicate effectively could mean the difference between life and death2. Being unable to speak the local language severely limits your opportunities. A member of my family has been host to a Ukranian refugee. The lady in question held a high power job back home. Unfortunately she only speaks Ukranian and Russia and has found her job opportunities here hitherto restricted to being a chambermaid3. You limit your social circle if you cannot speak the local language and then you miss out on the benefits of mixing with people who might open your eyes to different ways of doing things or who might expand your interests in ways you never imagined. I grew up in a mainly white environment but our immediate neighbour was Indian and that impacted my childhood in one particular respect - food! The lady next door was a spectacular cook and so was my Mum but in very different domains and the pair became lifelong friends and taught each other their best recipes (helped enormously by our neighbours parents regular visits from London with bags laden with spices for their daughter and my Mum which you couldn't get locally at the time)4. You limit your sources of information if you cannot speak the local language5. It's polite. There are times when you must interact with the locals and there can be a significant cost to them if you expect them to make the effort.I have put my views to the test when I lived briefly in the Netherlands and I understand that it can be tough - both for you and those around you. The lady on the counter at our local Deli only had so much patience waiting for me to decide what I wanted and then figuring out how to say it in Dutch. In the face of an ever lengthening queue she would occasionally decide she'd had enough and tell me "It's alright, I speak English" but I still think she appreciated that I was making the effort.