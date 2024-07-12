« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: General UK news thread  (Read 7905 times)

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,698
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #120 on: July 12, 2024, 04:09:59 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 12, 2024, 03:50:49 pm
And yet more violent behaviour.

Who takes two bodies in suitcases from London to Bristol to dump them - a rhetorical question;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/cyj4y4jwgm7t

This story is so horrific and weird at the same time.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,830
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #121 on: July 12, 2024, 04:26:24 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 12, 2024, 04:09:52 pm
It was under the last Labour government, mate.
i doubt even the Tory ministers of the last few years would make the claim that Labour caused this! especially with regards to court backlogs, prison overcrowding, and the absolute break down of probation services 

the increased incarceration of those with treatable addiction issues in particular is very definitely not Labour caused.

people being diverted from prison sentences into treatment programmes was a huge improvement from New Labour, who were vocally 'tough on crime tough on causes of crime' while in actuality ensured the courts were more compassionate than vindictive and evidence-based treatment opportunities to avoid prison
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,304
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #122 on: July 12, 2024, 04:44:19 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on July 12, 2024, 04:26:24 pm
i doubt even the Tory ministers of the last few years would make the claim that Labour caused this! especially with regards to court backlogs, prison overcrowding, and the absolute break down of probation services 

the increased incarceration of those with treatable addiction issues in particular is very definitely not Labour caused.

people being diverted from prison sentences into treatment programmes was a huge improvement from New Labour, who were vocally 'tough on crime tough on causes of crime' while in actuality ensured the courts were more compassionate than vindictive and evidence-based treatment opportunities to avoid prison

You're the only one that's brought that up - trying to start an argument that didn't even exist (massive shock). 

I was just correcting Andy, as he seemed to be blaming the ills of the past 14 years.
« Last Edit: July 12, 2024, 04:46:01 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,097
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #123 on: July 12, 2024, 04:45:51 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 12, 2024, 04:09:52 pm
It was under the last Labour government.

Yes, but let's not give a free pass to the government of the last 14 years.

oops, new replies

or, this

Quote from: classycarra on July 12, 2024, 04:26:24 pm
i doubt even the Tory ministers of the last few years would make the claim that Labour caused this! especially with regards to court backlogs, prison overcrowding, and the absolute break down of probation services 

the increased incarceration of those with treatable addiction issues in particular is very definitely not Labour caused.

people being diverted from prison sentences into treatment programmes was a huge improvement from New Labour, who were vocally 'tough on crime tough on causes of crime' while in actuality ensured the courts were more compassionate than vindictive and evidence-based treatment opportunities to avoid prison

I just want shit shared equally :D
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,304
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #124 on: July 12, 2024, 04:47:24 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 12, 2024, 04:45:51 pm
Yes, but let's not give a free pass to the government of the last 14 years.

WTF.

I'm not.  I was just corecting a mistake.  This guy was not jailed under a different government, to the one he was blaming.  Sorry if that pisses on some of your chips.

Nobody (or government) is perfect.  It wasn't a dig at the last Labour government.  Just a factual correction.
« Last Edit: July 12, 2024, 04:50:17 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,097
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #125 on: July 12, 2024, 04:52:05 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 12, 2024, 04:47:24 pm
WTF.

I'm not.  I was just corecting a mistake.  This guy was not jailed under a different government, to the one he was blaming.  Sorry if that pisses on some of your chips.

Nobody (or government) is perfect.  It wasn't a dig at the last Labour government.  Just a factual correction.

worry not my friend, just dislike it when an argument is too focused on one side

I don't want this labour to repeat all of New Labour, some right evil was done there too

And like, now, is a shitshow, due to (but not only to) the last 14 years

I'm done, apologies, I get you now, carry on :D
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,830
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #126 on: July 12, 2024, 05:06:38 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 12, 2024, 04:44:19 pm
You're the only one that's brought that up - trying to start an argument that didn't even exist (massive shock). 
as it happens, it wasnt just me that read it the way i did. i just had no concept you were commenting on the timing of an individual case R-S, or meaning to effectively say 'it was 2006'.

it read like your response to Andy saying:

"The damage done to the Police, Courts, Probation and Prison services really should be treated as a criminal offence in itself I think. They have broken everything."

was you saying (about the broad issues facing all of those):

"It was under the last Labour government"
« Last Edit: July 12, 2024, 05:09:49 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,723
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #127 on: July 12, 2024, 05:29:29 pm »
Not much gets to me , but keep getting images of how horrific what happened to John hunts family must be.   I know there are atrocities happening all the time but this feels worse to me .  Probably as I'm a massive radio 5 fan , although I don't seem to know his name.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,941
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #128 on: July 12, 2024, 05:30:53 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 12, 2024, 04:09:52 pm
It was under the last Labour government.

He did get 32 months in 2008 for his second attempt at abduction.

And he then got a job as a security guard. :o
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,698
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #129 on: July 12, 2024, 11:28:29 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on July 12, 2024, 05:29:29 pm
Not much gets to me , but keep getting images of how horrific what happened to John hunts family must be.   I know there are atrocities happening all the time but this feels worse to me .  Probably as I'm a massive radio 5 fan , although I don't seem to know his name.

It is horrific. He's lost his wife, Carol, and two daughters, Hannah and Louise. I just hope he and his remaining daughter can get through the trauma. We obviously don't know the details of what happened, but it seems an "ex" has killed them for whatever fucked up reason he came up with. I've seen mental health being brought up online, but there is no mental health issue that has "murdering families" in its symptoms. The fact he had them detained for hours then tried to kill himself may show it was all premeditated.

I've also seen people call for the death sentence, as expected, but this guy tried to kill himself to avoid dealing with the aftermath, so let's keep him alive in a cell stewing on it. Eye for an eye isn't justice.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #130 on: July 13, 2024, 09:05:14 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 12, 2024, 03:50:49 pm
And yet more violent behaviour.

Who takes two bodies in suitcases from London to Bristol to dump them - a rhetorical question;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/cyj4y4jwgm7t

Somebody who has nearly zero knowledge of Bristol, well at least the suspension bridge.  It'd be near impossible to throw a suitcase of any reasonable weight over the suicide barriers.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,785
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #131 on: July 13, 2024, 09:11:49 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on July 13, 2024, 09:05:14 am
Somebody who has nearly zero knowledge of Bristol, well at least the suspension bridge.  It'd be near impossible to throw a suitcase of any reasonable weight over the suicide barriers.

Live round the corner from that road in Shepherds Bush, its on the school run! Gentrification clearly has limits.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #132 on: July 13, 2024, 09:16:18 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on July 13, 2024, 09:05:14 am
Somebody who has nearly zero knowledge of Bristol, well at least the suspension bridge.  It'd be near impossible to throw a suitcase of any reasonable weight over the suicide barriers.

More remains found at an address in London and a suspect arrested.  Sky News was reporting earlier the suspect is Colombian
https://news.sky.com/story/man-arrested-over-human-remains-found-in-bristol-and-london-13177348
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,119
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #133 on: July 13, 2024, 09:45:53 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on July 13, 2024, 09:05:14 am
Somebody who has nearly zero knowledge of Bristol, well at least the suspension bridge.  It'd be near impossible to throw a suitcase of any reasonable weight over the suicide barriers.

Must be the part of Bristol with the most cameras as well. Very bizarre.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,941
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #134 on: July 13, 2024, 10:30:44 am »
Quote from: TSC on July 13, 2024, 09:16:18 am
More remains found at an address in London and a suspect arrested.  Sky News was reporting earlier the suspect is Colombian
https://news.sky.com/story/man-arrested-over-human-remains-found-in-bristol-and-london-13177348

Looking for a gangly Uruguayan armed with a fold up chair?
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,304
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #135 on: July 13, 2024, 10:59:09 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 12, 2024, 05:30:53 pm
He did get 32 months in 2008 for his second attempt at abduction.

And he then got a job as a security guard. :o

Baffling  :o

Surely, that is one of the professions where checks should be done.

Wasn't Levi Bellifield a Doorman/Security Guard, too?

Another big guy who liked to prey of women/girls.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,941
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #136 on: July 13, 2024, 11:09:44 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 13, 2024, 10:59:09 am
Baffling  :o

Surely, that is one of the professions where checks should be done.

Wasn't Levi Bellifield a Doorman/Security Guard, too?

Another big guy who liked to prey of women/girls.

The only difference is that Bellfields previous convictions were all relatively minor,, with no links to kidnapping or offences against women.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,339
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #137 on: July 13, 2024, 11:28:56 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on July 12, 2024, 05:06:38 pm
as it happens, it wasnt just me that read it the way i did. i just had no concept you were commenting on the timing of an individual case R-S, or meaning to effectively say 'it was 2006'.

it read like your response to Andy saying:

"The damage done to the Police, Courts, Probation and Prison services really should be treated as a criminal offence in itself I think. They have broken everything."

was you saying (about the broad issues facing all of those):

"It was under the last Labour government"

Thanks mate. Was a bit merry when I replied. Now deleted.

This is what will happen now for a while. Things get better and stuff appears that seems to defend the Tories.

If I was as left as some then defending the Tories isn't a stance I'd take.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,339
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #138 on: July 13, 2024, 11:30:10 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 13, 2024, 10:59:09 am
Baffling  :o

Surely, that is one of the professions where checks should be done.

Wasn't Levi Bellifield a Doorman/Security Guard, too?

Another big guy who liked to prey of women/girls.

Do you live in Liverpool?
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #139 on: July 14, 2024, 12:36:14 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 13, 2024, 10:59:09 am
Baffling  :o

Surely, that is one of the professions where checks should be done.

Wasn't Levi Bellifield a Doorman/Security Guard, too?

Another big guy who liked to prey of women/girls.

Depends what type of security guard.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,273
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #140 on: July 14, 2024, 01:26:26 am »
https://www.racingpost.com/news/britain/john-hunt-the-devastation-that-we-are-experiencing-cannot-be-put-into-words-aRY3o1y0aXaN/

Statement from John Hunt and his daughter

John Hunt and his daughter, Amy, have spoken for the first time since three members of their family were killed in a crossbow attack on Tuesday, saying their devastation cannot be put into words.
Carol Hunt, the wife of BBC commentator John Hunt, and their daughters, Hannah and Louise, died after being attacked in their home in Bushey, Hertfordshire.
In a statement released on Saturday, John and Amy Hunt said: The devastation that we are experiencing cannot be put into words. We would like to thank people for their kind messages and for the support we have received in recent days. These have provided great comfort to us for which we are very grateful.
As you can imagine, this is an extremely difficult time for us, and we need time and space to come to terms with what has happened and start the grieving process. While this is happening, we would ask that our privacy and that of our wider family and relations be respected at this time. Thank you.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #141 on: July 14, 2024, 03:22:25 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 13, 2024, 09:45:53 am
Must be the part of Bristol with the most cameras as well. Very bizarre.


It's mental, he was arrested at Temple Meads, a really busy station with just as many cameras.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,586
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #142 on: Today at 12:04:25 am »
What on Earth is happening in Leeds then.

https://x.com/KosherCockney/status/1814058976536830467
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,807
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #143 on: Today at 12:17:54 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:04:25 am
What on Earth is happening in Leeds then.

https://x.com/KosherCockney/status/1814058976536830467

This country is fucking falling apart, its easy to blame politicians and the state of the country but seriously people need to have a look at themselves too, theyll torch their own neighbourhood and then complain that its shit and no one cares about them.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,807
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #144 on: Today at 12:23:03 am »
And heres Nigel Frottage:

The politics of the subcontinent are currently playing out on the streets of Leeds. Dont say I didnt warn you.

Although the crowd seems to be mixed with white people and Asians involved you cant expect the truth to get in the way.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,830
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #145 on: Today at 12:23:50 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:04:25 am
What on Earth is happening in Leeds then.

https://x.com/KosherCockney/status/1814058976536830467
smaller scale, and more focused, but a big mob got together in Whitechapel earlier today too - by all accounts over tensions around a police shooting (not in Whitechapel, in Bangladesh)

lot of mindless destructive types around, and they clearly feel pretty emboldened in what they can get away with (just look at the two charming men in Leeds calmy trying to set fire to the bus live on camera - one of them showing off his intellectual prowess by holding a lighter to a fire-retardant seat for a long time)
https://x.com/I_Dont_Know_Her/status/1814040227432034311
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:17:54 am
but seriously people need to have a look at themselves too, they’ll torch their own neighbourhood and then complain that it’s shit and no one cares about them.
in one

that community in leeds seem to be pretty united in wanting to be entertained by destroying where they live - hard to think there's much to salvage of the communities there, when that's the message they're sending
« Last Edit: Today at 12:31:42 am by classycarra »
Logged

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,578
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #146 on: Today at 12:29:11 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:23:03 am
And heres Nigel Frottage:

The politics of the subcontinent are currently playing out on the streets of Leeds. Dont say I didnt warn you.

Although the crowd seems to be mixed with white people and Asians involved you cant expect the truth to get in the way.

The rioting is from the Romanian community, apparently after some children were taken into protection by social services.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,807
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #147 on: Today at 12:29:25 am »
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,807
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #148 on: Today at 12:30:39 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 12:29:11 am
The rioting is from the Romanian community, apparently after some children were taken into protection by social services.

Looks like theres a few more candidates in these videos for social services.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,830
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #149 on: Today at 12:34:17 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 12:29:11 am
The rioting is from the Romanian community, apparently after some children were taken into protection by social services.
i think you mean Roma community.

and that was a contributor to the initial spark - the mob response to the police who were there to support the social services - but it is very evidently not a riot solely limited to the Roma community
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:30:39 am
Looks like there’s a few more candidates in these videos for social services.
certainly are - seem to be some horrifically shit parents in Harehill/Leeds
« Last Edit: Today at 12:35:57 am by classycarra »
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,807
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #150 on: Today at 12:36:29 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:34:17 am
i think you mean Roma community.

and that was the initial spark - the mob response to the police who were there to support the social services - but it is very evidently not a riot solely limited to the Roma communitycertainly are - seem to be some horrifically shit parents in Harehill/Leeds

Yeah, Im yet to meet a Roma or Romanian who wears a hijab.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,586
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #151 on: Today at 12:50:52 am »
Yep. Looks like the flashpoint was a group of Roma kids being taken in to social services. It's clearly spiralled out of control and I highly doubt that family was so popular that a few hundred people from other backgrounds have decided to get involved. Just a bunch of degenerates who want to smash things up for the sake of it. Not too sure how you fix this mentality. The newly-elected local councillor on the scene blaming it all on 'underfunding' of the area too.

Between this, the Bangladeshi riot and the stabbing in Wigan - it's been a great day for Reform.
Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #152 on: Today at 02:07:55 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:50:52 am
Yep. Looks like the flashpoint was a group of Roma kids being taken in to social services. It's clearly spiralled out of control and I highly doubt that family was so popular that a few hundred people from other backgrounds have decided to get involved. Just a bunch of degenerates who want to smash things up for the sake of it. Not too sure how you fix this mentality. The newly-elected local councillor on the scene blaming it all on 'underfunding' of the area too.

Between this, the Bangladeshi riot and the stabbing in Wigan - it's been a great day for Reform.

I think we have to recognise its a little more complicated. One action that lit a fuse amongst a community was jumped upon by a large minority who wish to be represented accordingly.

Create division - offer an alternative - watch the masses follow suit.

We have to be more honest about these micro populations in the UK. The politics driving them are religious and they have vast quantities of people who intrinsically support those views. The goal is to have larger Muslim representation in these areas and grow that.

Its not a great deal different to the politics were familiar with from Tory governance.



Logged

Online Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,777
  • All is well
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #153 on: Today at 03:00:50 am »
I grew up in Leeds and the Harehills area is notorious for being dangerous, something like this has probably been coming for a long time.

Of course the usual suspects will blame it on the Muslims despite the fact it was actually Romani gypsies (not saying they should be redirecting their anger on to the Romani people instead but just goes to show how little they actually know about the situation)
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 am
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,586
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #154 on: Today at 03:07:40 am »
Some pretty clear videos of the guy who set the bus on fire. Should have his assets seized to go towards buying a new one.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 