Statement from John Hunt and his daughterJohn Hunt and his daughter, Amy, have spoken for the first time since three members of their family were killed in a crossbow attack on Tuesday, saying their devastation cannot be put into words.Carol Hunt, the wife of BBC commentator John Hunt, and their daughters, Hannah and Louise, died after being attacked in their home in Bushey, Hertfordshire.In a statement released on Saturday, John and Amy Hunt said: The devastation that we are experiencing cannot be put into words. We would like to thank people for their kind messages and for the support we have received in recent days. These have provided great comfort to us for which we are very grateful.As you can imagine, this is an extremely difficult time for us, and we need time and space to come to terms with what has happened and start the grieving process. While this is happening, we would ask that our privacy and that of our wider family and relations be respected at this time. Thank you.