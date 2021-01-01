« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: General UK news thread  (Read 7015 times)

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,658
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 04:09:59 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 03:50:49 pm
And yet more violent behaviour.

Who takes two bodies in suitcases from London to Bristol to dump them - a rhetorical question;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/cyj4y4jwgm7t

This story is so horrific and weird at the same time.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,798
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 04:26:24 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:09:52 pm
It was under the last Labour government, mate.
i doubt even the Tory ministers of the last few years would make the claim that Labour caused this! especially with regards to court backlogs, prison overcrowding, and the absolute break down of probation services 

the increased incarceration of those with treatable addiction issues in particular is very definitely not Labour caused.

people being diverted from prison sentences into treatment programmes was a huge improvement from New Labour, who were vocally 'tough on crime tough on causes of crime' while in actuality ensured the courts were more compassionate than vindictive and evidence-based treatment opportunities to avoid prison
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,221
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 04:44:19 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 04:26:24 pm
i doubt even the Tory ministers of the last few years would make the claim that Labour caused this! especially with regards to court backlogs, prison overcrowding, and the absolute break down of probation services 

the increased incarceration of those with treatable addiction issues in particular is very definitely not Labour caused.

people being diverted from prison sentences into treatment programmes was a huge improvement from New Labour, who were vocally 'tough on crime tough on causes of crime' while in actuality ensured the courts were more compassionate than vindictive and evidence-based treatment opportunities to avoid prison

You're the only one that's brought that up - trying to start an argument that didn't even exist (massive shock). 

I was just correcting Andy, as he seemed to be blaming the ills of the past 14 years.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:46:01 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,050
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 04:45:51 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:09:52 pm
It was under the last Labour government.

Yes, but let's not give a free pass to the government of the last 14 years.

oops, new replies

or, this

Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 04:26:24 pm
i doubt even the Tory ministers of the last few years would make the claim that Labour caused this! especially with regards to court backlogs, prison overcrowding, and the absolute break down of probation services 

the increased incarceration of those with treatable addiction issues in particular is very definitely not Labour caused.

people being diverted from prison sentences into treatment programmes was a huge improvement from New Labour, who were vocally 'tough on crime tough on causes of crime' while in actuality ensured the courts were more compassionate than vindictive and evidence-based treatment opportunities to avoid prison

I just want shit shared equally :D
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,221
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 04:47:24 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 04:45:51 pm
Yes, but let's not give a free pass to the government of the last 14 years.

WTF.

I'm not.  I was just corecting a mistake.  This guy was not jailed under a different government, to the one he was blaming.  Sorry if that pisses on some of your chips.

Nobody (or government) is perfect.  It wasn't a dig at the last Labour government.  Just a factual correction.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:50:17 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,050
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 04:52:05 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:47:24 pm
WTF.

I'm not.  I was just corecting a mistake.  This guy was not jailed under a different government, to the one he was blaming.  Sorry if that pisses on some of your chips.

Nobody (or government) is perfect.  It wasn't a dig at the last Labour government.  Just a factual correction.

worry not my friend, just dislike it when an argument is too focused on one side

I don't want this labour to repeat all of New Labour, some right evil was done there too

And like, now, is a shitshow, due to (but not only to) the last 14 years

I'm done, apologies, I get you now, carry on :D
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,798
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 05:06:38 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:44:19 pm
You're the only one that's brought that up - trying to start an argument that didn't even exist (massive shock). 
as it happens, it wasnt just me that read it the way i did. i just had no concept you were commenting on the timing of an individual case R-S, or meaning to effectively say 'it was 2006'.

it read like your response to Andy saying:

"The damage done to the Police, Courts, Probation and Prison services really should be treated as a criminal offence in itself I think. They have broken everything."

was you saying (about the broad issues facing all of those):

"It was under the last Labour government"
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:09:49 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,684
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 05:29:29 pm »
Not much gets to me , but keep getting images of how horrific what happened to John hunts family must be.   I know there are atrocities happening all the time but this feels worse to me .  Probably as I'm a massive radio 5 fan , although I don't seem to know his name.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,867
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 05:30:53 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:09:52 pm
It was under the last Labour government.

He did get 32 months in 2008 for his second attempt at abduction.

And he then got a job as a security guard. :o
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,658
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 11:28:29 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 05:29:29 pm
Not much gets to me , but keep getting images of how horrific what happened to John hunts family must be.   I know there are atrocities happening all the time but this feels worse to me .  Probably as I'm a massive radio 5 fan , although I don't seem to know his name.

It is horrific. He's lost his wife, Carol, and two daughters, Hannah and Louise. I just hope he and his remaining daughter can get through the trauma. We obviously don't know the details of what happened, but it seems an "ex" has killed them for whatever fucked up reason he came up with. I've seen mental health being brought up online, but there is no mental health issue that has "murdering families" in its symptoms. The fact he had them detained for hours then tried to kill himself may show it was all premeditated.

I've also seen people call for the death sentence, as expected, but this guy tried to kill himself to avoid dealing with the aftermath, so let's keep him alive in a cell stewing on it. Eye for an eye isn't justice.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #130 on: Today at 09:05:14 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 03:50:49 pm
And yet more violent behaviour.

Who takes two bodies in suitcases from London to Bristol to dump them - a rhetorical question;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/cyj4y4jwgm7t

Somebody who has nearly zero knowledge of Bristol, well at least the suspension bridge.  It'd be near impossible to throw a suitcase of any reasonable weight over the suicide barriers.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,770
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #131 on: Today at 09:11:49 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:05:14 am
Somebody who has nearly zero knowledge of Bristol, well at least the suspension bridge.  It'd be near impossible to throw a suitcase of any reasonable weight over the suicide barriers.

Live round the corner from that road in Shepherds Bush, its on the school run! Gentrification clearly has limits.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #132 on: Today at 09:16:18 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:05:14 am
Somebody who has nearly zero knowledge of Bristol, well at least the suspension bridge.  It'd be near impossible to throw a suitcase of any reasonable weight over the suicide barriers.

More remains found at an address in London and a suspect arrested.  Sky News was reporting earlier the suspect is Colombian
https://news.sky.com/story/man-arrested-over-human-remains-found-in-bristol-and-london-13177348
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 