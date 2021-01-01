Not much gets to me , but keep getting images of how horrific what happened to John hunts family must be. I know there are atrocities happening all the time but this feels worse to me . Probably as I'm a massive radio 5 fan , although I don't seem to know his name.



It is horrific. He's lost his wife, Carol, and two daughters, Hannah and Louise. I just hope he and his remaining daughter can get through the trauma. We obviously don't know the details of what happened, but it seems an "ex" has killed them for whatever fucked up reason he came up with. I've seen mental health being brought up online, but there is no mental health issue that has "murdering families" in its symptoms. The fact he had them detained for hours then tried to kill himself may show it was all premeditated.I've also seen people call for the death sentence, as expected, but this guy tried to kill himself to avoid dealing with the aftermath, so let's keep him alive in a cell stewing on it. Eye for an eye isn't justice.