Author Topic: General UK news thread  (Read 4922 times)

Offline Liverbird88

Disappearance of Jay Slater
« Reply #40 on: June 21, 2024, 09:52:30 pm »
Its very puzzling on what has happened to him. Just 19 years old.
Something seems odd about this case.

Offline B0151?

Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater
« Reply #41 on: June 21, 2024, 10:05:15 pm »
Don't think it's that odd unfortunately, only because of the publicity and people reading into things too much. People going on nights out and inebriated and having an accident happens more than you would realise unfortunately. Especially in foreign country unfamiliar terrain, I remember the case from seeing it on here of that poor lad Steve Cook.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater
« Reply #42 on: June 21, 2024, 11:45:55 pm »
It's odd in that it's unclear if this is a case of a potentially tragic accident, or if it's more to do with the unsavoury information that's now coming out about him.
Offline stoa

Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater
« Reply #43 on: June 22, 2024, 01:33:41 am »
Don't really think it's just about the information coming out about him, but also about social media kind of going crazy with the whole thing. I had no idea about this case when I read this thread, but did a bit of googling and then found the court stuff about him, but afterwards also found some stuff on Facebook that is absolutely insane.

At the end of the day, it seems very likely that this was an accident and while some parts of the story might sound a bit strange at first, they don't really are, if you consider the circumstances of a young guy being on holidays with friends and doing what young people do.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #44 on: June 22, 2024, 09:24:07 am »
He's likely dead.

Guessing it's a similar story to Mosely.  19 year olds are more likely to not think about risks, either.
Offline John C

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #45 on: June 23, 2024, 04:01:38 pm »
The stuff, rumours on tik tok about Jay is nuts.
Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #46 on: June 23, 2024, 04:22:16 pm »
Quote from: John C on June 23, 2024, 04:01:38 pm
The stuff, rumours on tik tok about Jay is nuts.

Some of us arent as young and hip as you John, and arent on tik tok! What are the rumours?
Offline John C

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #47 on: June 23, 2024, 06:00:03 pm »
I'll keep Schtum for now mate as this is still a 'missing person' case.
Offline TSC

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #48 on: June 23, 2024, 07:59:20 pm »
Quote from: John C on June 23, 2024, 04:01:38 pm
The stuff, rumours on tik tok about Jay is nuts.

The home of keyboard forensic detectives.
Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #49 on: June 23, 2024, 09:25:34 pm »
Quote from: John C on June 23, 2024, 04:01:38 pm
The stuff, rumours on tik tok about Jay is nuts.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 23, 2024, 04:22:16 pm
Some of us arent as young and hip as you John, and arent on tik tok! What are the rumours?
The longer this goes on, the less chance of a happy ending.
Hope I'm wrong, but not looking good for this kid.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #50 on: June 23, 2024, 10:05:39 pm »
It's a bit like the Nicola Bulley incident from what I can see. A really logical explanation for what has happened, but people love to come up with crazy theories instead. I've seen the stuff on social media and whilst he was clearly a dodgy individual, none of it really adds up.
Online AlphaDelta

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 08:04:25 am »
I have read some of these so called theories and conspiracies online, they prove to me that whoever started them or is peddling them on social media must either have the dullest of lives, or be as mad as a box of frogs!

I read one woman depend that the Euro's be  halted until he is found because he loves footy and will be gutted he's missed the games.  :o
Online RedSince86

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 02:40:47 pm »
My Other Half was showing me TikTok stuff about this missing Kid this Morning.

Ridiculous theories with wannabee Sherlock Holmes and Body Language experts.

Social Media can be a absolute cesspit, the stuff about Kate for 3-4 months before she announced she had Cancer was shameful.
Offline thaddeus

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 04:14:24 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 02:40:47 pm
My Other Half was showing me TikTok stuff about this missing Kid this Morning.

Ridiculous theories with wannabee Sherlock Holmes and Body Language experts.

Social Media can be a absolute cesspit, the stuff about Kate for 3-4 months before she announced she had Cancer was shameful.
That MSM though, eh?  I'm sure glad that younger generations are getting their news from reputable and independent sources.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 05:21:24 pm »
Quote from: Liverbird88 on June 21, 2024, 09:52:30 pm
Its very puzzling on what has happened to him. Just 19 years old.
Something seems odd about this case.



First time abroad alone, tries to walk home for 10 hours through unknown mountain terrain (likely never been in the mountains like before), at night, with no map, no phone, no water or food. I'm sorry, but it'll be a miracle if he is found alive.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 05:48:29 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 05:21:24 pm
First time abroad alone, tries to walk home for 10 hours through unknown mountain terrain (likely never been in the mountains like before), at night, with no map, no phone, no water or food. I'm sorry, but it'll be a miracle if he is found alive.

Indeed.

It's not very puzzling, at all.
Offline TSC

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 06:00:44 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 05:21:24 pm
First time abroad alone, tries to walk home for 10 hours through unknown mountain terrain (likely never been in the mountains like before), at night, with no map, no phone, no water or food. I'm sorry, but it'll be a miracle if he is found alive.

Think he tried to make his way in the day which makes a dire outcome more likely with the heat.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 06:03:30 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:48:29 pm
Indeed.

It's not very puzzling, at all.

Hands up anyone who didnt make a daft decision at 19?

Feel sorry for his family and hope they can keep away from the social media cess pit.
Offline PaulF

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 07:04:16 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 06:03:30 pm
Hands up anyone who didnt make a daft decision at 19?

Feel sorry for his family and hope they can keep away from the social media cess pit.

If I make it to 59 , I suspect I'll still be doing things that are dafter than thinking I could walk from a to b and save myself a long wait and a cab fare.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 08:52:47 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:04:16 pm
If I make it to 59 , I suspect I'll still be doing things that are dafter than thinking I could walk from a to b and save myself a long wait and a cab fare.
Are you the ghost of Dr Michael Mosely?
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #60 on: Today at 01:08:09 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 06:03:30 pm
Hands up anyone who didnt make a daft decision at 19?

Feel sorry for his family and hope they can keep away from the social media cess pit.
yep particularly after a shed load of beer.

Me and my mates walked home from Cardiff after a night on the beer, a 16 mile journey. We managed to get a lift on the back of a milk float for the last mile or so.

My Mum and Dad went mental with me too despite it being long before the times of mobile phones.


For their sakes I hope something has happened to him which means he can somehow be found but the likelihood is that he died relatively quickly after going missing as it's pretty much impossible to survive in that terrain and levels of heat for long without access to water
Offline TSC

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #61 on: Today at 06:26:47 am »
Online TepidT2O

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #62 on: Today at 07:29:06 am »
After a plea bargain where he will plead guilty and get no additional prison time
Offline TSC

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #63 on: Today at 12:07:27 pm »
In other news, Yaxley-Lennon arrested in Canada for immigration offences 😁

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2024/06/25/tommy-robinson-arrested-canada-suspected-immigration/
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #64 on: Today at 12:15:00 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:07:27 pm
In other news, Yaxley-Lennon arrested in Canada for immigration offences 😁

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2024/06/25/tommy-robinson-arrested-canada-suspected-immigration/

Always love the irony of foreigners going to a foreign country to protest about foreigners.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #65 on: Today at 12:20:47 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:15:00 pm
Always love the irony of foreigners going to a foreign country to protest about foreigners.

Must admit when I worked in Bangkok I hated getting stuck behind tourists with their camera out stood in the middle of the pavement.

Hopefully Tommy gets 30 years hard labour.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #66 on: Today at 12:42:09 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:20:47 pm
Must admit when I worked in Bangkok I hated getting stuck behind tourists with their camera out stood in the middle of the pavement.

Hopefully Tommy gets 30 years hard labour.

In a French speaking part of Canada just to piss him off extra.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #67 on: Today at 12:44:08 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:42:09 pm
In a French speaking part of Canada just to piss him off extra.

 ;D
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #68 on: Today at 02:01:01 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:07:27 pm
In other news, Yaxley-Lennon arrested in Canada for immigration offences 😁

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2024/06/25/tommy-robinson-arrested-canada-suspected-immigration/
Lovely! ;D

One of the bystanders describing his arrest as 'a fucking kidnapping'. Morons. ::)
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #69 on: Today at 02:15:30 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:01:01 pm
Lovely! ;D

One of the bystanders describing his arrest as 'a fucking kidnapping'. Morons. ::)

Hardly  ::)

https://x.com/DillyHussain88/status/1805535494488408308
Offline Son of Spion

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #70 on: Today at 02:35:44 pm »
Yaxley-Lennon, the illegal alien.  :lmao
