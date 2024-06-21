« previous next »
Disappearance of Jay Slater
« Reply #40 on: June 21, 2024, 09:52:30 pm »
Its very puzzling on what has happened to him. Just 19 years old.
Something seems odd about this case.

Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater
« Reply #41 on: June 21, 2024, 10:05:15 pm »
Don't think it's that odd unfortunately, only because of the publicity and people reading into things too much. People going on nights out and inebriated and having an accident happens more than you would realise unfortunately. Especially in foreign country unfamiliar terrain, I remember the case from seeing it on here of that poor lad Steve Cook.
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater
« Reply #42 on: June 21, 2024, 11:45:55 pm »
It's odd in that it's unclear if this is a case of a potentially tragic accident, or if it's more to do with the unsavoury information that's now coming out about him.
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater
« Reply #43 on: June 22, 2024, 01:33:41 am »
Don't really think it's just about the information coming out about him, but also about social media kind of going crazy with the whole thing. I had no idea about this case when I read this thread, but did a bit of googling and then found the court stuff about him, but afterwards also found some stuff on Facebook that is absolutely insane.

At the end of the day, it seems very likely that this was an accident and while some parts of the story might sound a bit strange at first, they don't really are, if you consider the circumstances of a young guy being on holidays with friends and doing what young people do.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #44 on: June 22, 2024, 09:24:07 am »
He's likely dead.

Guessing it's a similar story to Mosely.  19 year olds are more likely to not think about risks, either.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 04:01:38 pm »
The stuff, rumours on tik tok about Jay is nuts.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 04:22:16 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 04:01:38 pm
The stuff, rumours on tik tok about Jay is nuts.

Some of us arent as young and hip as you John, and arent on tik tok! What are the rumours?
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 06:00:03 pm »
I'll keep Schtum for now mate as this is still a 'missing person' case.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 07:59:20 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 04:01:38 pm
The stuff, rumours on tik tok about Jay is nuts.

The home of keyboard forensic detectives.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 09:25:34 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 04:01:38 pm
The stuff, rumours on tik tok about Jay is nuts.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:22:16 pm
Some of us arent as young and hip as you John, and arent on tik tok! What are the rumours?
The longer this goes on, the less chance of a happy ending.
Hope I'm wrong, but not looking good for this kid.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:27:29 pm by Terry de Niro »
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 10:05:39 pm »
It's a bit like the Nicola Bulley incident from what I can see. A really logical explanation for what has happened, but people love to come up with crazy theories instead. I've seen the stuff on social media and whilst he was clearly a dodgy individual, none of it really adds up.
Online AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,395
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #51 on: Today at 08:04:25 am »
I have read some of these so called theories and conspiracies online, they prove to me that whoever started them or is peddling them on social media must either have the dullest of lives, or be as mad as a box of frogs!

I read one woman depend that the Euro's be  halted until he is found because he loves footy and will be gutted he's missed the games.  :o
