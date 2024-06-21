« previous next »
Author Topic: General UK news thread  (Read 4200 times)

Disappearance of Jay Slater
« Reply #40 on: June 21, 2024, 09:52:30 pm »
Its very puzzling on what has happened to him. Just 19 years old.
Something seems odd about this case.

Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater
« Reply #41 on: June 21, 2024, 10:05:15 pm »
Don't think it's that odd unfortunately, only because of the publicity and people reading into things too much. People going on nights out and inebriated and having an accident happens more than you would realise unfortunately. Especially in foreign country unfamiliar terrain, I remember the case from seeing it on here of that poor lad Steve Cook.
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater
« Reply #42 on: June 21, 2024, 11:45:55 pm »
It's odd in that it's unclear if this is a case of a potentially tragic accident, or if it's more to do with the unsavoury information that's now coming out about him.
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 01:33:41 am »
Don't really think it's just about the information coming out about him, but also about social media kind of going crazy with the whole thing. I had no idea about this case when I read this thread, but did a bit of googling and then found the court stuff about him, but afterwards also found some stuff on Facebook that is absolutely insane.

At the end of the day, it seems very likely that this was an accident and while some parts of the story might sound a bit strange at first, they don't really are, if you consider the circumstances of a young guy being on holidays with friends and doing what young people do.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 09:24:07 am »
He's likely dead.

Guessing it's a similar story to Mosely.  19 year olds are more likely to not think about risks, either.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #45 on: Today at 04:01:38 pm »
The stuff, rumours on tik tok about Jay is nuts.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #46 on: Today at 04:22:16 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:01:38 pm
The stuff, rumours on tik tok about Jay is nuts.

Some of us arent as young and hip as you John, and arent on tik tok! What are the rumours?
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #47 on: Today at 06:00:03 pm »
I'll keep Schtum for now mate as this is still a 'missing person' case.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #48 on: Today at 07:59:20 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:01:38 pm
The stuff, rumours on tik tok about Jay is nuts.

The home of keyboard forensic detectives.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #49 on: Today at 09:25:34 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:01:38 pm
The stuff, rumours on tik tok about Jay is nuts.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:22:16 pm
Some of us arent as young and hip as you John, and arent on tik tok! What are the rumours?
The longer this goes on, the less chance of a happy ending.
Hope I'm wrong, but not looking good for this kid.
