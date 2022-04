Spoiler

A great programme, thoroughly enjoyed it, what a fantastic series of managers we had back then, as Bob Paisley once said, Bill built the house, I just put the roof on!



A shame the run of unprecedented success came to an end, yes Utd matched our dominance in the end but they did it with one manager, we did it with four (I include Kenny, although not technically part of the boot room boys, he did come from within the club.



I've seen it before but that young lad being interviewed by the Granada reporter and not believing him that Shanks had retired was brilliant TV.



The Shanks era was before my time, only 4 when he retired, remember the Bob Paisley era well starting with the European Cup wins. What I remember most about him is how he was a quietly spoken humble man and that came out in this programme but what a manager.



Neither him nor Joe Fagan wanted the job but took it because if they didn't their pals could have been out of work as bringing someone in from outside of the club may have brought in their own team.



Kind of hoping we replicate this successful formula when Jürgen decides to step down, continuity is key in my opinion, when you look at the shambles other clubs make of managerial appointments.



If you can watch it then please do, if for no other reason than to see what a fantastic club we had and still have