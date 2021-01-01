Poll

Author Topic: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2  (Read 441 times)

4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2
« on: Yesterday at 01:22:43 pm »
LSR



V

Linudden




Crosby Nick



V

Hazell

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:27:44 pm »
Our Texan friend has put together a team with many strong suits but leaving the wide areas untouched for Barnes and Kopa on the break with quite mediocre full backs would be very difficult for his team to withstand. I tend to believe Charlton would manhandle Stiles and that Iniesta and Lampard would really struggle to gel together. I also feel that van Dijk and Nadal are well-placed to deal with any front two without wingers or inside forwards. So I feel that my team would win 2-0 or something like that, both goals on low crosses on expansive counters.

Nick vs Hazell is an interesting match-up in many ways but from a diplomatic precedent I'll only reveal my votes for my own game ;D I'm very fond of most of Hazell's players whereas Nick has picked some snidey twats but that's not supposed to have a bearing on the voting!
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:29:23 pm »
LSR and Hazell here, can't be doing with people picking players they've never seen play. Just cheating really.
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:31:07 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:29:23 pm
LSR and Hazell here, can't be doing with people picking players they've never seen play. Just cheating really.

When did Hazell see Banks play. Brent mused.
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:38:18 pm »
In the 90s I suspect. He did pick Steve Banks, of Blackpool and Gillingham fame, right?
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:05:37 pm »
Two tight games with pros and cons in both games.
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:23:45 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:29:23 pm
LSR and Hazell here, can't be doing with people picking players they've never seen play. Just cheating really.

Yes lad.
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:38:35 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 03:05:37 pm
Two tight games with pros and cons in both games.

Love the fence sitting grandad.
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:45:06 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:29:23 pm
LSR and Hazell here, can't be doing with people picking players they've never seen play. Just cheating really.

Or a team picked for them. Drafts gone to fuck
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:11:30 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 03:05:37 pm
Two tight games with pros and cons in both games.
And in Nick's case, a pro con.
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:14:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:31:07 pm
When did Hazell see Banks play. Brent mused.

You're not looking at the whole pie Nick, i.e no one looks at goalkeepers in these things.
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Yesterday at 02:27:44 pm
Our Texan friend has put together a team with many strong suits but leaving the wide areas untouched for Barnes and Kopa on the break with quite mediocre full backs would be very difficult for his team to withstand. I tend to believe Charlton would manhandle Stiles and that Iniesta and Lampard would really struggle to gel together. I also feel that van Dijk and Nadal are well-placed to deal with any front two without wingers or inside forwards. So I feel that my team would win 2-0 or something like that, both goals on low crosses on expansive counters.

Nick vs Hazell is an interesting match-up in many ways but from a diplomatic precedent I'll only reveal my votes for my own game ;D I'm very fond of most of Hazell's players whereas Nick has picked some snidey twats but that's not supposed to have a bearing on the voting!

I was going to take issue with you calling my team snidey twats. Then I looked at my back 4 again. And keeper. And two thirds of my midfield. Think Benzema was involved in something dodgy too.

That leaves Neeskens, Rep and Gento as my fine, upstanding representatives. Who amongst us hasnt had a pool party with some scantily clad German beauties? And Im sure Gento was squeaky clean and thought Franco was a right idiot.

Anyway, my team is here to win, not make friends.
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:38:50 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:24:45 pm
I was going to take issue with you calling my team snidey twats. Then I looked at my back 4 again. And keeper. And two thirds of my midfield. Think Benzema was involved in something dodgy too.

That leaves Neeskens, Rep and Gento as my fine, upstanding representatives. Who amongst us hasnt had a pool party with some scantily clad German beauties? And Im sure Gento was squeaky clean and thought Franco was a right idiot.

Anyway, my team is here to win, not make friends.
Oh yes. Good ol' midget porn blackmail.
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:50:31 pm »
Benzema also retweeted some Khabib stuff that I would classify as condoning violence against Macron after the French president condemned the terrorist murder of Samuel Paty, so definitely not someone I'd like to be chaps with. Very good footballer that got better with age, but a rather classless human being.
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:54:55 pm »
Why are you playing a tennis player in your back 4?
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:15:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:54:55 pm
Why are you playing a tennis player in your back 4?

Should help against all the hoofers out there :wave

It's his uncle, Barca legend and all that.
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:24:40 pm »
Linudden in the first game. Having two beauts in there with Lampard and Ferdinand with Van Nistelroy borderline, was a bridge to far for me. I went with just the one in Bobby the tout.

Breaks my heart Haze but I went with Nick. It's like picking your favourite kid. I'm not going into why, tears are tripping me and I can't typfseamz.l008i26';/.
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:45:50 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 06:24:40 pm
Linudden in the first game. Having two beauts in there with Lampard and Ferdinand with Van Nistelroy borderline, was a bridge to far for me. I went with just the one in Bobby the tout.

Breaks my heart Haze but I went with Nick. It's like picking your favourite kid. I'm not going into why, tears are tripping me and I can't typfseamz.l008i26';/.

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:12:14 pm »
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 07:38:16 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 07:12:14 pm
I fucking love Malcolm

Nice. I'll let you off then :) Really need to watch The Thick Of It again, been a while.
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:33:25 pm »
Whats 11 out of 17 as a percentage?
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:44:09 pm »
It's a close one in game one. Both strong in attack and defence, but Digger is the big difference maker IMO. He'd be tearing down that left side along with Krol, leaving Sagna crying for the game to end. Linudden wins.

I marginally prefer Hazell's attack and his midfield possibly edges it too, but he's let down in defence. Hazell obviously missed a few picks and the likes of Gomez and De Vrij aren't quite up to scratch in an all-time draft. So despite the number of arseholes in his team, Nick takes it for me.
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:48:55 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:33:25 pm
Whats 11 out of 17 as a percentage?

Like Betty said, I missed a number of picks. But I don't think I should get extra points for that, make your own minds up.
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:34:30 am »
BUMP
