Lone Star Red
Linudden
Crosby Nick
Hazell

Voting closes: March 23, 2022, 01:22:43 pm

4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2

Samie

4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2
« on: Today at 01:22:43 pm »
LSR



V

Linudden




Crosby Nick



V

Hazell

Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:27:44 pm »
Our Texan friend has put together a team with many strong suits but leaving the wide areas untouched for Barnes and Kopa on the break with quite mediocre full backs would be very difficult for his team to withstand. I tend to believe Charlton would manhandle Stiles and that Iniesta and Lampard would really struggle to gel together. I also feel that van Dijk and Nadal are well-placed to deal with any front two without wingers or inside forwards. So I feel that my team would win 2-0 or something like that, both goals on low crosses on expansive counters.

Nick vs Hazell is an interesting match-up in many ways but from a diplomatic precedent I'll only reveal my votes for my own game ;D I'm very fond of most of Hazell's players whereas Nick has picked some snidey twats but that's not supposed to have a bearing on the voting!
El Lobo

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:29:23 pm »
LSR and Hazell here, can't be doing with people picking players they've never seen play. Just cheating really.
Crosby Nick

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:31:07 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:29:23 pm
LSR and Hazell here, can't be doing with people picking players they've never seen play. Just cheating really.

When did Hazell see Banks play. Brent mused.
El Lobo

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:38:18 pm »
In the 90s I suspect. He did pick Steve Banks, of Blackpool and Gillingham fame, right?
Sarge

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:05:37 pm »
Two tight games with pros and cons in both games.
AndyMuller

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:23:45 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:29:23 pm
LSR and Hazell here, can't be doing with people picking players they've never seen play. Just cheating really.

Yes lad.
Samie

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:38:35 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 03:05:37 pm
Two tight games with pros and cons in both games.

Love the fence sitting grandad.
vivabobbygraham

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:45:06 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:29:23 pm
LSR and Hazell here, can't be doing with people picking players they've never seen play. Just cheating really.

Or a team picked for them. Drafts gone to fuck
Lastrador

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:11:30 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 03:05:37 pm
Two tight games with pros and cons in both games.
And in Nick's case, a pro con.
Hazell

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:14:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:31:07 pm
When did Hazell see Banks play. Brent mused.

You're not looking at the whole pie Nick, i.e no one looks at goalkeepers in these things.
