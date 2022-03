Loads of people think like that. If you go to non league games regularly you will know that it's a very transient crowd. Everyone there has a 'big club' they support, and you go down to the game when you have a free afternoon rather than going religiously.



I would personally find myself going to fewer games if I could watch LFC on the TV instead I reckon.



It wouldn't impact The EFL as much, particularly the bigger clubs with a solid support, but a lot of fans if their (PL) club aren't playing/not televised will go down and watch a local game. If there's a game on at 3pm every Saturday they could just stay at home/stay in the pub, particularly if it's their team. CL games affect non league crowds midweek for example.Streams aren't reliable either and are a needs must way of watching a game. Pubs have been clamped down on showing these as well. The FA putting that game on BBC One at 15:30 will have a huge impact on the non league crowds that day on what would be a relatively bumper crowd otherwise on Easter Saturday with few other games on. Particularly in the Liverpool and Manchester area.The rule is in place for a good reason IMO and the FA are setting a dangerous precedent ignoring their own rules for their own profit by insisting on Wembley semi finals.