Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley

Barefoot Doctor

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 02:47:04 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 11:19:44 am
FA Will definitely insist on it being played at Wembley.

They'll change the date.

Simple enough to swap the league and Cup games round?

Benfica
City FAC
Benfica
City PL

Get the logic but don't think we'd go for that at all. The league is the biggest prize and we've lucked out having the City PL game sandwiched by Benfica. You swap them and we have to play City, United and Everton in the league in the space of seven days, before likely facing Bayern. I think we like that we don't have a PL game immediately before or after the City league game, because it allows us to build up to it properly.

Also wonder whether the TV companies would go for it. Not sure on whether more or less people watch footy on Easter weekend, but that would be a big factor - i.e. if audiences are notably lower at Easter, no way do Sky willingly move the City-Liverpool league showdown into that slot.
Jookie

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 02:58:44 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 02:45:30 pm
Beaconsfield aren't bad?
I remember Gibbo off the Wrap describing them as being better than Burnley.

Another good M40 service station. It's quite close to the M25 so doesn't feel the right place to stop on a long journey. The Oxford service is another 25-30 miles further on and feels a better one to stop at when breaking up the journey from Liverpool to London/South Eats.

The facilities at Beaconfield are good though and think it has pub on site. Might be a Weatherspoons so maybe one to avoid. Haven't been there for a few years.

I'd personally say the Medway services on the M2 is the worst service station I've been to. But maybe that's a discussion for another thread.
El Lobo

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 03:02:18 pm
If you want a good pie.... the Gloucester M5 services.
Crosby Nick

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 03:15:08 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 02:58:44 pm
Another good M40 service station. It's quite close to the M25 so doesn't feel the right place to stop on a long journey. The Oxford service is another 25-30 miles further on and feels a better one to stop at when breaking up the journey from Liverpool to London/South Eats.

The facilities at Beaconfield are good though and think it has pub on site. Might be a Weatherspoons so maybe one to avoid. Haven't been there for a few years.

I'd personally say the Medway services on the M2 is the worst service station I've been to. But maybe that's a discussion for another thread.

Done. :D

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352031.new#new
FlashingBlade

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 06:21:50 pm
FA gonna use loss of income for grass roots football during Covid for semi to remain st Wembley to look like 'the good guys'.



rob1966

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 06:27:13 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 11:19:44 am
FA Will definitely insist on it being played at Wembley.

They'll change the date.

Simple enough to swap the league and Cup games round?

Benfica
City FAC
Benfica
City PL


They won't do a thing. 2012 the semi v Everton was played at 12:30 and the trains were off for the Final
Statto Red

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 06:47:52 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:27:13 pm
They won't do a thing. 2012 the semi v Everton was played at 12:30 and the trains were off for the Final

Dates didn't help that 2012 semi, as it was marked April 14th/15th, & we request our matches not to be played on April 15th, the 12.30 Saturday kickoff for that semi, wasn't too bad, at least there were trains to get there for kickoff[even then, first trains from Liverpool would normally arrive at Euston around 9am on a Saturday], but Bank Holidays are always a pain.

 It doesn't take Einstein to work out, there's always works on some parts of the railways over Bank Holiday weekends, certainly Easter, so don't have major cup matches scheduled for those weekends, what doesn't help is Easter is quite late this year, about 3 weeks away.
Crosby Nick

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 06:50:03 pm
They discussed it on TAW and it does seem simple. Surely with Waster being so late you just play the semi final a week earlier or a week later than you might normally do?

Knowing about the travel disruption for months and doing fuck all about it apart from maybe hoping no teams from the north west qualify is ridiculous.
Statto Red

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 06:51:33 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:50:03 pm
They discussed it on TAW and it does seem simple. Surely with Waster being so late you just play the semi final a week earlier or a week later than you might normally do?

Knowing about the travel disruption for months and doing fuck all about it apart from maybe hoping no teams from the north west qualify is ridiculous.

Agreed, it's not hard to work out there's always travel disruption somewhere Easter weekend.
TipTopKop

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 08:42:00 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:02:18 pm
If you want a good pie.... the Gloucester M5 services.
The truth.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 09:25:15 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:02:18 pm
If you want a good pie.... the Gloucester M5 services.


boots

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 09:41:26 pm
M20 services at Ashford. The Musak was banjo's.
andyrol

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 11:14:17 pm
Funny today. I'm doing guided tours of the town hall in Halifax in a couple of weeks so looked back at notes because I've not done one for years.. point of my post is that in 1863 the government, royalty and rich mill owners laid on 350 trains from London to Yorkshire for guests etc....amazing how far we've come isn't it!!!!
PeterTheRed

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 11:21:15 pm
Why not play it at Croke Park? Man City can have the smaller end ...

FlashGordon

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
Reply #94 on: Today at 07:25:39 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:21:15 pm
Why not play it at Croke Park? Man City can have the smaller end ...




If you knew anything about Croke Park you'd know 'the smaller end' would be full to the brim of standing reds with pyro galore  ;D
