They won't do a thing. 2012 the semi v Everton was played at 12:30 and the trains were off for the Final
Dates didn't help that 2012 semi, as it was marked April 14th/15th, & we request our matches not to be played on April 15th, the 12.30 Saturday kickoff for that semi, wasn't too bad, at least there were trains to get there for kickoff[even then, first trains from Liverpool would normally arrive at Euston around 9am on a Saturday], but Bank Holidays are always a pain.
It doesn't take Einstein to work out, there's always works on some parts of the railways over Bank Holiday weekends, certainly Easter, so don't have major cup matches scheduled for those weekends, what doesn't help is Easter is quite late this year, about 3 weeks away.