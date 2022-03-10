« previous next »
Author Topic: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley

kopite77

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:26:25 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 09:21:24 am
I'm surprised its not played on Dubai..infact all Prem/FA games.

Please dont give them even more ideas to screw over the fans, I know it was only tongue in cheek but with that shower c-nts you never know.
HARRY HARRIS, MARK LAWRENSON, JOSE MOURIHNO,PETER KENYON, ROMAN ABRAMOVICH, ALAN HANSEN, YOU GUY'S TOOK ONE HELL OF A BEATING

AND Mr KENWRIGHT YOU CAN STICK YOUR FUCKING GROUNDSHARE UP YOUR ARSE!

Hicks and Gillett, Game Over, thanks for Fuck All Fuckfaces, Internet Terrorist and Proud!

BarryCrocker

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:32:57 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 21, 2022, 01:19:32 pm
Should be at Old Trafford or Villa

These Wembley semi-finals are shite.

Why not Elland Road? Leeds PL game against Chelsea that weekend cancelled due them being in the FA Cup
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

thaddeus

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:40:57 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:32:57 am
Why not Elland Road? Leeds PL game against Chelsea that weekend cancelled due them being in the FA Cup
Or Millennium Stadium, such is the state of the UK that it's easier to get to Cardiff than London.  I enjoyed those years when they were rebuilding Wembley and finals took place elsewhere.

As we all know the semi finals are only at Wembley as a cash cow for the FA so no way they're going to give up an FA Cup semi-final.  They know they'll sell it out anyway and if hardly any fans can make it down from Liverpool and Manchester they won't care in the slightest.
FlashingBlade

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 09:47:25 am »
There will be some token gesture  like small number of free coaches laid on and that's yer lot.
KurtVerbose

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 09:49:26 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 09:25:49 am
How in god's name do you fuck up the spelling to Bill Shankly? Like does anyone at Sky do checks before things are put on-air

If the American vice president can write potatoe.....
You try me once you beg for more.

Fromola

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 09:49:34 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:08:30 am
Neutral venues are still the best and London was ok a couple of times - can remember playing Southampton at White Hart Lane in 86 and Portsmouth at Highbury in 92. Villa Park always a good option.

I suppose you can see United having reservations about Liverpool and City playing there

Although all probably a non-starter. I doubt the FA will budge, its hardly like the train situation is new information.

We'll just have to get on with it, they won't care. Wasn't it the same for the Liverpool-Everton semi in 2012?
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

4pool

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 04:26:37 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 09:25:49 am
How in god's name do you fuck up the spelling to Bill Shankly? Like does anyone at Sky do checks before things are put on-air

They don't check spelling.

Had this discussion with my Nephew who is News Director for a broadcast station here in the USA. I've told him that it is annoying watching tv and they have their scroll or banner come up and simple words are misspelled. He said that the ones doing the graphics for tv are usually University interns learning the trade. I ask, can't they spell or use spell checker? Then ask, doesn't anyone else proof read? No to both. His answer is they're usually done "in a hurry" as the stories go. He basically told me, misspellings are the least of his worries. And my Nephew has won awards for what he does...lol.

You wonder about just what the hell do they teach nowadays... :o
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

redgriffin73

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 04:38:26 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:26:37 pm
They don't check spelling.

Had this discussion with my Nephew who is News Director for a broadcast station here in the USA. I've told him that it is annoying watching tv and they have their scroll or banner come up and simple words are misspelled. He said that the ones doing the graphics for tv are usually University interns learning the trade. I ask, can't they spell or use spell checker? Then ask, doesn't anyone else proof read? No to both. His answer is they're usually done "in a hurry" as the stories go. He basically told me, misspellings are the least of his worries. And my Nephew has won awards for what he does...lol.

You wonder about just what the hell do they teach nowadays... :o

BBC is getting bad for it too, especially on their social media. Appalling spelling and grammar no doubt done by the work experience kids.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

4pool

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 05:52:27 pm »
The FA won't be moving the Semi Final. All the suits in Corporate Hospitality at Wembley won't be moved for the benefit of a City/Liverpool match.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

PeterTheRed

« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 11:46:06 pm »
Liverpool and Manchester mayors want FA Cup semi-final switched from Wembley

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/60842200
12C

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #50 on: Today at 07:13:01 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 04:38:26 pm
BBC is getting bad for it too, especially on their social media. Appalling spelling and grammar no doubt done by the work experience kids.

And given the fact that nepotism is rife in all areas of journalism (which now has a more entitled background than Law or Medicine) it is fair to say that the interns are largely the product of private school educations.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

RedForeverTT

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #51 on: Today at 08:33:39 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:52:27 pm
The FA won't be moving the Semi Final. All the suits in Corporate Hospitality at Wembley won't be moved for the benefit of a City/Liverpool match.

Wembley holds a special place in our hearts and it is one of the perks of reaching the semi-final. Imagine the furore if Middlesbrough mayor is to ask for it to be played in Rotterham.

It is political grandstanding by both mayors. As one poster here said, if they were that considerate they could organise coaches or flights to take our fans there.
boots

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #52 on: Today at 08:42:57 am »
It takes me 2hrs to get to Wembley and I'm within M25! Thats by train too.
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Qston

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #53 on: Today at 08:45:22 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 21, 2022, 03:11:14 pm
Proper dad chat but the M40 is generally always better than the M1, especially if youre heading up to the North West.

Ah, the M40 v M1 debate. Many a dad has had a chat about this  ;D
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

boots

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #54 on: Today at 08:48:24 am »
M40 and M6 toll > M1 easily. Its no contest. Esp late at night, you can get a fair crack on along M6 toll. Door to door from J6 M25 to Dumfries in 3hrs 45mins in a Saab 900. No stops.
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Craig S

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #55 on: Today at 09:00:29 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 08:33:39 am
Imagine the furore if Middlesbrough mayor is to ask for it to be played in Rotterham.

Stupid example because of the stadium you choose being tiny.
If it was Boro v Newcastle/Sunderland* and they were asking to play at Sunderland/Newcastle instead of Wembley, there would be no uproar.
RedForeverTT

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #56 on: Today at 09:04:22 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 09:00:29 am
Stupid example because of the stadium you choose being tiny.
If it was Boro v Newcastle/Sunderland* and they were asking to play at Sunderland/Newcastle instead of Wembley, there would be no uproar.

Dont see how Boro would be ok to play in Sports Direct stadium or whatever it is called these days over Wembley.
Craig S

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #57 on: Today at 09:20:16 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 09:04:22 am
Dont see how Boro would be ok to play in Sports Direct stadium or whatever it is called these days over Wembley.

If there were no, or very limited, trains to London from the NE and 2 NE clubs were playing - there would be no "furore".
Jshooters

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #58 on: Today at 09:53:06 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 21, 2022, 03:11:14 pm
Proper dad chat but the M40 is generally always better than the M1, especially if youre heading up to the North West.

Missed out a crucial element there though....in the M40 scenario the M42 needs to be negotiated which is a massive c*nt of a road and in my opinion negates the advantage the M40 has over the M1
Believer

Danny Boys Dad

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #59 on: Today at 09:59:07 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 09:53:06 am
Missed out a crucial element there though....in the M40 scenario the M42 needs to be negotiated which is a massive c*nt of a road and in my opinion negates the advantage the M40 has over the M1

I've never had much of a problem with the M42, and any problems I have had have never been as bad as the bit of the M6 around Fort Dunlop
Legacy fan

Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #60 on: Today at 10:06:31 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 09:53:06 am
Missed out a crucial element there though....in the M40 scenario the M42 needs to be negotiated which is a massive c*nt of a road and in my opinion negates the advantage the M40 has over the M1
Good dad chat.
All depends on timings. We live near the top of the M40 so only have a limited time on the M42 heading SW.
Basically trying to get north of Birmingham any time after mid pm can be bad. If you go M42 then M5 N after about 3 on a weekday you'll struggle at M5/M6 junction. It's not that bad on weekday mornings.
Going NW on M42, again weekday pms can get slow after about 3. So for those reasons, if I had the option I'd be tempted to go M1, Toll and M6 If travelling up for say an evening game.

To get from where we live to London on the M40 is a great route. Pretty much a straight line to Hangar Ln, also plenty of tube stations and Chiltern options to dump the car and train it. We went down on a Sunday am the other week and were on Ealing Broadway in 1.5h.

I had a season ticket when we moved down to this area, but gave it up because I was struggling to get away from work at times, and getting N of Birmingham plus the M6 was a mare.
Jshooters

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #61 on: Today at 11:03:05 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:06:31 am
Basically trying to get north of Birmingham any time after mid pm can be bad.

Ain't that the truth....I've had sales territories since 2012 which have meant negotiating Birmingham to get home to the Wirral

Quote
if I had the option I'd be tempted to go M1, Toll and M6 If travelling up for say an evening game.

Agreed, literally did this yesterday afteroon after exhibiting at an event at The Oval.




Believer

Jshooters

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #62 on: Today at 11:06:50 am »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Today at 09:59:07 am
I've never had much of a problem with the M42, and any problems I have had have never been as bad as the bit of the M6 around Fort Dunlop

I've never not had a problem with the 42 haha.  Agreed on Fort Dunlop, alwyas Toll it now for that reason
Believer

Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #63 on: Today at 11:17:50 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 11:03:05 am
Ain't that the truth....I've had sales territories since 2012 which have meant negotiating Birmingham to get home to the Wirral

Agreed, literally did this yesterday afteroon after exhibiting at an event at The Oval.
I feel your pain mate.
If I go back up to Liverpool now, I tend to leave early morning as M6 north in the mornings is OK.
I have a few clients in the East Mids. I have no problem seeing them early if they want to, but if it's not an 8am, I'll always say after 10.30. M42 north in the morning between 7.30 and 9.30 is a lottery.

I used to train it from international for London meetings, but on the way back it could take an hour on the M42 to do less than 20 miles.


Red_Rich

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #64 on: Today at 11:19:44 am »
FA Will definitely insist on it being played at Wembley.

They'll change the date.

Simple enough to swap the league and Cup games round?

Benfica
City FAC
Benfica
City PL
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

davidlpool1982

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #65 on: Today at 11:58:31 am »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 11:19:44 am
FA Will definitely insist on it being played at Wembley.

They'll change the date.

Simple enough to swap the league and Cup games round?

Benfica
City FAC
Benfica
City PL

Don't think either the FA or PL would go for that. FA wants them played on the same weekend for tradition and marketing. PL had a match that will go a long way to decide the title on its hands, biggest game of the season so far bar none between the two best teams. Neither they nor the FA will want that to share the weekend with the other Semi Final.
Cafe De Paris

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #66 on: Today at 01:47:45 pm »
Its does look like the fa dont give a fuck as usual about the fans. So it is probably going to be played at Wembley and good luck if you are driving down. Driving anywhere on an Easter weekend is bad enough. I would of said that Saturday mornings are ok on the motorways but as its Easter there will be more traffic and throw in the city fans joining the M6 queues.
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Barneylfc∗

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #67 on: Today at 01:53:57 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 08:33:39 am
Wembley holds a special place in our hearts and it is one of the perks of reaching the semi-final. Imagine the furore if Middlesbrough mayor is to ask for it to be played in Rotterham.

It is political grandstanding by both mayors. As one poster here said, if they were that considerate they could organise coaches or flights to take our fans there.

This is a pile of bollocks for me. It should be a perk of reaching the final. You get fuck all for reaching the semi final.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #68 on: Today at 01:54:58 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 08:33:39 am
Wembley holds a special place in our hearts and it is one of the perks of reaching the semi-final. Imagine the furore if Middlesbrough mayor is to ask for it to be played in Rotterham.

It is political grandstanding by both mayors. As one poster here said, if they were that considerate they could organise coaches or flights to take our fans there.

Hope that both clubs pull out and tell the FA to fuck off myself.
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Barefoot Doctor

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #69 on: Today at 02:10:38 pm »
The club has officially put in a request for the game to be moved.
Scouser-Tommy

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #70 on: Today at 02:17:06 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:10:38 pm
The club has officially put in a request for the game to be moved.
Good on them.

I can't see it getting moved by the FA but at least it puts a bit more pressure on them to make a decision that makes common sense.
Jookie

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #71 on: Today at 02:23:29 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:45:22 am
Ah, the M40 v M1 debate. Many a dad has had a chat about this  ;D

M40 is better even if it's only to stop at the Oxford services at junction 8a.

I'd argue that it's one of the best Welcome Break service stations in the UK (that's not necessarily a high bar). On a nice sunny day, sit outside and enjoy the water features whilst enjoying some food or drink from the many outlets on site. It's the UK service station equivalent of the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

Even has a Pizza Express and a Waitrose. Absolute sure signs of quality.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Crosby Nick

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #72 on: Today at 02:24:23 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:23:29 pm
M40 is better even if it's only to stop at the Oxford services at junction 8a.

I'd argue that it's one of the best Welcome Break service stations in the UK (that's not necessarily a high bar). On a nice sunny day, sit outside and enjoy the water features whilst enjoying some food or drink from the many outlets on site. It's the UK service station equivalent of the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

Even has a Pizza Express and a Waitrose. Absolute sure signs of quality.

Thanks Alan.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #73 on: Today at 02:26:19 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:23:29 pm
M40 is better even if it's only to stop at the Oxford services at junction 8a.

I'd argue that it's one of the best Welcome Break service stations in the UK (that's not necessarily a high bar). On a nice sunny day, sit outside and enjoy the water features whilst enjoying some food or drink from the many outlets on site. It's the UK service station equivalent of the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

Even has a Pizza Express and a Waitrose. Absolute sure signs of quality.

What are the ready meal sales team like at the local garage?
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Barefoot Doctor

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #74 on: Today at 02:31:36 pm »
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Today at 02:17:06 pm
Good on them.

I can't see it getting moved by the FA but at least it puts a bit more pressure on them to make a decision that makes common sense.

Agree it won't be moved but if they get creative it could be held at Old Trafford without having to move United's game with Norwich. The best solution I can see is to move our game with United from Tuesday 19th to Wednesday 20th. That would give us the ability to play the semi on the Easter Sunday at Old Trafford.

Just don't think Villa Park is a goer, 40k crowd just doesn't feel right for a game of this magniute and rather than help fans it would only lead to even less being able to go to the game.

So yeah, basically has to be Old Trafford, unless they consider the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.
Crosby Nick

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #75 on: Today at 02:36
City should opt for Cardiff given they probably never got close to playing there in the period Wembley was being rebuilt.
Online kevlumley

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #76 on: Today at 02:40:16 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 11:19:44 am
FA Will definitely insist on it being played at Wembley.

They'll change the date.

Simple enough to swap the league and Cup games round?

Benfica
City FAC
Benfica
City PL


Exactly what i was thinking, swap the two city ties around. Was just reading through to see if anyone else had suggested it.
Online Jookie

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #77 on: Today at 02:41:21 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:26:19 pm
What are the ready meal sales team like at the local garage?

Not too much experience of this.

My M40 experience was mainly driven by 10 years of living south of London and having to commute back to Liverpool on a semi-regular basis. Remember watching a WC game in 2006 on a big screen at M40 services. Odd experience and one I didn't plan.

Live North and East of London now so whole new range of service stations to explore on A14 and M6. Nothing compares to M40 Oxford services though.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online kevlumley

Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #78 on: Today at 02:43:56 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:23:29 pm
M40 is better even if it's only to stop at the Oxford services at junction 8a.

I'd argue that it's one of the best Welcome Break service stations in the UK (that's not necessarily a high bar). On a nice sunny day, sit outside and enjoy the water features whilst enjoying some food or drink from the many outlets on site. It's the UK service station equivalent of the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

Even has a Pizza Express and a Waitrose. Absolute sure signs of quality.

I have never understood why most services are such over priced dumps. The amount of throughput they get, why not make them nice.
