Missed out a crucial element there though....in the M40 scenario the M42 needs to be negotiated which is a massive c*nt of a road and in my opinion negates the advantage the M40 has over the M1



Good dad chat.All depends on timings. We live near the top of the M40 so only have a limited time on the M42 heading SW.Basically trying to get north of Birmingham any time after mid pm can be bad. If you go M42 then M5 N after about 3 on a weekday you'll struggle at M5/M6 junction. It's not that bad on weekday mornings.Going NW on M42, again weekday pms can get slow after about 3. So for those reasons, if I had the option I'd be tempted to go M1, Toll and M6 If travelling up for say an evening game.To get from where we live to London on the M40 is a great route. Pretty much a straight line to Hangar Ln, also plenty of tube stations and Chiltern options to dump the car and train it. We went down on a Sunday am the other week and were on Ealing Broadway in 1.5h.I had a season ticket when we moved down to this area, but gave it up because I was struggling to get away from work at times, and getting N of Birmingham plus the M6 was a mare.