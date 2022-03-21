« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley  (Read 4036 times)

Online kopite77

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,071
  • In Jurgen we trust!
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:26:25 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 09:21:24 am
I'm surprised its not played on Dubai..infact all Prem/FA games.

Please dont give them even more ideas to screw over the fans, I know it was only tongue in cheek but with that shower c-nts you never know.
Logged
HARRY HARRIS, MARK LAWRENSON, JOSE MOURIHNO,PETER KENYON, ROMAN ABRAMOVICH, ALAN HANSEN, YOU GUY'S TOOK ONE HELL OF A BEATING

AND Mr KENWRIGHT YOU CAN STICK YOUR FUCKING GROUNDSHARE UP YOUR ARSE!

Hicks and Gillett, Game Over, thanks for Fuck All Fuckfaces, Internet Terrorist and Proud!

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:32:57 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 21, 2022, 01:19:32 pm
Should be at Old Trafford or Villa

These Wembley semi-finals are shite.

Why not Elland Road? Leeds PL game against Chelsea that weekend cancelled due them being in the FA Cup
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:40:57 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:32:57 am
Why not Elland Road? Leeds PL game against Chelsea that weekend cancelled due them being in the FA Cup
Or Millennium Stadium, such is the state of the UK that it's easier to get to Cardiff than London.  I enjoyed those years when they were rebuilding Wembley and finals took place elsewhere.

As we all know the semi finals are only at Wembley as a cash cow for the FA so no way they're going to give up an FA Cup semi-final.  They know they'll sell it out anyway and if hardly any fans can make it down from Liverpool and Manchester they won't care in the slightest.
Logged

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,038
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 09:47:25 am »
There will be some token gesture  like small number of free coaches laid on and that's yer lot.
Logged

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,183
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 09:49:26 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 09:25:49 am
How in god's name do you fuck up the spelling to Bill Shankly? Like does anyone at Sky do checks before things are put on-air

If the American vice president can write potatoe.....
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,505
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 09:49:34 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:08:30 am
Neutral venues are still the best and London was ok a couple of times - can remember playing Southampton at White Hart Lane in 86 and Portsmouth at Highbury in 92. Villa Park always a good option.

I suppose you can see United having reservations about Liverpool and City playing there

Although all probably a non-starter. I doubt the FA will budge, its hardly like the train situation is new information.

We'll just have to get on with it, they won't care. Wasn't it the same for the Liverpool-Everton semi in 2012?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,450
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 04:26:37 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 09:25:49 am
How in god's name do you fuck up the spelling to Bill Shankly? Like does anyone at Sky do checks before things are put on-air

They don't check spelling.

Had this discussion with my Nephew who is News Director for a broadcast station here in the USA. I've told him that it is annoying watching tv and they have their scroll or banner come up and simple words are misspelled. He said that the ones doing the graphics for tv are usually University interns learning the trade. I ask, can't they spell or use spell checker? Then ask, doesn't anyone else proof read? No to both. His answer is they're usually done "in a hurry" as the stories go. He basically told me, misspellings are the least of his worries. And my Nephew has won awards for what he does...lol.

You wonder about just what the hell do they teach nowadays... :o
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,047
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 04:38:26 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:26:37 pm
They don't check spelling.

Had this discussion with my Nephew who is News Director for a broadcast station here in the USA. I've told him that it is annoying watching tv and they have their scroll or banner come up and simple words are misspelled. He said that the ones doing the graphics for tv are usually University interns learning the trade. I ask, can't they spell or use spell checker? Then ask, doesn't anyone else proof read? No to both. His answer is they're usually done "in a hurry" as the stories go. He basically told me, misspellings are the least of his worries. And my Nephew has won awards for what he does...lol.

You wonder about just what the hell do they teach nowadays... :o

BBC is getting bad for it too, especially on their social media. Appalling spelling and grammar no doubt done by the work experience kids.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,450
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 05:52:27 pm »
The FA won't be moving the Semi Final. All the suits in Corporate Hospitality at Wembley won't be moved for the benefit of a City/Liverpool match.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,948
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 11:46:06 pm »
Liverpool and Manchester mayors want FA Cup semi-final switched from Wembley

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/60842200
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,010
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #50 on: Today at 07:13:01 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 04:38:26 pm
BBC is getting bad for it too, especially on their social media. Appalling spelling and grammar no doubt done by the work experience kids.

And given the fact that nepotism is rife in all areas of journalism (which now has a more entitled background than Law or Medicine) it is fair to say that the interns are largely the product of private school educations.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,562
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #51 on: Today at 08:33:39 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:52:27 pm
The FA won't be moving the Semi Final. All the suits in Corporate Hospitality at Wembley won't be moved for the benefit of a City/Liverpool match.

Wembley holds a special place in our hearts and it is one of the perks of reaching the semi-final. Imagine the furore if Middlesbrough mayor is to ask for it to be played in Rotterham.

It is political grandstanding by both mayors. As one poster here said, if they were that considerate they could organise coaches or flights to take our fans there.
Logged

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,025
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #52 on: Today at 08:42:57 am »
It takes me 2hrs to get to Wembley and I'm within M25! Thats by train too.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,572
  • Believer
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #53 on: Today at 08:45:22 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 21, 2022, 03:11:14 pm
Proper dad chat but the M40 is generally always better than the M1, especially if youre heading up to the North West.

Ah, the M40 v M1 debate. Many a dad has had a chat about this  ;D
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,025
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #54 on: Today at 08:48:24 am »
M40 and M6 toll > M1 easily. Its no contest. Esp late at night, you can get a fair crack on along M6 toll. Door to door from J6 M25 to Dumfries in 3hrs 45mins in a Saab 900. No stops.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,409
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #55 on: Today at 09:00:29 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 08:33:39 am
Imagine the furore if Middlesbrough mayor is to ask for it to be played in Rotterham.

Stupid example because of the stadium you choose being tiny.
If it was Boro v Newcastle/Sunderland* and they were asking to play at Sunderland/Newcastle instead of Wembley, there would be no uproar.
Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,562
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #56 on: Today at 09:04:22 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 09:00:29 am
Stupid example because of the stadium you choose being tiny.
If it was Boro v Newcastle/Sunderland* and they were asking to play at Sunderland/Newcastle instead of Wembley, there would be no uproar.

Dont see how Boro would be ok to play in Sports Direct stadium or whatever it is called these days over Wembley.
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,409
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #57 on: Today at 09:20:16 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 09:04:22 am
Dont see how Boro would be ok to play in Sports Direct stadium or whatever it is called these days over Wembley.

If there were no, or very limited, trains to London from the NE and 2 NE clubs were playing - there would be no "furore".
Logged

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,071
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #58 on: Today at 09:53:06 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 21, 2022, 03:11:14 pm
Proper dad chat but the M40 is generally always better than the M1, especially if youre heading up to the North West.

Missed out a crucial element there though....in the M40 scenario the M42 needs to be negotiated which is a massive c*nt of a road and in my opinion negates the advantage the M40 has over the M1
Logged
Believer

Offline Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,960
  • Now listen here son
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #59 on: Today at 09:59:07 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 09:53:06 am
Missed out a crucial element there though....in the M40 scenario the M42 needs to be negotiated which is a massive c*nt of a road and in my opinion negates the advantage the M40 has over the M1

I've never had much of a problem with the M42, and any problems I have had have never been as bad as the bit of the M6 around Fort Dunlop
Logged
Legacy fan

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #60 on: Today at 10:06:31 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 09:53:06 am
Missed out a crucial element there though....in the M40 scenario the M42 needs to be negotiated which is a massive c*nt of a road and in my opinion negates the advantage the M40 has over the M1
Good dad chat.
All depends on timings. We live near the top of the M40 so only have a limited time on the M42 heading SW.
Basically trying to get north of Birmingham any time after mid pm can be bad. If you go M42 then M5 N after about 3 on a weekday you'll struggle at M5/M6 junction. It's not that bad on weekday mornings.
Going NW on M42, again weekday pms can get slow after about 3. So for those reasons, if I had the option I'd be tempted to go M1, Toll and M6 If travelling up for say an evening game.

To get from where we live to London on the M40 is a great route. Pretty much a straight line to Hangar Ln, also plenty of tube stations and Chiltern options to dump the car and train it. We went down on a Sunday am the other week and were on Ealing Broadway in 1.5h.

I had a season ticket when we moved down to this area, but gave it up because I was struggling to get away from work at times, and getting N of Birmingham plus the M6 was a mare.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 