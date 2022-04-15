« previous next »
Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley

Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« on: Today at 01:16:20 pm »
https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/service_disruptions/289779.aspx


No trains to / from London Euston from Friday 15 to Monday 18 April
Start date
    15/04/2022
End date
    18/04/2022
Route affected
    All routes to / from London Euston
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:18:07 pm »
Megabus are gonna rake it in
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:19:32 pm »
Should be at Old Trafford or Villa

These Wembley semi-finals are shite.
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:21:54 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:19:32 pm
Should be at Old Trafford or Villa

These Wembley semi-finals are shite.

United are at home that weekend. Villa would have been at home to us.

I agree with the overall point though. Having semis at Wembley is a load of wank.
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:23:41 pm »
Drove back from Wembley last month after the LC final and the Motorway was chocca enough then. This will make it even worse

Charter Boat up the Thames anyone?
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:55:25 pm »


Think this needs a local members sale for people with a West London postcode.  ;)
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:12:35 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 01:23:41 pm
Drove back from Wembley last month after the LC final and the Motorway was chocca enough then. This will make it even worse

Charter Boat up the Thames anyone?


On top of that mate its Easter Saturday - It'll be chaos on the motorways and all it needs is one wobbly box to go over and its fucked for hours
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:05:25 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 01:23:41 pm
Drove back from Wembley last month after the LC final and the Motorway was chocca enough then. This will make it even worse

Charter Boat up the Thames anyone?

The motorway was fucking diabolical that day and night - crash at Stafford blocked that route, M1 was chocker getting in, and then coming back the M1 had a crash again and had like a 2 hour delay - just before we got out of London me and my Dad had to change course to the M40 instead, didn't get back until about 2 am.
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:11:14 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:05:25 pm
The motorway was fucking diabolical that day and night - crash at Stafford blocked that route, M1 was chocker getting in, and then coming back the M1 had a crash again and had like a 2 hour delay - just before we got out of London me and my Dad had to change course to the M40 instead, didn't get back until about 2 am.

Proper dad chat but the M40 is generally always better than the M1, especially if youre heading up to the North West.
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:13:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:11:14 pm
Proper dad chat but the M40 is generally always better than the M1, especially if youre heading up to the North West.

Yeah it is way way better, my dad said the same thing that he loves the M40 run. Would have come that way if not for the apparent gridlock around Stafford just after we left.
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:17:49 pm »
Oh, FFS.

Feel sorry for those going to the Semi Final.

Won't the club offer coach service?
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:43:29 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:11:14 pm
Proper dad chat but the M40 is generally always better than the M1, especially if youre heading up to the North West.

Definitely, I always avoid the M1 if I can and I'm not even a dad ;D

Love the M6 toll road me, well worth the money ;D
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:45:21 pm »
This has been known about for months now. They're simply not interested.
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:58:29 pm »
Quote from: timmit on Today at 03:45:21 pm
This has been known about for months now. They're simply not interested.

Not only months, but every Easter there's a blockade somewhere on the West Coast Main line, it doesn't take Einstein to work out don't host a the semis that weekend, but the FA couldn't care a fuck about match going fans, see FA cup final kickoff times for that. 
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:08:21 pm »
Liverpool to Leeds £40.20 Return off peak - Trains start from Liverpool 05:52 gets to Leeds 07:40

Leeds to Kings X selling quickly from 08:46 from £28.60 single

Trainline
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:39:04 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:43:29 pm
Definitely, I always avoid the M1 if I can and I'm not even a dad ;D

Love the M6 toll road me, well worth the money ;D

Lovely bit of motorway.

And maybe a stop off away from the riffraff like Rob in his big lorry at Norton Canes as well.
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:43:42 pm »
I see the Tories got a free pass in the thread title this time from our extroverted friend ;D

Joking aside, I think the biggest issue about semis not being held centrally nowadays is that the only stadiums large enough within the confines of the FA and the Football League are either in London, the Northwest and in Wales.

Doesn't excuse poor train accesibility though, but if Villa Park could house 60 k I'm sure it'd be a natural host for the semis again.
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:44:17 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:39:04 pm
Lovely bit of motorway.

And maybe a stop off away from the riffraff like Rob in his big lorry at Norton Canes as well.

Used to stop there before they took out Toll Tags off us. to be honest though, I can get to the end of the Toll road/M6 junction just as fast on the M6 proper.

I did like the Toll in the early days when plod didn't patrol it, got to open the bike up a bit and it was a laugh out accelerating everyone away from the toll booths.
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:49:02 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:43:29 pm
Definitely, I always avoid the M1 if I can and I'm not even a dad ;D

Love the M6 toll road me, well worth the money ;D


But is it worth leaving the M6 early to go M56, M53 through the Wirral and through the tunnel if youre parking in town?

Ill get my coat
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #19 on: Today at 05:52:21 pm »
Football associations seem to operate in such a vacuum that considerations that are important in wider society do not even enter their decision making.

At a time when many organisations are striving to be carbon neutral and trying to significantly reduce travel, these clowns think nothing of potentially moving 70,000 people from the North West to London. Fuel costs are at a record high, theres all kinds of initiatives aimed at reducing reliance on oil. But no, lets make loads of people travel. Oh and theres no trains from the NW to London either.

UEFA are no better either, they think nothing of putting hundreds of extra flights into the sky, just so they can be seen to be sharing finals around. Im sure nothing else ever influences how finals are granted other than the desire for fairness.

If other organisations are taking travel reduction seriously, surely the FA and UEFA should have to do the same.
Re: Fuck the FA. Fuck London. Fuck Wembley
« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:26:58 pm »
We know the reason for the Semi Finals at Wembley was for the FA to re-coop the building costs when Wembley was re-done.

The question might be, for how much longer?

Don't expect the FA Suits to miss their bonuses and move the Semi's anywhere else. They prefer the cash cow.
