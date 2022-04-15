Football associations seem to operate in such a vacuum that considerations that are important in wider society do not even enter their decision making.



At a time when many organisations are striving to be carbon neutral and trying to significantly reduce travel, these clowns think nothing of potentially moving 70,000 people from the North West to London. Fuel costs are at a record high, theres all kinds of initiatives aimed at reducing reliance on oil. But no, lets make loads of people travel. Oh and theres no trains from the NW to London either.



UEFA are no better either, they think nothing of putting hundreds of extra flights into the sky, just so they can be seen to be sharing finals around. Im sure nothing else ever influences how finals are granted other than the desire for fairness.



If other organisations are taking travel reduction seriously, surely the FA and UEFA should have to do the same.