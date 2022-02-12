Thought it was a very enjoyable game and proper Cup tie. Really the first time I´ve watched us play them and been old enough to appreciate it and the history behind it.The atmosphere sounded great from what I could hear (from us and them). The away end looked quality. I expect to hear the playbook book of little league chants or Scouse-baiting songs whoever we are up against these days, but I was completely perplexed by their chants of "where´s your famous atmosphere" at their own place though?!! Absolutely bizarre.As for the match itself, it felt like a very hard fought win and our players looked knackered after, but to echo a lot of others on here I find the idea that we were lucky or that we were being dominated very odd. Even though we were struggling to put away goals, I never really felt like we were really going to get put out. The only real heart-in-mouth moments for me were after we had already scored, and they were going all out to get an equaliser.Fair play to them though - they seemed a very good team.