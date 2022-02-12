Lee Dixon, who was part of a very successful defensive system as a player, very much party to the "Liverpool can be got at" line. Presumably because we don't play the way his Arsenal team did. Clearly can't evolve with the times, which, as many here have said, explains why English born coaches are operating at the lower levels of the game. Look at Southgate's national team...a risk-averse throwback to the previous century in footballing terms, and wouldn't lay a glove on LFC and City, and a few other club sides besides. Long may their myopia continue whilst Jurgen does his stuff. Just a pity City have employed their oil billions so much better than United and co. Going to be some week in April and wonder what the pundits will have to say as the two best sides in Europe go at it. If City prevail, we already know the reason thanks to these wonderful paid by tv half-wits. Volume off!