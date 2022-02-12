« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78  (Read 14314 times)

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
« Reply #360 on: Today at 01:32:07 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:17:23 am
Thought the same at the time. Think he knows his time here's probably up - looking at our schedule, it's difficult to see where he gets a start.
Yeah, I think Ox just wanted 90 minutes, and had a bit of a "why am I always the first to get subbed off?" moment. I can only see him getting another start this season in the home leg against Benfica if we were to hammer them in Portugal, and maybe at home to Wolves on the final day if our league position is unable to change.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,146
Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
« Reply #361 on: Today at 01:34:55 am »
Frankly, I won't give a crap if we win every knockout trophy by a penalty shootout and nick the league by a point. Our competitors' insane pain and jealousy at this point only feeds my desire for my club to hurt them in every way possible.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,811
Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
« Reply #362 on: Today at 01:41:40 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:34:55 am
Frankly, I won't give a crap if we win every knockout trophy by a penalty shootout and nick the league by a point. Our competitors' insane pain and jealousy at this point only feeds my desire for my club to hurt them in every way possible.

This is the only way I see us winning everything if we are to reach that summit. We don't do it the easy way anyway.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,438
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
« Reply #363 on: Today at 01:49:10 am »
The high line. You can get at them.

Yeah, alright. That's why we've lost 3 matches all season in all competitions. Against all and sundry managers who know you can get at the Liverpool high line.


Never mention City have lost 6 in all comps do they?
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 43
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
« Reply #364 on: Today at 04:15:05 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:34:55 am
Frankly, I won't give a crap if we win every knockout trophy by a penalty shootout and nick the league by a point. Our competitors' insane pain and jealousy at this point only feeds my desire for my club to hurt them in every way possible.

Screw em, weve been on the wrong end of that 1 point pain before, Vincent Kompanys wonder strike against Leicester in the last week of that 18-19 season being very fucking painful. They can say what they want, but its only the rabble. People who know football know this Liverpool team is one of the best teams around. Whatever they win this season theyll have battled hard for.

IF we make the final of the champions league & FA Cup how many games will they have played this season?
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
« Reply #365 on: Today at 04:22:15 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Today at 04:15:05 am
Screw em, weve been on the wrong end of that 1 point pain before, Vincent Kompanys wonder strike against Leicester in the last week of that 18-19 season being very fucking painful. They can say what they want, but its only the rabble. People who know football know this Liverpool team is one of the best teams around. Whatever they win this season theyll have battled hard for.

IF we make the final of the champions league & FA Cup how many games will they have played this season?
Max game total is 63.
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,421
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
« Reply #366 on: Today at 04:41:45 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:47:29 pm
Which fortuitous decisions were they? 🤔
The ones I saw were spot on for once. Their penalty shout was clearly exposed on replay as their man deliberately dragging his boot in order to initiate contact with Alisson's hand. He kicked the 'keeper. Their man was cheating and should have been booked for simulation. It's a blatant con on the referee, who I genuinely believed would fall hook, line and sinker for it.
It was a harry Kane / Jamie Vardy special. He was cheating.
I am laughing in office at the "Harry Kane / Jamie Vardy special." ... Hahahhahaha!!!  ;D  ;D
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,816
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
« Reply #367 on: Today at 06:19:06 am »
Thought it was a very enjoyable game and proper Cup tie. Really the first time I´ve watched us play them and been old enough to appreciate it and the history behind it.

 The atmosphere sounded great from what I could hear (from us and them). The away end looked quality. I expect to hear the playbook book of little league chants or Scouse-baiting songs whoever we are up against these days, but I was completely perplexed by their chants of "where´s your famous atmosphere" at their own place though?!! Absolutely bizarre.  :o

As for the match itself, it felt like a very hard fought win and our players looked knackered after, but to echo a lot of others on here I find the idea that we were lucky or that we were being dominated very odd. Even though we were struggling to put away goals, I never really felt like we were really going to get put out. The only real heart-in-mouth moments for me were after we had already scored, and they were going all out to get an equaliser.

Fair play to them though - they seemed a very good team.


« Last Edit: Today at 06:27:48 am by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,475
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
« Reply #368 on: Today at 06:41:36 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 10:09:42 pm
I dont know what games commentators are watching when they watch us but this seems to get said so much

"Liverpool were lucky"

"Liverpool were outplayed"

"Liverpool got away with one today"

And then you look at the stats and its like wtf are these guys smoking, its actually annoying how much pundits and the like shit on us or underrate us

Half of it is down to the late offside flags.

Forest never had a sniff today for 75 minutes and then they had that big chance. We scored and they threw caution to the wind and had another chance (also the dive). Had we been on it though we'd have easily seen them off with a 2nd with the space they left at 1-0.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:43:52 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Judge Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
« Reply #369 on: Today at 06:46:33 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:57:07 pm
Utter shitbags with their "always the victims" chants. Especially as they were actually at Hillsborough on the day.  :no

I'm glad we ended their hopes today.

Couldnt post on here after that. Was livid. Had to take myself away to calm down.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,475
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
« Reply #370 on: Today at 06:46:53 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 10:29:23 pm
My favourite was when our lads started singing songs about our team/players to which the Forest fans booed. And then a minute later after a lull from ours those Forest fans started chanting the wheres your famous atmosphere

Such a stupid mentality. When we did sing they booed. Don't sing for a bit and they ask us why we aren't singing. Half wits.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,222
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
« Reply #371 on: Today at 06:56:44 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 06:19:06 am
Thought it was a very enjoyable game and proper Cup tie. Really the first time I´ve watched us play them and been old enough to appreciate it and the history behind it.

 The atmosphere sounded great from what I could hear (from us and them). The away end looked quality. I expect to hear the playbook book of little league chants or Scouse-baiting songs whoever we are up against these days, but I was completely perplexed by their chants of "where´s your famous atmosphere" at their own place though?!! Absolutely bizarre.  :o

As for the match itself, it felt like a very hard fought win and our players looked knackered after, but to echo a lot of others on here I find the idea that we were lucky or that we were being dominated very odd. Even though we were struggling to put away goals, I never really felt like we were really going to get put out. The only real heart-in-mouth moments for me were after we had already scored, and they were going all out to get an equaliser.

Fair play to them though - they seemed a very good team.



Your last point there about them being a good team - they are, but are a good Championship side. In Premier League terms, theyre just another Burnley. As mentioned earlier, they went all out to spoil and frustrate with 10 men behind the ball. Yes they defended like lions, but that was wave, after wave, after wave of us there. What makes the win better for me is that this is yet another variant of the all out defend teams put away which shows we can do it against anyone now. If Bobby had scored that 1on1 the game would have been put away a lot earlier as there was no way they were going to score.
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,741
Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
« Reply #372 on: Today at 06:58:08 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 08:55:39 pm
Why would we want to play there?..

Because it is fucking ridiculous that there is a 78,000 seater stadium sat 35 miles from Liverpool and 5 or so miles from where the City fans live and will be unused and instead tens of thousands have to travel to London and back on a bank holiday weekend.

Not too sure Utd would want us back in there for a semi after what happened in 2006 though.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
« Reply #373 on: Today at 07:00:56 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:49:10 am
The high line. You can get at them.

Yeah, alright. That's why we've lost 3 matches all season in all competitions. Against all and sundry managers who know you can get at the Liverpool high line.


Never mention City have lost 6 in all comps do they?
Of course City play with a high line too, and sometimes (not as often as us, it seems) get criticised for it.
The criticism is basically: "Liverpool and Man City, who score more goals, win more games, get more points and win more trophies than anyone, are doing it wrong and should instead play like the teams who score less goals, win less games, etc" There's a reason these are generally people who haven't made it as managers.
Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 43
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
« Reply #374 on: Today at 07:02:53 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 04:22:15 am
Max game total is 63.

 Cheers Lad.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,407
Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
« Reply #375 on: Today at 07:18:23 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 07:00:56 am
Of course City play with a high line too, and sometimes (not as often as us, it seems) get criticised for it.
The criticism is basically: "Liverpool and Man City, who score more goals, win more games, get more points and win more trophies than anyone, are doing it wrong and should instead play like the teams who score less goals, win less games, etc" There's a reason these are generally people who haven't made it as managers.

Theres a reason why that high line is successful at the minute, and the commentators and pundits are unwittingly demonstrating why.  Their attitude of look at all that space behind the defencelets run into it is mirrored by managers and players.

Obviously theres a bit more to it than that, but I find it amusing that they seem to think the defenders and coaching team havent considered the idea that people may try to get into behind them.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,993
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
« Reply #376 on: Today at 07:31:29 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:43:46 pm
I think the narrative was set early on (plucky giant killers) and ITV doggedly stuck to that all game long, despite what they were seeing.

I was quite surprised by the reaction at half time on here to what I had percieved as a completely dominant performance by Liverpool. They had controlled the game and had 3 or 4 very good chances to finish Forest, that were not taken. Against that, Foest had hustle and bustle and not a lot else. Second half was the obligatory chance/half-chance every team gets ina  game, versus complete domination again.

The stats tell the story I saw, Liverpool nearly 70% possession, recycling continuously and creating pressure, Forest with a lot of snapshots on the break and one good chance all game. Interestingly, if that was Norwich in the PL, it would be described as a 'routine' victory, where class told'. But with the 'Magic of the Cup' narrative, it becomes 'Plucky underdog nearly beats Liverpool'. Pretty dumb.

Also, the narrative about the 'Magic of the FA cup' is so tired. The terrestial channels peddle it all the time now, since they no longer have the rights to the premier league. The damn thing has only been won by a second tier side 8 times in 140 tries, and the last one was over 40 years ago. Doesn't sounds very magical to me.

Magic of the cup was the reason the director/producer spent so much time showing shots of gesturing Forest fans when the ball was in play.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,271
Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
« Reply #377 on: Today at 07:37:13 am »
I dunno if it's because it's our least important game of the season left, or because we had already drawn City (why do the draw before the last QF?) or because the game was on at the frankly ludicrous time of 6pm on Sunday but ended up watching this with the sound off. Good game but we should've seen off a decent Forest team much sooner, but brilliant to rotate and get through another hurdle in 90 mins.

Genuinely fucking unbelievable the dedication and hunger of this squad.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
« Reply #378 on: Today at 08:23:16 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:38:32 pm
Had a look at those tweets. How does he know Jota is offside without the tolerance level if we don't get shown his line? Seems like he's just guessing unless he has seen them.

The defenders legs aren't straight, but Jota's are. Straighten the defenders right leg and he's probably in line with Diogo's right foot.

Because they only don't show the line when the tolerance level has come into play. Which makes sense, because if they did show the line, it would show him as being offside and there would be uproar when the goal is allowed to stand.

Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:39:42 pm
No... scoring with your arm isnt allowed, so your arm cant be offside. The cut-off is the shoulders.

Have you been living on a rock this season? ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 08:26:50 am by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,499
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
« Reply #379 on: Today at 08:29:52 am »
Reading some of the match reports you'd think Forest absolutely dominated us and we were lucky to scrape a win!

Having seen the match stats - they must have been watching a different game!!!
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,016
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
« Reply #380 on: Today at 08:42:42 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:23:16 am
Because they only don't show the line when the tolerance level has come into play. Which makes sense, because if they did show the line, it would show him as being offside and there would be uproar when the goal is allowed to stand.

Yes, but Johnson has declared as fact that Jota is offside but for the tolerance level. How does he know this if the line for Jota was never shown?
There should be no uproar, and if there was then the dumb fucks crying should be told to shut the fuck up. It was declared at the start of the season that touching lines means onside.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
« Reply #381 on: Today at 09:06:33 am »
Lee Dixon, who was part of a very successful defensive system as a player, very much party to the "Liverpool can be got at" line. Presumably because we don't play the way his Arsenal team did. Clearly can't evolve with the times, which, as many here have said, explains why English born coaches are operating at the lower levels of the game. Look at Southgate's national team...a risk-averse throwback to the previous century in footballing terms, and wouldn't lay a glove on LFC and City, and a few other club sides besides. Long may their myopia continue whilst Jurgen does his stuff. Just a pity City have employed their oil billions so much better than United and co. Going to be some week in April and wonder what the pundits will have to say as the two best sides in Europe go at it. If City prevail, we already know the reason thanks to these wonderful paid by tv half-wits. Volume off!
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,383
Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
« Reply #382 on: Today at 09:08:11 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:17:23 am
Thought the same at the time. Think he knows his time here's probably up - looking at our schedule, it's difficult to see where he gets a start.

Everton [H].

But yes, take your point. Think he knows his time here is probably coming to an end.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,771
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
« Reply #383 on: Today at 09:19:12 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:41:40 am
This is the only way I see us winning everything if we are to reach that summit. We don't do it the easy way anyway.

The last league title and CL we won were absolutely serene.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 