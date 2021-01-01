I dont know what games commentators are watching when they watch us but this seems to get said so much



"Liverpool were lucky"



"Liverpool were outplayed"



"Liverpool got away with one today"



And then you look at the stats and its like wtf are these guys smoking, its actually annoying how much pundits and the like shit on us or underrate us



I think the narrative was set early on (plucky giant killers) and ITV doggedly stuck to that all game long, despite what they were seeing.I was quite surprised by the reaction at half time on here to what I had percieved as a completely dominant performance by Liverpool. They had controlled the game and had 3 or 4 very good chances to finish Forest, that were not taken. Against that, Foest had hustle and bustle and not a lot else. Second half was the obligatory chance/half-chance every team gets ina game, versus complete domination again.The stats tell the story I saw, Liverpool nearly 70% possession, recycling continuously and creating pressure, Forest with a lot of snapshots on the break and one good chance all game. Interestingly, if that was Norwich in the PL, it would be described as a 'routine' victory, where class told'. But with the 'Magic of the Cup' narrative, it becomes 'Plucky underdog nearly beats Liverpool'. Pretty dumb.Also, the narrative about the 'Magic of the FA cup' is so tired. The terrestial channels peddle it all the time now, since they no longer have the rights to the premier league. The damn thing has only been won by a second tier side 8 times in 140 tries, and the last one was over 40 years ago. Doesn't sounds very magical to me.