Which fortuitous decisions were they? 🤔



The ones I saw were spot on for once. Their penalty shout was clearly exposed on replay as their man deliberately dragging his boot in order to initiate contact with Alisson's hand. He kicked the 'keeper. Their man was cheating and should have been booked for simulation. It's a blatant con on the referee, who I genuinely believed would fall hook, line and sinker for it. It was a harry Kane / Jamie Vardy special. He was cheating.



The goal? In real time I thought it was offside. On the replay with the silly lines, Jota was clearly onside under the current rules in place.



For once, VAR actually got it right.



Well if you want to flag blatant cons then have a look at every player who falls over when they feel an opponents breath on their neck lately. We / our opponents do it virtually every occasion these days as defenders know its an easy out.In real time i had Jota offside but we had a poor camera angle and again i was expecting the ref to give a penalty but made a great call considering the crowd were baying for a penalty. The same ref would have given Utd a penalty at Old Trafford if the exact same thing occurred. If he did then VAR would have agreed with a penalty decision. Crazy inconsistencies in the game