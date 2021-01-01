Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Match Day Commentary
Topic:
FAC: Forest vs Liverpool
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: FAC: Forest vs Liverpool (Read 1460 times)
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 58,225
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FAC: Forest vs Liverpool
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 07:07:45 pm
We have not got up to speed this half.
Logged
TepidT2O
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 81,289
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC: Forest vs Liverpool
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 07:08:14 pm
51 corner to Forest
Cleared at the near post
Logged
W
TepidT2O
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 81,289
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC: Forest vs Liverpool
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 07:10:21 pm
53 Elliot first time into Keita, first time into Jota but his shot is weak.. a real chance.
Now Keita finds Chamerlain who shoots its blocked at the keeper gathers safely.
Logged
TepidT2O
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 81,289
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC: Forest vs Liverpool
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 07:13:41 pm
57 comer to the reds after good work by Gomez
VVD heads it back in and Jotas header is taken easily
Logged
TepidT2O
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 81,289
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC: Forest vs Liverpool
«
Reply #44 on:
Today
at 07:16:12 pm
59 pressure by the reds, it ends in a Gomez cross (shot?) that the keeper holds
Free kick out on the left for Forest and a yellow for Gomez.
Logged
TepidT2O
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 81,289
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC: Forest vs Liverpool
«
Reply #45 on:
Today
at 07:17:22 pm
Over to Jill
Logged
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 58,225
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FAC: Forest vs Liverpool
«
Reply #46 on:
Today
at 07:17:57 pm
61 The free kick was cleared.
Logged
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 58,225
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FAC: Forest vs Liverpool
«
Reply #47 on:
Today
at 07:18:52 pm
61 Forest in danger of breaking away but nice to see Gomez really opening up with his pace there and tracking back, the ball is cleared.
Logged
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 58,225
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FAC: Forest vs Liverpool
«
Reply #48 on:
Today
at 07:20:48 pm
63 Chamberlain and Elliot off, Diaz and Thiago coming on. Henderson for Keita as well, I think.
Logged
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 58,225
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FAC: Forest vs Liverpool
«
Reply #49 on:
Today
at 07:22:29 pm
65 Diaz almost managed to make an instant impact there and get on the end of a ball but Hovath just beats him to it.
Logged
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 58,225
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FAC: Forest vs Liverpool
«
Reply #50 on:
Today
at 07:24:26 pm
67 Two moments from Bobby there. First a lovely back heel into the area and then a quick through ball which is just too hard and goes through to the goalie.
Logged
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 58,225
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FAC: Forest vs Liverpool
«
Reply #51 on:
Today
at 07:25:43 pm
68 A little bit more zip to this game now, as both teams are looking to move the ball quicker.
Logged
Rush 82
Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 20,150
From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: FAC: Forest vs Liverpool
«
Reply #52 on:
Today
at 07:26:14 pm
Come on lads - need a moment of quality to score a goal and these will fold.
As an aside, the commentators on my feed are a right pair of bellends
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 07:27:45 pm by Rush 82
»
Logged
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 58,225
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FAC: Forest vs Liverpool
«
Reply #53 on:
Today
at 07:27:39 pm
70 Diaz becoming more visible in this game and starting to cause problems. Forest have their arms all over him but as usual it gets tolerated by officials now.
Logged
