Liverpool



19 leagues, 9 League Cups, 7 FA Cups, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups



Total 44



Plus 4 European Super Cups and 1 Club World Cup so 49 official trophies





Man U



20 leagues, 5 League Cups, 12 FA Cups, 3 European Cups, 1 UEFA Cups, 1 European Cup Winners Cup



Total 42



Plus 1 European Super Cup, 1 Inter Continental Cup and 1 Club World Cup so therefore 45 official trophies.



As previously stated by other posters the Charity Shield is not an official recognised trophy albeit it is nice to win!!!



By a distance Liverpool are the most successful English Team in history and hopefully a few more this season will widen the gap further.

