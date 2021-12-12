« previous next »
Most major trophies Liverpool v Man United  (Read 352 times)

Most major trophies Liverpool v Man United
« on: Today at 02:44:17 pm »
Has anyone got a definitive, accurate link to this info please? (I do not include such things as European Super Cups, Charity Shields, World Club cups etc.)
Leagues, FA/League Cups, European trophies only. I saw one a couple of years ago but can't find it.

Cheers.
Re: Most major trophies Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:50:04 pm »
Easy enough to go on to the official site and add them up.

19 leagues, 9 League Cups, 7 FA Cups, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups.

No idea what theirs is.
Re: Most major trophies Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:52:55 pm »
Super Cup, Club World Cups are legitimate trophies. Charity Shield isn't.
Re: Most major trophies Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:00:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:52:55 pm
Super Cup, Club World Cups are legitimate trophies. Charity Shield isn't.

The super cup is a bit of a glorified charity shield on a European scale and likewise, the club World Cup on a worldwide scale, but the club has it listed on the champions wall so Id count them as legitimate definitely
Re: Most major trophies Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:05:09 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 03:00:06 pm
The super cup is a bit of a glorified charity shield on a European scale and likewise, the club World Cup on a worldwide scale, but the club has it listed on the champions wall so Id count them as legitimate definitely

The Charity Shield isnt an official game any more. Appearances and goals scored dont count towards career records. Red cards dont result in a ban etc.

I had murder with some twat on Wikipedia who kept reversing my edits as it was described as the first competitive fixture of the season. Its not. Its a friendly.
Re: Most major trophies Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:06:03 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 03:00:06 pm
The super cup is a bit of a glorified charity shield on a European scale and likewise, the club World Cup on a worldwide scale, but the club has it listed on the champions wall so Id count them as legitimate definitely

To qualify for the Super Cup or Club World Cup, you need to win a trophy.
You don't need to win a trophy to qualify for the Charity Shield.
Re: Most major trophies Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:07:39 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 03:05:09 pm
The Charity Shield isnt an official game any more. Appearances and goals scored dont count towards career records. Red cards dont result in a ban etc.

I had murder with some twat on Wikipedia who kept reversing my edits as it was described as the first competitive fixture of the season. Its not. Its a friendly.

You might need to revisit that  :D
Re: Most major trophies Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:50:04 pm
Easy enough to go on to the official site and add them up.

19 leagues, 9 League Cups, 7 FA Cups, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups.

No idea what theirs is.

according to wiki they are

20 leagues, 5 league cups, 12 FA Cups, 3 European Cups, 1 Uefa Cup

They also have a cup winners cup which I suppose would have been regarded as a trophy for a while
Re: Most major trophies Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:18:01 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:06:03 pm
To qualify for the Super Cup or Club World Cup, you need to win a trophy.
You don't need to win a trophy to qualify for the Charity Shield.

You need to win the fa cup or the prem? Unless someone wins both
Re: Most major trophies Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:23:43 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 03:18:01 pm
You need to win the fa cup or the prem? Unless someone wins both

Exactly. You can be runner up in the league and be in it.
Re: Most major trophies Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:24:46 pm »
Liverpool

19 leagues, 9 League Cups, 7 FA Cups, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups

Total 44

Plus 4 European Super Cups and 1 Club World Cup so 49 official trophies


Man U

20 leagues, 5 League Cups, 12 FA Cups, 3 European Cups, 1 UEFA Cups, 1 European Cup Winners Cup

Total 42

Plus 1 European Super Cup, 1 Inter Continental Cup and 1 Club World Cup so therefore 45 official trophies.

As previously stated by other posters the Charity Shield is not an official recognised trophy albeit it is nice to win!!!

By a distance Liverpool are the most successful English Team in history and hopefully a few more this season will widen the gap further.
Re: Most major trophies Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:35:42 pm »
Super cup absolutely should not be included - its one game it cant be a major honor
Re: Most major trophies Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:48:54 pm »
Be nice to add say an FA cup this season and maybe a league title and maybe a european cup. Just those 3 would be pleasant.
