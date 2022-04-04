The 'Safety Advisory Group' is a nonsense, and basically the excuse that clubs use to reduce allocations. Clubs don't want visiting teams having an impact atmosphere-wise.



That's where these reduced allocations come in, and why Sunderland and Newcastle get away with putting away fans miles from the pitch (against PL rules).



The Premier League need to start getting tough on shit like this. They could start by telling Newcastle that their ground doesn't fit with the PL criteria, and that they either get it sorted or they risk relegation. But they won't.



Yep, it's all bullshit, Arsenal are terrible for ripping off cup allocations from fans for example. They had like 500 more for the league cup semi at Anfield than we did at their bigger ground! And seem to pick and choose who they give 9k too in the FA Cup now, we got just over 5k there in the FA Cup last time when we were entitled to 9k. They offered Coventry the full amount though in the same season.Keeps going on and you end up with a messy situation like Celtic and Rangers where they've gone from loads attending, to 800 allocations to no away fans at all for the next couple of derbies. Cutting an allocation by 500 or whatever just does fuck all, a complete waste of time. Premier League need to get a grip on this like you say.