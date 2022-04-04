« previous next »
Author Topic: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details  (Read 7520 times)

Offline RedPat

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #40 on: April 4, 2022, 05:45:39 pm »
 No further sales fuck City and their reduced allocation 200 quid wasted on flights.
Kenny Godglish

Offline ewok-red-97

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #41 on: March 2, 2023, 02:37:54 pm »
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #42 on: March 2, 2023, 02:43:58 pm »
"Numerous incidents of crowd trouble at previous fixtures"  ???
Offline ABJ

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #43 on: March 2, 2023, 04:15:28 pm »
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on March  2, 2023, 02:37:54 pm
https://www.lfclive.net/news/Liverpools-ticket-allocation-for-visit-to-Man-City-is-SLASHED-by-20-per-cent-1181472

Allocation cut again for this years game.
Saw this on Twitter yesterday.

So we always used to get around 3000 but last season we only got 2880 because :

''Manchester City vs Liverpool has been designated as a high-risk fixture by the local Safety Advisory Group and as a result, the allocation of tickets available to Liverpool supporters has been automatically reduced. This allocation is consistent with other fixtures that have been designated as high risk by the local Safety Advisory Group''

So is the potential 20% reduction off 3000 (will leave 2400) or 2880 (will leave 2304)? coupled with the fact that LFC will siphon off a ridiculous amount (last season was by far the worst example of this) again, this will probably sell out on 17 initially. Should go to 16 on returns but no doubt the club will swallow up the last few themselves and not have a returns sale.
« Reply #44 on: March 3, 2023, 04:41:22 pm »
Well that's annoying

No chance on 14 with that allocation. Piss sake
Online shambles

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #45 on: March 8, 2023, 03:46:24 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on March  2, 2023, 04:15:28 pm
Saw this on Twitter yesterday.

So we always used to get around 3000 but last season we only got 2880 because :

''Manchester City vs Liverpool has been designated as a high-risk fixture by the local Safety Advisory Group and as a result, the allocation of tickets available to Liverpool supporters has been automatically reduced. This allocation is consistent with other fixtures that have been designated as high risk by the local Safety Advisory Group''

So is the potential 20% reduction off 3000 (will leave 2400) or 2880 (will leave 2304)? coupled with the fact that LFC will siphon off a ridiculous amount (last season was by far the worst example of this) again, this will probably sell out on 17 initially. Should go to 16 on returns but no doubt the club will swallow up the last few themselves and not have a returns sale.

From what I've heard, 2350 allocation.
Offline ABJ

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #46 on: March 8, 2023, 05:06:35 pm »
Practically guaranteed to sell out on 17 then.
Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #47 on: March 14, 2023, 10:17:25 am »
Is it just me, or do they seem to be dragging their heels on announcing selling details for this one?
Offline PaulKS

« Reply #48 on: March 14, 2023, 10:23:35 am »
Quote from: SingFongFC on March 14, 2023, 10:17:25 am
Is it just me, or do they seem to be dragging their heels on announcing selling details for this one?

Yeah they're taking forever

Probably trying to do something about the reduced allocation tbf... i hope
Offline elmothered1

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #49 on: March 14, 2023, 12:12:44 pm »
full collection maybe??
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #50 on: March 14, 2023, 12:35:56 pm »
I figured maybe they were just waiting till Madrid was done and dusted, it does seem slow.
Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #51 on: March 17, 2023, 09:29:12 am »
Surely something will get announced today, for a first sale Monday?

Arent away details normally announced about a month before, with first sale about three weeks in advance? Two weeks tomorrow the game and we dont even have details yet  :butt
Offline elmothered1

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #52 on: March 17, 2023, 10:28:46 am »
Definitely something brewing can see this being collection which in manchester would be clever as. Especially with how isolated the ground is to any safe away pub
Offline stoz

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #53 on: March 17, 2023, 10:55:34 am »
Quote from: elmothered1 on March 17, 2023, 10:28:46 am
Definitely something brewing can see this being collection which in manchester would be clever as. Especially with how isolated the ground is to any safe away pub
Absolutely no chance of collection only at the ground. If, and its a big IF, there were any changes, it would be NFC tickets. But I'm sure we'd have known by now if they were going to do that.
Offline Alf

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #54 on: March 17, 2023, 11:10:49 am »
No doubt the delay is due to our allocation being cut.
Offline ABJ

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #55 on: March 17, 2023, 11:57:42 am »
Going by the last few sales, the sale should have been this week but because so many of us were in Madrid, obviously they couldn't do it. Should have been last week but no doubt they'll announce it today with the 1st sale on Monday. Also by leaving it this late they have got the perfect excuse not to have a returns sale (same as last season) due to lack of time.
Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #56 on: March 17, 2023, 12:07:56 pm »
Probably waiting for corporate to confirm how many they want
Offline elmothered1

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #57 on: March 17, 2023, 04:57:52 pm »
Proper taking piss this now.
Offline ABJ

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #58 on: March 17, 2023, 06:18:41 pm »
Clearly not today then  :o

Think this is the latest ever away sale, only 15 days until the match yet zero info
Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #59 on: March 17, 2023, 06:32:20 pm »
Its crazy, probably going to give 10 minutes notice and then start the first sale the way this is going.

Disputes over reduced allocation or not, theres no way they should be leaving it this late!
Offline ewok-red-97

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #60 on: March 18, 2023, 11:55:23 am »
Does Spirit of Shankly have a place on the local Ground Safety Advisory Group? It seems like they're behind a lot of these shite decisions and elsewhere supporters clubs/unions are represented.

https://thefsa.org.uk/news/safety-advisory-groups-communication-is-half-the-battle/
Offline Craig S

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #61 on: March 18, 2023, 12:31:53 pm »
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on March 18, 2023, 11:55:23 am
Does Spirit of Shankly have a place on the local Ground Safety Advisory Group? It seems like they're behind a lot of these shite decisions and elsewhere supporters clubs/unions are represented.

https://thefsa.org.uk/news/safety-advisory-groups-communication-is-half-the-battle/

Would it not be the Manchester SAG? Doubt sos would have a place on that one. They are maybe on the merseyside one
Online shambles

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #62 on: March 18, 2023, 01:39:46 pm »
Quote from: stoz on March 17, 2023, 10:55:34 am
Absolutely no chance of collection only at the ground. If, and its a big IF, there were any changes, it would be NFC tickets. But I'm sure we'd have known by now if they were going to do that.

The delay is because of the reduction in allocation and the process around that. Will be paper ticket and won't be a collection.
Offline monkeyharris

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #63 on: Today at 11:08:45 am »
Potential joke this
LFC help on twatter still saying they have no details to people asking today - 12 days to the game
Offline SingFongFC

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #64 on: Today at 11:22:05 am »
Quote from: shambles on March 18, 2023, 01:39:46 pm
The delay is because of the reduction in allocation and the process around that. Will be paper ticket and won't be a collection.

The thing Im struggling with on this though, and Ive no doubts youre right its the reason - allocation was first mentioned as being cut on March 1, so nearly three weeks ago. How long can it possibly take to sort it out from there?

And we had a reduction last season, and there wasnt all this delay - sale announcement on March 18 (game on April 10)
Offline stoz

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #65 on: Today at 11:57:32 am »
The 'Safety Advisory Group' is a nonsense, and basically the excuse that clubs use to reduce allocations. Clubs don't want visiting teams having an impact atmosphere-wise.

That's where these reduced allocations come in, and why Sunderland and Newcastle get away with putting away fans miles from the pitch (against PL rules).

The Premier League need to start getting tough on shit like this. They could start by telling Newcastle that their ground doesn't fit with the PL criteria, and that they either get it sorted or they risk relegation. But they won't.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #66 on: Today at 12:30:42 pm »
Quote from: stoz on Today at 11:57:32 am
The 'Safety Advisory Group' is a nonsense, and basically the excuse that clubs use to reduce allocations. Clubs don't want visiting teams having an impact atmosphere-wise.

That's where these reduced allocations come in, and why Sunderland and Newcastle get away with putting away fans miles from the pitch (against PL rules).

The Premier League need to start getting tough on shit like this. They could start by telling Newcastle that their ground doesn't fit with the PL criteria, and that they either get it sorted or they risk relegation. But they won't.

Yep, it's all bullshit, Arsenal are terrible for ripping off cup allocations from fans for example. They had like 500 more for the league cup semi at Anfield than we did at their bigger ground! And seem to pick and choose who they give 9k too in the FA Cup now, we got just over 5k there in the FA Cup last time when we were entitled to 9k. They offered Coventry the full amount though in the same season.

Keeps going on and you end up with a messy situation like Celtic and Rangers where they've gone from loads attending, to 800 allocations to no away fans at all for the next couple of derbies. Cutting an allocation by 500 or whatever just does fuck all, a complete waste of time. Premier League need to get a grip on this like you say.
Offline shaunNW

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #67 on: Today at 03:49:08 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 11:22:05 am
The thing Im struggling with on this though, and Ive no doubts youre right its the reason - allocation was first mentioned as being cut on March 1, so nearly three weeks ago. How long can it possibly take to sort it out from there?

And we had a reduction last season, and there wasnt all this delay - sale announcement on March 18 (game on April 10)
forest cut our allocation last season and no delay like this, there surely has to be something else at work.
Offline PaulKS

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #68 on: Today at 03:54:11 pm »
This is an absolute joke

Never known anything like this
Offline ABJ

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #69 on: Today at 04:17:45 pm »
The lack of communication from the club is farcical, although under the circumstances, not surprising.

From memory this was the only league away that didn't have a returns sale (was obvious how many had been siphoned off/touted by the ridiculous amount of randoms in our end...it was way more than ever) last season so by delaying the initial sales this time, the TO have got the perfect excuse not to have a returns sale this season as well so I'm fully expecting our end for this to be very similar to last season.
Offline SingFongFC

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #70 on: Today at 04:36:05 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 04:17:45 pm
The lack of communication from the club is farcical, although under the circumstances, not surprising.

From memory this was the only league away that didn't have a returns sale (was obvious how many had been siphoned off/touted by the ridiculous amount of randoms in our end...it was way more than ever) last season so by delaying the initial sales this time, the TO have got the perfect excuse not to have a returns sale this season as well so I'm fully expecting our end for this to be very similar to last season.

That was the game that idiot Big Zuu suddenly turned up at wasnt it, flaunting his appearance on his socials. Then when he was called out on how hed managed to get a ticket when so many regulars had missed out, claimed the scrutiny he was getting was because of racism.

At least the demand from those types of hangers on might be reduced this time, last year had title decider billing for ages and was massively hyped up. Not the same situation this season
Offline PaulKS

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #71 on: Today at 04:58:16 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 04:36:05 pm
That was the game that idiot Big Zuu suddenly turned up at wasnt it, flaunting his appearance on his socials. Then when he was called out on how hed managed to get a ticket when so many regulars had missed out, claimed the scrutiny he was getting was because of racism.

At least the demand from those types of hangers on might be reduced this time, last year had title decider billing for ages and was massively hyped up. Not the same situation this season

Yep

He's been quiet this year
Offline SingFongFC

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #72 on: Today at 05:03:32 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 04:58:16 pm
Yep

He's been quiet this year

Yeah, funny that isnt it?
Online shambles

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #73 on: Today at 05:44:06 pm »
Quote from: stoz on Today at 11:57:32 am
The 'Safety Advisory Group' is a nonsense, and basically the excuse that clubs use to reduce allocations. Clubs don't want visiting teams having an impact atmosphere-wise.

That's where these reduced allocations come in, and why Sunderland and Newcastle get away with putting away fans miles from the pitch (against PL rules).

The Premier League need to start getting tough on shit like this. They could start by telling Newcastle that their ground doesn't fit with the PL criteria, and that they either get it sorted or they risk relegation. But they won't.


Agree about the London ones - United had their allocation cut to 2k for Chelsea because it was at 5.30pm on a Saturday despite there being no issues previously.
The City reduction is in response to the December game and subsequently increasing the separation between fans. Not saying I agree with it, but they have more of a rationale than the arbitrary ones in London.
Online Barry Banana

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #74 on: Today at 10:22:38 pm »
Quote from: shambles on Today at 05:44:06 pm
Agree about the London ones - United had their allocation cut to 2k for Chelsea because it was at 5.30pm on a Saturday despite there being no issues previously.
The City reduction is in response to the December game and subsequently increasing the separation between fans. Not saying I agree with it, but they have more of a rationale than the arbitrary ones in London.


Lot of noise about that December game. Not so much about them throwing about 50 smoke bombs into our end at the 2-2 last season. If safety was such a big issue how can they give us 5k for the league cup but not 3k for this.
Online shambles

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #75 on: Today at 11:19:03 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 10:22:38 pm
Lot of noise about that December game. Not so much about them throwing about 50 smoke bombs into our end at the 2-2 last season. If safety was such a big issue how can they give us 5k for the league cup but not 3k for this.

Because there's increased segregation, meaning more of a seat cull from the 3,000.
And the 2-2 has nothing to do with it, it's different people making the decision.
