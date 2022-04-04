« previous next »
Author Topic: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details  (Read 5582 times)

Offline RedPat

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #40 on: April 4, 2022, 05:45:39 pm »
 No further sales fuck City and their reduced allocation 200 quid wasted on flights.
Kenny Godglish

Offline ewok-red-97

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #41 on: March 2, 2023, 02:37:54 pm »
Online redgriffin73

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #42 on: March 2, 2023, 02:43:58 pm »
"Numerous incidents of crowd trouble at previous fixtures"  ???
Offline ABJ

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #43 on: March 2, 2023, 04:15:28 pm »
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on March  2, 2023, 02:37:54 pm
https://www.lfclive.net/news/Liverpools-ticket-allocation-for-visit-to-Man-City-is-SLASHED-by-20-per-cent-1181472

Allocation cut again for this years game.
Saw this on Twitter yesterday.

So we always used to get around 3000 but last season we only got 2880 because :

''Manchester City vs Liverpool has been designated as a high-risk fixture by the local Safety Advisory Group and as a result, the allocation of tickets available to Liverpool supporters has been automatically reduced. This allocation is consistent with other fixtures that have been designated as high risk by the local Safety Advisory Group''

So is the potential 20% reduction off 3000 (will leave 2400) or 2880 (will leave 2304)? coupled with the fact that LFC will siphon off a ridiculous amount (last season was by far the worst example of this) again, this will probably sell out on 17 initially. Should go to 16 on returns but no doubt the club will swallow up the last few themselves and not have a returns sale.
Offline PaulKS

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #44 on: March 3, 2023, 04:41:22 pm »
Well that's annoying

No chance on 14 with that allocation. Piss sake
Offline shambles

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #45 on: March 8, 2023, 03:46:24 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on March  2, 2023, 04:15:28 pm
Saw this on Twitter yesterday.

So we always used to get around 3000 but last season we only got 2880 because :

''Manchester City vs Liverpool has been designated as a high-risk fixture by the local Safety Advisory Group and as a result, the allocation of tickets available to Liverpool supporters has been automatically reduced. This allocation is consistent with other fixtures that have been designated as high risk by the local Safety Advisory Group''

So is the potential 20% reduction off 3000 (will leave 2400) or 2880 (will leave 2304)? coupled with the fact that LFC will siphon off a ridiculous amount (last season was by far the worst example of this) again, this will probably sell out on 17 initially. Should go to 16 on returns but no doubt the club will swallow up the last few themselves and not have a returns sale.

From what I've heard, 2350 allocation.
Offline ABJ

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #46 on: March 8, 2023, 05:06:35 pm »
Practically guaranteed to sell out on 17 then.
Online SingFongFC

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #47 on: Today at 10:17:25 am »
Is it just me, or do they seem to be dragging their heels on announcing selling details for this one?
Offline PaulKS

Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #48 on: Today at 10:23:35 am »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 10:17:25 am
Is it just me, or do they seem to be dragging their heels on announcing selling details for this one?

Yeah they're taking forever

Probably trying to do something about the reduced allocation tbf... i hope
