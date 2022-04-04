https://www.lfclive.net/news/Liverpools-ticket-allocation-for-visit-to-Man-City-is-SLASHED-by-20-per-cent-1181472



Allocation cut again for this years game.



Saw this on Twitter yesterday.So we always used to get around 3000 but last season we only got 2880 because :''Manchester City vs Liverpool has been designated as a high-risk fixture by the local Safety Advisory Group and as a result, the allocation of tickets available to Liverpool supporters has been automatically reduced. This allocation is consistent with other fixtures that have been designated as high risk by the local Safety Advisory Group''So is the potential 20% reduction off 3000 (will leave 2400) or 2880 (will leave 2304)? coupled with the fact that LFC will siphon off a ridiculous amount (last season was by far the worst example of this) again, this will probably sell out on 17 initially. Should go to 16 on returns but no doubt the club will swallow up the last few themselves and not have a returns sale.