Location: Etihad StadiumKick-off: 4.30pm BSTAllocation: 2,880Manchester City vs Liverpool has been designated as a high-risk fixture by the local Safety Advisory Group and as a result, the allocation of tickets available to Liverpool supporters has been automatically reduced. This allocation is consistent with other fixtures that have been designated as high risk by the local Safety Advisory Group.Disabled allocation: 25 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.PricesAdults: £30Over 65s (65+): £25Young adults (Under 21): £25Juniors (Under 18): £18Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.Tickets sales notesTickets will be available to season ticket holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.Please only buy tickets if you plan to attend the game  tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased for away games ARE NOT available to DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.First sale: 14 or more games  from 8.15am on Wednesday March 23 until 10.45am on Thursday March 24.First sale status: guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.Second sale: 13 or more games  from 11am until 12.45pm, Thursday March 24.Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Third sale: 12 or more games  from 1pm on Thursday March 24 until 10.45am on Friday March 25.Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Fourth sale: 11 or more games  from 11am on Friday March 25.Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the hospitality department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.General notes: Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.Ticket credits: As previously stated, tickets purchased this season will not be used as credits in future seasons. This policy is still in place and will not be changed this season.Due to the ongoing pandemic, we do not want supporters to feel obliged to attend matches when they do not feel comfortable doing so.