Author Topic: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details  (Read 1329 times)

Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« on: March 18, 2022, 02:56:52 pm »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/manchester-city-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details

Location: Etihad Stadium
Kick-off: 4.30pm BST
Allocation: 2,880
Manchester City vs Liverpool has been designated as a high-risk fixture by the local Safety Advisory Group and as a result, the allocation of tickets available to Liverpool supporters has been automatically reduced. This allocation is consistent with other fixtures that have been designated as high risk by the local Safety Advisory Group.

Disabled allocation: 25 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices

Adults: £30
Over 65s (65+): £25
Young adults (Under 21): £25
Juniors (Under 18): £18
Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

Tickets sales notes

Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.

Please only buy tickets if you plan to attend the game  tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased for away games ARE NOT available to DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.

First sale: 14 or more games  from 8.15am on Wednesday March 23 until 10.45am on Thursday March 24.

First sale status: guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: 13 or more games  from 11am until 12.45pm, Thursday March 24.

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale: 12 or more games  from 1pm on Thursday March 24 until 10.45am on Friday March 25.

Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale: 11 or more games  from 11am on Friday March 25.

Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the hospitality department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes: Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket credits: As previously stated, tickets purchased this season will not be used as credits in future seasons. This policy is still in place and will not be changed this season.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, we do not want supporters to feel obliged to attend matches when they do not feel comfortable doing so.
Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #1 on: March 18, 2022, 02:58:07 pm »
What the fuck? 2,880???
Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #2 on: March 18, 2022, 03:03:42 pm »
Would be amazed if that drops below 11
Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #3 on: March 18, 2022, 03:06:57 pm »
Less than 3000 is a joke
Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #4 on: March 18, 2022, 04:26:33 pm »
Reduced allocations need to be put under more scrutiny, as in reason why etc. Do we ever give reduced allocations on safety grounds?
Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #5 on: March 18, 2022, 04:30:46 pm »
Absolute wet wipes.

"High risk"
Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #6 on: March 18, 2022, 04:35:39 pm »
Quote from: Sooty89!!! on March 18, 2022, 04:26:33 pm
Reduced allocations need to be put under more scrutiny, as in reason why etc. Do we ever give reduced allocations on safety grounds?

Yeah it's a joke, what Arsenal (sorry, the "safety group") have been doing in cups in particular is disgusting.
Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #7 on: March 18, 2022, 09:12:28 pm »
On what basis is this high risk? Rhetorical question, I know there's no logical answer.
Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #8 on: March 19, 2022, 09:44:59 am »
I dont understand how giving a few hundred less tickets helps reduce the risk . Its still segregated within the same enclosure stewarded and policed accordingly. Dont get it really.
Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #9 on: March 19, 2022, 10:54:21 am »
It kicked off badly last time after the game, coming out our end and onto the street, but the allocation makes no difference for that

May as well just keep us in for 20 mins like at United if that's their concern

Ridiculous
« Reply #10 on: March 19, 2022, 11:02:04 am »
They should extra-segregate it on the other side of the divide instead, because of all the City idiots who purposely get tickets there solely to goad away fans. Easier to blame visiting fans though.
Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #11 on: March 19, 2022, 07:31:50 pm »
I think the 'high risk' is probably to do with standing in the upper tiers. Although that doesn't make sense either, it's perfectly safe to dance up there when there's a concert, like.

It usually is to so with that, when there's a safety advisory group.
« Reply #12 on: March 21, 2022, 10:39:39 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on March 18, 2022, 03:06:57 pm
Less than 3000 is a joke
It is, especially when they rarely sell out
Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:18:08 am »
Is it 8.15 for 1st sale ?
Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:22:46 am »
Was barely any left in lower tier when it finally showed up for me, weird
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:24:31 am »
The fuck is this shit selection when it finally showed up?
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:24:31 am »
Card payment was acting all weird
Wouldn't accept my saved card - so I had to go to accounts delete it and reenter it
FFS
Re: Manchester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:30:00 am »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 08:22:46 am
Was barely any left in lower tier when it finally showed up for me, weird

I suppose because its such a high profile match, all the sponsors and corporates will be out in force and have milked all the tickets they can.
