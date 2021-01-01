« previous next »
P & 0

JohnnoWhite

P & 0
Today at 12:23:14 pm
So P&O have pulled a right incendiary Capitalist cracker out of the hat here eh? Violated every reasonable Industrial Relations  consultation etiquette in the book - having not too long ago begged for - and been given - £10 millions of our tax payments to "assist" them. It's a wonder that their CEO isn't dragged before the courts or indeed Parliament for this disgraceful behaviour.
 
Parliament MUST pass emergency legislation that reverses this outrage - specifically in cases where there's been ZERO consultation!! Fire and re-hire with cheap imported agency staffs? Fuck off!! This hasn't just "happened" ! P&O MUST have been at this underhanded shite behind closed doors for many many weeks before their cringeworthy and bloody cowardly big video announcement!! Never trust a Tory!! They'll shake your hand blue eyed and smiling - then stab you with the other!
CraigDS

Re: P & 0
Reply #1 on: Today at 12:25:28 pm
Check out the Carillion thread a bit below this one.
