So P&O have pulled a right incendiary Capitalist cracker out of the hat here eh? Violated every reasonable Industrial Relations consultation etiquette in the book - having not too long ago begged for - and been given - £10 millions of our tax payments to "assist" them. It's a wonder that their CEO isn't dragged before the courts or indeed Parliament for this disgraceful behaviour.



Parliament MUST pass emergency legislation that reverses this outrage - specifically in cases where there's been ZERO consultation!! Fire and re-hire with cheap imported agency staffs? Fuck off!! This hasn't just "happened" ! P&O MUST have been at this underhanded shite behind closed doors for many many weeks before their cringeworthy and bloody cowardly big video announcement!! Never trust a Tory!! They'll shake your hand blue eyed and smiling - then stab you with the other!