S.L. Benfica QF 2022

Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
April 1, 2022, 05:27:47 pm
Quote from: hoppyLFC on April  1, 2022, 03:14:21 pm
Worldchoice sports have just cancelled their flight to LIsbon.!

Goodness me. I hope there arent too many affected.
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
April 1, 2022, 05:56:55 pm
email for collection just arrived in mail inbox
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
April 1, 2022, 06:00:08 pm
To make sure you are up to date with all of the information you should be aware of prior to travelling to Lisbon and attending the game, please click here.

The information includes:

Travel guidance ahead of travelling to Portugal
Entry requirements upon access to the stadium
Security checks
Stadium access/facilities

TICKET COLLECTION POINT  details:

Location
Tivoli Avenida Liberdade Conference Centre
Av. Da Liberdade 185
1269-050
Lisbon

Dates and Times
Monday 4 April 5pm to 8pm
AND
Tuesday 5 April - 10am to 7.30pm

ONLY ONE of the supporters named on the online form within each booking will be allowed entry to collect ALL tickets within their booking.

Tickets will only be issued if the details of ALL supporters have been provided on the online form.

It is mandatory to wear a face mask.

Who Can Collect the Tickets?

Tickets will be issued to the supporter collecting the tickets only if:

They bring a copy of the ticket purchase confirmation email that includes the names of the supporters provided on the online form
They bring a copy of this ticket collection email
They are named as one of the supporters on the online form
Proof of ID is provided - UK driving licence or passport is accepted

As the lead booker, both this email and the ticket purchase confirmation email have been sent to you only. It is your responsibility to ensure that both emails are forwarded to the supporter collecting the tickets in Lisbon.
In the event of any queries or discrepancies, the supporter collecting may be asked to provide proof of address.
Tickets will only be issued at the discretion of the Manager.

Directions:
The Tivoli Avenida Liberdade Conference Centre is located within The Hotel Tivoli Avenida complex, approximately a 5 minute walk from the Avenida Station on the Metro Blue Line. Trains run every 7 minutes and travel time from the Avenida Station to the Colegio Militar Station by the stadium takes approximately 20 minutes.

At the Stadium

Benfica have advised that fans will be refused entry if:

They are not in possession of their passport
The name on the ticket does not match the name on the passport
An attempt has been made to remove or change the details on the ticket

There will also be enhanced body searches in operation, with additional ticket checkpoints in place prior to fans reaching the turnstiles.

There will be no Covid certification checks.

Mask wearing is mandatory in the stadium.

Overseas support

If you have any enquiries whilst in Lisbon please call our dedicated support line on +44 (0)151 3181040 or email slo@liverpoolfc.com.

A member of the team will be available from 6pm until one hour after final whistle.
Please leave a message if you wish to contact us outside of these times and for data protection purposes, please include your full name, supporter ID and D.O.B.

Please note that Liverpool FC will not be responsible for any supporter being refused entry either into the stadium, the city of Lisbon or the country of Portugal.
We advise that supporters refer to and meet the entry requirements on the Government website for the latest updates and read the conditions for stadium entry here.

Thank you for your continued support.

Ticketing
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
April 1, 2022, 06:08:03 pm
Masking wearing is mandatory in the ground 🙄
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
April 1, 2022, 06:08:13 pm
^ Finally - got the same email as above...
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
April 1, 2022, 06:09:22 pm
Quote from: NickoH on April  1, 2022, 06:08:03 pm
Masking wearing is mandatory in the ground 🙄
And indoors anywhere in Portugal
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
April 1, 2022, 06:19:07 pm
Hmmm... made >1 booking but received 1 collection number. What to do?
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
April 1, 2022, 07:04:15 pm
So all we got to do is do a passenger locator form to get into Portugal? Do we have to do one to come back?
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
April 1, 2022, 07:08:12 pm
Quote from: lukeypool on April  1, 2022, 07:04:15 pm
So all we got to do is do a passenger locator form to get into Portugal? Do we have to do one to come back?

No, don't need one coming back
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
April 1, 2022, 07:39:21 pm
Quote from: lukeypool on April  1, 2022, 07:04:15 pm
So all we got to do is do a passenger locator form to get into Portugal? Do we have to do one to come back?
.....plus show proof of fully vaccinated or Covid recovery or a negative test (not self administered)
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
April 1, 2022, 08:27:12 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on April  1, 2022, 07:39:21 pm
.....plus show proof of fully vaccinated or Covid recovery or a negative test (not self administered)

Lovely stuff. Nice and easy. Another stupid question but does it matter what masks we wear. Inter we had to wear them fp3 masks or whatever they were
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
April 1, 2022, 09:58:14 pm
Quote from: Pata on April  1, 2022, 06:19:07 pm
Hmmm... made >1 booking but received 1 collection number. What to do?

Are you lead booker on both bookings?
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
April 1, 2022, 10:09:10 pm
Quote from: Pata on April  1, 2022, 06:19:07 pm
Hmmm... made >1 booking but received 1 collection number. What to do?

Same
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
April 1, 2022, 10:41:59 pm
Quote from: Levitz on April  1, 2022, 09:58:14 pm
Are you lead booker on both bookings?

I am; however, given that anybody on a booking should be able to pick up tickets... it would make sense to give out a number per booking (and, seems, this was everyones expectation).

Anyway, pretty sure, enough people already got in touch with them, so we should find out tomorrow what it all means.
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
April 1, 2022, 11:13:12 pm
Quote from: hoppyLFC on April  1, 2022, 03:14:21 pm
Worldchoice sports have just cancelled their flight to LIsbon.!

Bloody hell, what a nightmare for people. Used them for Kyiv but never again.
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
April 1, 2022, 11:14:15 pm
Quote from: Pata on April  1, 2022, 10:41:59 pm
I am; however, given that anybody on a booking should be able to pick up tickets... it would make sense to give out a number per booking (and, seems, this was everyones expectation).

Anyway, pretty sure, enough people already got in touch with them, so we should find out tomorrow what it all means.

I didn't realise one person could make two bookings, thought once you'd booked you no longer had access to these days, but you'll prob need to contact them.

It does say above you have to send it on to whoever is picking up along with confirmation

As the lead booker, both this email and the ticket purchase confirmation email have been sent to you only. It is your responsibility to ensure that both emails are forwarded to the supporter collecting the tickets in Lisbon.

Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Ah, lovely. So, they sent out the collection info at 6 pm on Friday & now they wont actually respond to anything until Monday. Nicely done.
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #217 on: Today at 01:37:25 pm »
Im flying TAP Porto to Lisbon tomorrow 3rd evening. Just received the check in online email from TAP and says this:-

Is mandatory to have a negative COVID-19 test result for entry and transit in Portugal for vaccinated and not vaccinated travelers:
 PCR test, taken a maximum of 72 hours before departure;
 Antigen test, taken a maximum of 48 hours before departure.

Is this an error?

If i go to UK government website, the advice is still the same.

https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/portugal/entry-requirements

If youre fully vaccinated

If youre fully vaccinated, you can enter mainland Portugal without needing to test.

To qualify under the fully vaccinated rules, you must have a vaccination certificate which shows you have had either:

    a full course, as described below, of a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency, at least 14 days and no more than 270 days before you arrive, or
    a full course of a vaccine, as described below, plus a booster vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency at least 14 days before you arrive

You will be considered fully vaccinated if you have had:

    both doses of a 2-dose vaccine, or a combination of two different vaccines, or
    an approved one-dose vaccine, or
    a full course of a vaccine, plus a booster vaccine, or
    if you caught COVID-19 after just one dose of a 2-dose vaccine and your certificate shows that your vaccination course is complete after the administration of just one dose of the vaccine


If i go to the IATA website and click on Portugal on the World map:-

https://www.iatatravelcentre.com/world.php

Portugal

Published 28.03.2022
1. Passengers must have:
- a negative COVID-19 NAAT, PCR or RT-PCR test taken at most 72 hours before departure from the
first embarkation point, or
- a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test taken at most 24 hours before departure from the first
embarkation point, or
- a COVID-19 vaccination certificate showing that they were fully vaccinated at least 14 days and at most
270 days before arrival. Vaccines accepted are:
AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria), Janssen, Moderna, (Spikevax), Nuvaxovid (Novavax) and Pfizer-BioN Tech
(Comirnaty);or
-a COVId-19 vaccination certificate showing that they were fully vaccinated and have received a
booster dose; or
- a COVID-19 recovery certificate issued at least 11 days and at most 180 days before arrival.


etc



So i don't need a PCR/LFT if im vaccinated with a certificate (less than 270 days since last
vaccination), right?
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #218 on: Today at 01:38:25 pm »
Yeah, I'd ignore TAP, they're awful.
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #219 on: Today at 01:39:24 pm »
It's taken a mate over two hours to get through Heathrow security checks today. Also looking on Twitter there are a lot of horror stories at Lisbon Airport of 4 hours waiting time at Border Control for British passport holders...

going to be tight to collect for many.
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Complete 'Novice' here, did the Passenger Locator Form online. I did one for each leg into Portugal, as im flying from UK into Portugal and an internal flight into Lisbon.

https://portugalcleanandsafe.pt/en/passenger-locator-card

Quite cool they then email you a pdf with your locator form details.
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #221 on: Today at 02:41:19 pm »
BA have cancelled 3 of the 4 flights to Lisbon today from Heathrow, only the last flight still scheduled to go this evening. I'm flying tomorrow - hope it's better then.
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #222 on: Today at 02:45:55 pm »
Quote from: Red210 on Today at 02:41:19 pm
BA have cancelled 3 of the 4 flights to Lisbon today from Heathrow, only the last flight still scheduled to go this evening. I'm flying tomorrow - hope it's better then.

Any reason given?
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Quote from: Red210 on Today at 02:41:19 pm
BA have cancelled 3 of the 4 flights to Lisbon today from Heathrow, only the last flight still scheduled to go this evening. I'm flying tomorrow - hope it's better then.

I noticed TAP Portugal cancelled a flight today too, any idea why?
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 02:45:55 pm
Any reason given?

All I can find online is that BA are cancelling a lot of european flights (100 yesterday) due to staff shortages and fall out from another IT issue middle of last week. Currently, all 4 flights are showing as running tomorrow, but they probably haven't updated it yet.
In the e-mail I got from BA last night they offered me the chance to change the flight for free and/or get a full refund, as european flights were at risk of being cancelled at the moment.
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #225 on: Today at 03:39:51 pm »
Quote from: Red210 on Today at 02:57:00 pm
All I can find online is that BA are cancelling a lot of european flights (100 yesterday) due to staff shortages and fall out from another IT issue middle of last week. Currently, all 4 flights are showing as running tomorrow, but they probably haven't updated it yet.
In the e-mail I got from BA last night they offered me the chance to change the flight for free and/or get a full refund, as european flights were at risk of being cancelled at the moment.

Fingers crossed mate.
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #226 on: Today at 04:36:22 pm »
Quote from: Red210 on Today at 02:41:19 pm
BA have cancelled 3 of the 4 flights to Lisbon today from Heathrow, only the last flight still scheduled to go this evening. I'm flying tomorrow - hope it's better then.

Oh, lets hope you all sorted tomorrow mate. BA to fly to serve.
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
safe travel all......

Anybody in Lisbon yet?

Update on weather?
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Quote from: kevlumley on Today at 02:11:24 pm
Complete 'Novice' here, did the Passenger Locator Form online. I did one for each leg into Portugal, as im flying from UK into Portugal and an internal flight into Lisbon.

https://portugalcleanandsafe.pt/en/passenger-locator-card

Quite cool they then email you a pdf with your locator form details.
I think it's only needed at the border Kev ie. Porto.......but, fair play on you doing both  ;D
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Looking on Twitter and loads of horror stories getting through the non-EU passport control in Lisbon these last few days ffs 🙄
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Quote from: Allezallezallez10 on Today at 05:03:21 pm
safe travel all......

Anybody in Lisbon yet?

Update on weather?

In Cascais today...30 minutes out of Lisbon by train..yeh high teens temperatures..plenty sunshine..small chill off after sundown but it's early April so kinda expected..
Came out Wednesday and came in via Spain overland so can't comment on airport situation in Portugal..mask wearing is unpredictable..some cafes/restaurants/supermarket ask as you walk in..some don't..just make sure you carry one

Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 05:06:58 pm
I think it's only needed at the border Kev ie. Porto.......but, fair play on you doing both  ;D

We're flying into Porto then connecting to Lisbon. There's an option to do passenger in transit, so I did that
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 05:43:20 pm
We're flying into Porto then connecting to Lisbon. There's an option to do passenger in transit, so I did that

ha ha, i did that and the Porto Lisboa leg. probably not needed.
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Quote from: kevlumley on Today at 05:54:26 pm
ha ha, i did that and the Porto Lisboa leg. probably not needed.

Belt and braces
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
So all that we need to do is a locator form to get into a Portugal and have the nhs covid vaccination status. We dont need a locator form to get back ??
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 07:59:02 pm
So all that we need to do is a locator form to get into a Portugal and have the nhs covid vaccination status. We dont need a locator form to get back ??
No
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Those security queues in Manchester airport look horrendous!
Logged

Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:31:34 pm
Those security queues in Manchester airport look horrendous!

Hopefully a 'start of half term' thing and be cleared a bit by Tuesday
