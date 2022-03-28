Im flying TAP Porto to Lisbon tomorrow 3rd evening. Just received the check in online email from TAP and says this:-
Is mandatory to have a negative COVID-19 test result for entry and transit in Portugal for vaccinated and not vaccinated travelers:
PCR test, taken a maximum of 72 hours before departure;
Antigen test, taken a maximum of 48 hours before departure.
Is this an error?
If i go to UK government website, the advice is still the same.https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/portugal/entry-requirements
If youre fully vaccinated
If youre fully vaccinated, you can enter mainland Portugal without needing to test.
To qualify under the fully vaccinated rules, you must have a vaccination certificate which shows you have had either:
a full course, as described below, of a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency, at least 14 days and no more than 270 days before you arrive, or
a full course of a vaccine, as described below, plus a booster vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency at least 14 days before you arrive
You will be considered fully vaccinated if you have had:
both doses of a 2-dose vaccine, or a combination of two different vaccines, or
an approved one-dose vaccine, or
a full course of a vaccine, plus a booster vaccine, or
if you caught COVID-19 after just one dose of a 2-dose vaccine and your certificate shows that your vaccination course is complete after the administration of just one dose of the vaccine
If i go to the IATA website and click on Portugal on the World map:-https://www.iatatravelcentre.com/world.php
Portugal
Published 28.03.2022
1. Passengers must have:
- a negative COVID-19 NAAT, PCR or RT-PCR test taken at most 72 hours before departure from the
first embarkation point, or
- a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test taken at most 24 hours before departure from the first
embarkation point, or
- a COVID-19 vaccination certificate showing that they were fully vaccinated at least 14 days and at most
270 days before arrival. Vaccines accepted are:
AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria), Janssen, Moderna, (Spikevax), Nuvaxovid (Novavax) and Pfizer-BioN Tech
(Comirnaty);or
-a COVId-19 vaccination certificate showing that they were fully vaccinated and have received a
booster dose; or
- a COVID-19 recovery certificate issued at least 11 days and at most 180 days before arrival.
etc
So i don't need a PCR/LFT if im vaccinated with a certificate (less than 270 days since last
vaccination), right?