« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:00, Sunday 20th March  (Read 16501 times)

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,069
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:00, Sunday 20th March
« Reply #280 on: Today at 05:49:58 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 05:48:09 pm
Is the semi now a one legged game

Always was mate. Its the Milk Cup thats 2 legs
Logged
Believer

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:00, Sunday 20th March
« Reply #281 on: Today at 05:50:07 pm »
Good VT on Brennan Johnson there, making me slightly nervous now.

And everyone presuming we'll walk this  :-[



Gotta work hard here to keep them out.
Gotta earn our chance to thump City in the Semi.


 :scarf :scarf :scarf
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:00, Sunday 20th March
« Reply #282 on: Today at 05:50:13 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 05:42:57 pm
Followed by Utd, Everton ;D

Still rather that than Atletico, Liverpool, Atletico, Liverpool.

Do well to get through that run unscathed
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,175
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:00, Sunday 20th March
« Reply #283 on: Today at 05:51:12 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 05:45:04 pm
Quite possibly the second of three this season!
hahahaha
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,201
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:00, Sunday 20th March
« Reply #284 on: Today at 05:52:17 pm »
I don't think people should underestimate Palace at the moment, they are playing very well.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,485
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:00, Sunday 20th March
« Reply #285 on: Today at 05:52:24 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 05:40:05 pm
Would've been great at Anfield. Can't be arsed with the Etihad twice in a week

The SF will be at Anfield South if we get through mate
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:00, Sunday 20th March
« Reply #286 on: Today at 05:53:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:48:04 pm
Their website says its Sold Out, he's been quick this year

Probably didn't want embarrassing again 😁
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,735
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:00, Sunday 20th March
« Reply #287 on: Today at 05:53:16 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 05:49:58 pm
Always was mate. Its the Milk Cup thats 2 legs

And 3 handles
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,751
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:00, Sunday 20th March
« Reply #288 on: Today at 05:53:38 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 05:49:58 pm
Always was mate. Its the Milk Cup thats 2 legs

Yes but at a neutral ground / Wembley
« Last Edit: Today at 05:55:12 pm by rocco »
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,969
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:00, Sunday 20th March
« Reply #289 on: Today at 05:54:59 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 05:50:13 pm
Do well to get through that run unscathed

Utd and Everton should be straightforward really. People say about form going out the window in derbies, but there's a reason Everton haven't beaten us at Anfield in front of fans for a generation. This United side are absolutely woeful. We should dispatch of Benfica without too much trouble. Basically only 2 games against City are the tough ones.

Need to beat Forest first though
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:00, Sunday 20th March
« Reply #290 on: Today at 05:55:24 pm »
Forest manager is one ugly bugger isn't he?
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,988
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:00, Sunday 20th March
« Reply #291 on: Today at 05:55:34 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 05:42:57 pm
For the PL game, yeah. But I think that's down to an independent advisory board. I think it's only reducing by about 5% so really we shouldn't see too much of a difference.

Local home watch, made up of local residential landlords, which include Mansour  ;)
The ground is in in the middle of nowhere isnt it? I mean thats why their fans find it so hard to get there.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 