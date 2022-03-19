« previous next »
Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:00, Sunday 20th March

Al 666

  "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 10:03:47 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 09:48:42 pm
Couldn't agree more - hated his guts.....even before Hillsborough. He had the biggest fat head in football and always seemed to make snide comments about Kenny - but, his despicable remarks about Hillsborough plumbed new depths, even for him. They still have a stand named after him - despite the outward show of support for Hillsborough victims on twitter. Good riddance....

The saying was Cloughie liked a bung. Corrupt as.

Then the hypocritical gobshite came out and slanders the dead. Someone with no morals whatsoever, besmirching the memory of the innocents who died at Hillsborough, after simply going to a football match.

Vilifying the very people who paid for his lifestyle. 
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Legs

Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 10:04:58 pm
Forest are also looking at play offs and their manager Cooper was here for a while.

He will want to win but they also would rather keep players fresh fir their run in.

I expect us to win but it could be a close one.
Bob in Sydney

Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 11:04:48 pm
Fuck em all
Fuck em all
At Anfield the Forest did fall
Coz we were not mastered
By Cloughie's red bastards
We are the cream of them all
Kalito

Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 11:10:46 pm
Quote from: norecat on Yesterday at 09:30:54 pm
Fantastic gesture by Nottingham Forest to leave 97 seats vacant. As for Clough his comments regarding Hillsborough were out of order. However that being said he was a brilliant manager. He built three strong teams across his reign. First side won a league cup, the first division championship plus back to back European cups. His second side were cheated in the UEFA cup semi final in 1984. His third side won back to back league cups in 1989 and 1990. Even after that he signed Roy Keane for 50k from Cobh which was one of the bargains of all time. 

Love him or loathe him Clough had principles on how he wanted the game played and how his players were to behave on the field.
Fuck him.

Biggest shame is his principles in talking fucking shit. Nevermind anything else - IMO all that other stuff (winning trophies and how his players were to behave) is secondary.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Crosby Nick

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 11:25:34 pm
Didnt his book come out at the time Nigel was a Liverpool player as well?
Al 666

  "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 11:34:14 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:25:34 pm
Didnt his book come out at the time Nigel was a Liverpool player as well?

Yeh we signed Nigel in the summer of 93 his gobshite of a Dad released his book in 94. The fact that he wasn't even arsed about his son speaks volumes about the man.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Al 666

  "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 11:43:22 pm
As Always Phil Scraton nails it.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/nov/05/brian-clough-role-in-creating-the-myth-that-fans-were-to-blame-at-hillsborough

Brian Cloughs role in creating the myth that fans were to blame at Hillsborough
Phil Scraton on the late Nottingham Forest managers persistent lies about Liverpool supporters




I read with interest your interview with Craig Bromfield ahead of the publication of his autobiography (Brian Clough and me: If it wasnt for him, Id be in prison, 30 October). In the extract from the book that you published, Bromfield writes that for a long time Brian Clough was convinced that 97 deaths of the Hillsborough disaster were the innocent killed by the reckless.

Clough witnessed the disaster and its aftermath. He received detailed accounts of the tragedy, giving him many opportunities to correct his erroneous view. However, he repeated in the Daily Mail the lie published in his 1994 autobiography, that Liverpool fans who died were killed by Liverpool people. It is no coincidence that his autobiography was ghostwritten by a Sun sports journalist. The books allegations renewed the newspapers intense hostility to Liverpool fans. Within days of publication, allegations of hooliganism and discussion about the deaths of Juventus fans at Heysel and Hillsborough were run together on BBC Radio 5 Live and across the national press.

Challenges by bereaved families and survivors were dismissed as maudlin indignation, a kneejerk reaction that was a byproduct of a city wallowing in the past. The outcry from the bereaved, survivors, players, Liverpool and Nottingham councillors and MPs was intense. Clough, however, did not regret what I said  Liverpool people killed Liverpool people.

Clough dismissed the campaign in Liverpool not to buy his book: Half of them cant read and the other half are pinching hub caps. In a TV interview, he told Clive Anderson that in fact his allegations had been watered down: I would have got into more trouble if it had all gone in.

There is no doubt that Cloughs autobiography and persistent attacks in the mid-1990s contributed significantly to the myth that Liverpool fans were responsible for Hillsborough. I exposed this in 1999 in my book Hillsborough: The Truth and reaffirmed it in the Hillsborough Independent Panels report in 2012. Finally, in 2016, the allegations were dismissed by the second inquest verdict, that all who died had been killed unlawfully, and the fans were in no way responsible.
Phil Scraton
Professor emeritus, school of law, Queens University Belfast
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

scutty

Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #127 on: Today at 02:10:13 am
We hate Nottingham forest
nerdster4

Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #128 on: Today at 07:00:17 am
I remember Nigel clough being Very average for us
ScubaSteve

  Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #129 on: Today at 07:09:46 am
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on March 18, 2022, 02:21:41 pm
???

We'd lose with that line up

Midfield would get completely battered

I agree. I can see about 3 changes being made from our starting XI.

We should be beating forest but not with that
norfolkexile

Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #130 on: Today at 07:38:35 am
TrickyGaribaldi1865

Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #131 on: Today at 08:00:06 am
Forest fan here. I’m not in the habit of posting on other supporters’ forums but Liverpool is an exception for lots of reasons.

To someone my age (early 40s), who remembers some classic encounters, it seems crazy that it’s been 23 years since we’ve played you. But it’s also completely logical, given that Forest have been mostly terrible for the last 20-odd years. I suspect the ‘rivalry’ is something that only really exists in the mind of a few Forest supporters who are old enough; I’m pretty sure you won’t haven’t given much thought to Forest when you won in Istanbul or regained the league title.

I’m glad our Supporters’ Trust and club have played appropriate tributes to the 97. I have the utmost respect for the families of the Hillsborough tragedy and all those who continued to support them in their fight against injustice and institutional cover-up. That fight is one of the most inspiring things that has happened in recent decades and should be taught as important moment in British social history. I see people have posted Cloughie’s comments at the time, which were completely wrong. As a Forest fan, I regard Clough as a genius football manager who instilled great values in his teams, and who was a complex, contradictory personality, but I can understand the Liverpool fans who can’t look past what he said about Hillsborough.

Liverpool, as a city, I’ve always enjoyed for its independence of spirit. Liverpool as a club I’ve generally admired, if we put the Super League fiasco aside (which was more generally reflective of a dire situation with football ownership and the way football finances have evolved). The best Liverpool teams I’ve always seen as kind of machines: there are great individual players, but with a collective rather than a galáctico mentality. I started watching Forest in ‘88, when we were pretty good, but games against Liverpool were highly frustrating because they generally showed how short we were of the level to genuinely challenge.

I hope today’s game is a spectacle fitting of some of those past fixtures. Forest have superb momentum (won 8 out of last 9 at home) and are playing bright, attractive football that is reminiscent of some of our best teams. Spence is definitely PL quality and a threat as a right wing-back; Johnson can be decisive in moments; Davis (on loan from Villa) seems to be gearing up to his potential with us and is a difficult, physical centre forward with good technical quality. Aside from Johnson, we have other local Academy graduates in the squad (Worrall, Yates, Mighten), which give it a great spirit.

I honestly think we’ve got a decent chance if you rotate and the incoming players are not quite ready for it. Our main goal of course is to get promoted: if we can also get the permission to get the Peter Taylor stand rebuilt to increase capacity in a ground that we’ve played at for 125 years, I believe we could be a bit like Leeds or Wolves as a classic club with lots of potential back in the top flight. But going on an FA Cup run is brilliant, especially when it conjures up fixtures that have history.

Respect - and I hope any Forest chants about Liverpool are just products of an overheated atmosphere, and that if there are any disrespectful ones they are understood to be the work of an idiotic minority.
ScubaSteve

Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #132 on: Today at 08:01:46 am
Difficult to predict but Im going for this lineup         

                Allison

Milner  Konate  VVD  Tsimikas

  Elliott       Hendo       Jones

Minamino     Bobby      Jota

Anfield Kopite

Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #133 on: Today at 08:14:42 am
Good post. Respectful and insightful. Good luck with your promotion drive. Hope we hammer you today though.
JohnSullie

Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #134 on: Today at 08:15:05 am
Im leaving the human race to rejoin the rat race,  quote Clough , well don't worry we will kill the rats today, welcome to rawk mate nice to see other club supporters around
duvva

Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #135 on: Today at 08:30:39 am
I think there may be some rotation but I wouldnt expect to see any of the youngsters from earlier rounds. The majority of the first team squad are fit and some need games. Itll be a strong Liverpool side you face I expect.
Still appreciate you taking the time to post some of that, Im a similar age so remember some of the late eighties Forest sides being really good and also recognise Clough as a great manager, but what he said was wrong and fairly unforgivable even for someone like me whos not from Liverpool. He was more intelligent than that but couldnt often help himself in wanting to be controversial.
Obviously hope today isnt your day but Wish you luck in getting back in the premier league, be good to see a club like Forest back
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Red_Mist

Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #136 on: Today at 08:36:40 am
Nice one TG1865. Glad you made an exception for this game, for LFC, great post.

Lovely tribute to the 97. Was really moving to see that.

I think this is a game lots of Liverpudlians are looking forward to. It will bring back all sorts of memories. Ive seen us play you at the City Ground back in the 90s and it was a great ground to visit. Always atmospheric, and judging by recent games that hasnt changed one bit.

Watched the Leicester City game on the box and was struck by how hostile and loud the Forest fans made it, contributed massively to putting the Foxes to the sword, and anyone who saw it will be under no illusions how tough today will be. Its going to be really loud and pressure will be put on every touch of the ball our players make. Plus the fact youre on a hot streak at the moment.

I love that. We do it against teams where The Kop perceives its needed, where it might just make a difference. Teams like Man City. They get the boos and whistles from the first minute. And the atmosphere can be almost feral. Fully expect Forest to do the same to us today, and why wouldnt they.

Should be a great encounter. Enjoy it (but not too much ;))
88_RED

Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #137 on: Today at 08:49:37 am

Tricky game.. But we'll have more than enough for them even with some rotation..

Biggest thing going for them is their current form and momentum.. Well guess what, there's a team that has even better form and momentum at the moment and not to mention more quality all over the pitch and the bench..

1-2 or 1-3 to the Redmen..
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #138 on: Today at 09:53:26 am
Welcome to RAWK

I'm 55 so was around to see us play Forest at their prime, my and our kid were even allowed to bunk off school in 1980 to spend about 6 hours queueing for tickets for the 2nd leg of the League Cup semi final.

Hoping for a good game today, we'll hopefully go pretty strong as you showed when you beat Arsenal that you cannot be taken lightly.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Dougle

Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #139 on: Today at 11:11:24 am
Cracker of an OP there Jack. Really enjoyed it. This (for me) could be a real tricky one today. No VAR could upset us and perhaps a lack of pace at right full back also. I think the first goal will be important. Given we are at QF stage I expect Klopp to go really strong. Gonna be an emotional ride in many ways. Good luck all the folks who were scarred by '89.
Dougle

Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #140 on: Today at 11:14:46 am
Super post. Good luck (after today), be great to see ye back up the top table.
TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #141 on: Today at 11:21:40 am
Clough was a really odd character.  Seemed to be two diametrically opposed sides to his nature.

His Hillsborough comments were beyond a disgrace and helped heap misery on innocent families for decades.

But in the area around Nottingham he did a lot for the disadvantaged.  My mum used to work with disadvantaged kids near Nottingham. You wanted something? You got in contact with him and hed try and sort it.  Free tickets for games, visits from players, putting pressure on local authorities to do the right thing

I still dont understand how both sides of his character could exist together. 
Paisley79

Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #142 on: Today at 11:42:56 am
Sorry if someone's already pointed this out but the title of this thread says kick-off is 18:30.

Umm... it's actually at 18:00
jackh

  Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:00, Sunday 20th March
Reply #143 on: Today at 11:49:54 am
Quote from: Paisley79 on Today at 11:42:56 am
Sorry if someone's already pointed this out but the title of this thread says kick-off is 18:30.

Umm... it's actually at 18:00

Thanks! No idea why I had half past in my head. I'd almost definitely have been wandering down to the pub late after the grand prix!
