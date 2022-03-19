Forest fan here. I’m not in the habit of posting on other supporters’ forums but Liverpool is an exception for lots of reasons.



To someone my age (early 40s), who remembers some classic encounters, it seems crazy that it’s been 23 years since we’ve played you. But it’s also completely logical, given that Forest have been mostly terrible for the last 20-odd years. I suspect the ‘rivalry’ is something that only really exists in the mind of a few Forest supporters who are old enough; I’m pretty sure you won’t haven’t given much thought to Forest when you won in Istanbul or regained the league title.



I’m glad our Supporters’ Trust and club have played appropriate tributes to the 97. I have the utmost respect for the families of the Hillsborough tragedy and all those who continued to support them in their fight against injustice and institutional cover-up. That fight is one of the most inspiring things that has happened in recent decades and should be taught as important moment in British social history. I see people have posted Cloughie’s comments at the time, which were completely wrong. As a Forest fan, I regard Clough as a genius football manager who instilled great values in his teams, and who was a complex, contradictory personality, but I can understand the Liverpool fans who can’t look past what he said about Hillsborough.



Liverpool, as a city, I’ve always enjoyed for its independence of spirit. Liverpool as a club I’ve generally admired, if we put the Super League fiasco aside (which was more generally reflective of a dire situation with football ownership and the way football finances have evolved). The best Liverpool teams I’ve always seen as kind of machines: there are great individual players, but with a collective rather than a galáctico mentality. I started watching Forest in ‘88, when we were pretty good, but games against Liverpool were highly frustrating because they generally showed how short we were of the level to genuinely challenge.



I hope today’s game is a spectacle fitting of some of those past fixtures. Forest have superb momentum (won 8 out of last 9 at home) and are playing bright, attractive football that is reminiscent of some of our best teams. Spence is definitely PL quality and a threat as a right wing-back; Johnson can be decisive in moments; Davis (on loan from Villa) seems to be gearing up to his potential with us and is a difficult, physical centre forward with good technical quality. Aside from Johnson, we have other local Academy graduates in the squad (Worrall, Yates, Mighten), which give it a great spirit.



I honestly think we’ve got a decent chance if you rotate and the incoming players are not quite ready for it. Our main goal of course is to get promoted: if we can also get the permission to get the Peter Taylor stand rebuilt to increase capacity in a ground that we’ve played at for 125 years, I believe we could be a bit like Leeds or Wolves as a classic club with lots of potential back in the top flight. But going on an FA Cup run is brilliant, especially when it conjures up fixtures that have history.



Respect - and I hope any Forest chants about Liverpool are just products of an overheated atmosphere, and that if there are any disrespectful ones they are understood to be the work of an idiotic minority.

