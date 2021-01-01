Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool



18:30, Sunday 20th March

City Ground, Nottingham

Quarter Final, FA Cup

Referee: Craig Pawson





We Liverpool supporters take pride in focusing our attention and our songs on our town team, and there are few other clubs who find themselves name-dropped by the Anfield crowd on a regular basis. For younger generations, Nottingham Forest may seem an unusual club to reference in song  particularly when you consider just how many times Liverpool have faced some of the others (Everton: 50; Man United: 55; Internazionale: 4; Roma: 6; Barcelona: 8; Real Madrid: 7) since they last faced Forest, way back in 1999. The reds of Liverpool and Nottingham once had a significant rivalry, however, peaking in the 1977-81 period  the clubs (then managed by Bob Paisley and Brian Clough, respectively) claiming five consecutive European Cups (Liverpool 3; Forest 2) and only Forest (1978) spoiling what history may otherwise have recorded as five consecutive league titles for Liverpool between 1976-80. The clubs havent met in any competition since April 1999, and a generation or two of Liverpool supporters can be forgiven  such has been the distance between the two clubs during the near-23 years since  for not really having Forest on their radar at all.This weekends tie takes on extra poignancy given that it is the first FA Cup meeting between Forest and Liverpool since the Semi Final meeting (aside from its eventual Old Trafford re-run) at Hillsborough on 15th April 1989. The clubs may have met on seventeen occasions in the league since then, but much has changed in the uncovering of truth and the pursuit of justice since even the 1999 tie. The 97 lives lost, and the pain of all of those affected by the disaster, will no doubt provide an emotive underscore to this weekends meeting, just as it will when Liverpool and Sheffield Wednesday next meet. Ill be sparing a thought for all those affected this weekend, for whom the meeting of these clubs no doubt carries extra weight: youll never walk alone.Liverpool beat Forest twice back in 1988-99  Michael Owen scored four in a 5-1 for a joint-managed (Roy Evans & Gerard Houllier) Liverpool at Anfield in October; by April, Evans and Forests Dave Bassett had departed and Ron Atkinsons home side came from behind twice to hold Liverpool to a 2-2 draw. Liverpool finished 7th in 1998-99, with the 1999 summer representing something of a rebirth of the modern Liverpool. Forest, meanwhile, finished 11 points adrift of safety and bottom of the table  theyve not returned to the top flight since, even spending a three year spell in League One 2005-2008. Like a number of clubs mired in the Championship over the past couple of decades, Forest have often seemed a club lacking in direction and merely lamenting former glories: current manager, Steve Cooper, is their 20th permanent manager since the Premier League relegation, and the club have generally been a bottom-half Championship side (finishing in the top-half on 8 occasions and reaching the playoffs on just three occasions). That golden era of European Cups and league titles must feel an awfully long time ago for older generations, and is the stuff of legend to the youngsters amongst their fanbase.After almost a quarter of a century outside of the top flight, though, there finally seems to be a feeling that Nottingham Forest are once again going somewhere. Chris Hughton may have helped a Forest side  who started terribly  avoid relegation in 2020-21, but his side began the current season by taking just a solitary point (away to rivals Derby) from their opening seven matches  he was dismissed with Forest at the foot of the Championship table. His successor, Steve Cooper, is a young manager with a good reputation  the Welshman spent time with the youth ranks of Wrexham, Liverpool, and England before getting a break at Swansea, where he was twice thwarted by Brentford in the Championship Playoffs: first at the Semi Final stage in 2020, and last year in the Final. Forest have only lost 4 games since Coopers appointment, rising from 24th to 8th along the way  they currently sit 2 points outside the playoff positions, but games in hand could see them to third. Theyre unbeaten in 7, and have lost just once in 11  whereas they might be used to aiming to make a break for safety during the early days of spring, supporters have every right to be optimistic about securing a playoff position during the coming weeks.Jurgen Klopps Reds, of course, seem to just march on efficiently. Recent victories league victories against Norwich, West Ham, and Arsenal may not seem the most remarkable on paper, but the manner of the victories (coming from behind to win; seeing out a 1-0; asserting themselves in a second half) mean this period may be reflected upon positively by Mays end. On a run of nine consecutive league victories, whilst having also won the League Cup and progressed to the Champions League Quarter Finals, Liverpool have their supporters ambitions in somewhat unchartered territory. The Reds progression to the last eight of the FA Cup (for the first time under Klopp, and since 2015) has been courtesy of three relatively routine home victories against Shrewsbury (4-1), Cardiff (3-1), and Norwich (2-1)  rotation has been key to Liverpools efficiency & success this season to date, and squad members such as Caoimhin Kelleher and Takumi Minamino have played big roles.Forests own route to the last eight has been a memorable one  they too have played three home ties, but all each has seen them face a side higher up in the league than them. They were drawn against Arsenal in the third round, but Lewis Grabbans late goal saw of Mikel Artetas impressively-rebuilding Arsenal with a 1-0 victory. Forest versus Leicester is the lower-key of their East Midlands rivalries, but the home fans delighted in a 4-1 thrashing of their near neighbours in the fourth round  Forest had raced into a 3-0 lead in little more than half an hour as they demonstrated that something really was stirring in West Bridgeford. Huddersfield Town have been in impressive form during the second half of this Championship seasons, and look to be one of Forests main contenders for a playoff position  home supporters may have feared their cup run was coming to an end when they fell behind early, but their team turned the game around by half-time and saw out a 2-1 victory to progress to this weekends long-overdue meeting with Liverpool.No set of supporters whose team reach this stage of the FA Cup  and just a victory away from Wembley these days  will find it easy to supress dreams of seeing ribbons in their colour on the trophy. Forest do have a couple of FA Cup wins in their distant past (1898 and 1959), whilst long-time supporters will still remember the agonising loss to a 94th minute Des Walker own-goal for Tottenham in the 1991 final. Seven-time FA Cup winners Liverpool are on a real (albeit relatively) barren run in the competition  most recently lifting the trophy via the Gerrard Final in 2006, and losing to Chelsea in 2012. Its testament to quality of the work that Klopp and his squad are doing that Liverpool should be at this stage and yet still be resigned to regarding this trophy as the lesser of three significant remaining ambitions for the season.Steve Cooper will be aware that Forests real ambitions for this season lie in securing a playoff position and a chance at long-awaited return to the top flight, but will be so keen for his team to show that they really mean business with a strong performance at home to Liverpool. Forwards Lewis Grabban and Brennan Johnson have provided the goals this season, along with the threat of Ryan Yates from midfield  its wing-back Djed Spence who has really caught the eye, however, with the loanee from Middlesbrough turning in consistently impressive performances. Jurgen Klopp has rotated respectfully but put out increasingly strong selections in the FA Cup this season, with Alisson returning to the side against Norwich despite Kellehers League Cup Finals heroics just days before. Goals from Minamino & Diogo Jota have been key to seeing the Reds to the quarter finals, and are likely to feature once again, whilst Curtis Jones & Harvey Elliott will likely be vying for a chance to make an impact that could see their side return to Wembley.