Author Topic: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March  (Read 2340 times)

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool

18:30, Sunday 20th March
City Ground, Nottingham
Quarter Final, FA Cup
Referee: Craig Pawson


We Liverpool supporters take pride in focusing our attention and our songs on our town team, and there are few other clubs who find themselves name-dropped by the Anfield crowd on a regular basis. For younger generations, Nottingham Forest may seem an unusual club to reference in song  particularly when you consider just how many times Liverpool have faced some of the others (Everton: 50; Man United: 55; Internazionale: 4; Roma: 6; Barcelona: 8; Real Madrid: 7) since they last faced Forest, way back in 1999. The reds of Liverpool and Nottingham once had a significant rivalry, however, peaking in the 1977-81 period  the clubs (then managed by Bob Paisley and Brian Clough, respectively) claiming five consecutive European Cups (Liverpool 3; Forest 2) and only Forest (1978) spoiling what history may otherwise have recorded as five consecutive league titles for Liverpool between 1976-80. The clubs havent met in any competition since April 1999, and a generation or two of Liverpool supporters can be forgiven  such has been the distance between the two clubs during the near-23 years since  for not really having Forest on their radar at all.


This weekends tie takes on extra poignancy given that it is the first FA Cup meeting between Forest and Liverpool since the Semi Final meeting (aside from its eventual Old Trafford re-run) at Hillsborough on 15th April 1989. The clubs may have met on seventeen occasions in the league since then, but much has changed in the uncovering of truth and the pursuit of justice since even the 1999 tie. The 97 lives lost, and the pain of all of those affected by the disaster, will no doubt provide an emotive underscore to this weekends meeting, just as it will when Liverpool and Sheffield Wednesday next meet. Ill be sparing a thought for all those affected this weekend, for whom the meeting of these clubs no doubt carries extra weight: youll never walk alone.

Liverpool beat Forest twice back in 1988-99  Michael Owen scored four in a 5-1 for a joint-managed (Roy Evans & Gerard Houllier) Liverpool at Anfield in October; by April, Evans and Forests Dave Bassett had departed and Ron Atkinsons home side came from behind twice to hold Liverpool to a 2-2 draw. Liverpool finished 7th in 1998-99, with the 1999 summer representing something of a rebirth of the modern Liverpool. Forest, meanwhile, finished 11 points adrift of safety and bottom of the table  theyve not returned to the top flight since, even spending a three year spell in League One 2005-2008. Like a number of clubs mired in the Championship over the past couple of decades, Forest have often seemed a club lacking in direction and merely lamenting former glories: current manager, Steve Cooper, is their 20th permanent manager since the Premier League relegation, and the club have generally been a bottom-half Championship side (finishing in the top-half on 8 occasions and reaching the playoffs on just three occasions). That golden era of European Cups and league titles must feel an awfully long time ago for older generations, and is the stuff of legend to the youngsters amongst their fanbase.

After almost a quarter of a century outside of the top flight, though, there finally seems to be a feeling that Nottingham Forest are once again going somewhere. Chris Hughton may have helped a Forest side  who started terribly  avoid relegation in 2020-21, but his side began the current season by taking just a solitary point (away to rivals Derby) from their opening seven matches  he was dismissed with Forest at the foot of the Championship table. His successor, Steve Cooper, is a young manager with a good reputation  the Welshman spent time with the youth ranks of Wrexham, Liverpool, and England before getting a break at Swansea, where he was twice thwarted by Brentford in the Championship Playoffs: first at the Semi Final stage in 2020, and last year in the Final. Forest have only lost 4 games since Coopers appointment, rising from 24th to 8th along the way  they currently sit 2 points outside the playoff positions, but games in hand could see them to third. Theyre unbeaten in 7, and have lost just once in 11  whereas they might be used to aiming to make a break for safety during the early days of spring, supporters have every right to be optimistic about securing a playoff position during the coming weeks.



Jurgen Klopps Reds, of course, seem to just march on efficiently. Recent victories league victories against Norwich, West Ham, and Arsenal may not seem the most remarkable on paper, but the manner of the victories (coming from behind to win; seeing out a 1-0; asserting themselves in a second half) mean this period may be reflected upon positively by Mays end. On a run of nine consecutive league victories, whilst having also won the League Cup and progressed to the Champions League Quarter Finals, Liverpool have their supporters ambitions in somewhat unchartered territory. The Reds progression to the last eight of the FA Cup (for the first time under Klopp, and since 2015) has been courtesy of three relatively routine home victories against Shrewsbury (4-1), Cardiff (3-1), and Norwich (2-1)  rotation has been key to Liverpools efficiency & success this season to date, and squad members such as Caoimhin Kelleher and Takumi Minamino have played big roles.

Forests own route to the last eight has been a memorable one  they too have played three home ties, but all each has seen them face a side higher up in the league than them. They were drawn against Arsenal in the third round, but Lewis Grabbans late goal saw of Mikel Artetas impressively-rebuilding Arsenal with a 1-0 victory. Forest versus Leicester is the lower-key of their East Midlands rivalries, but the home fans delighted in a 4-1 thrashing of their near neighbours in the fourth round  Forest had raced into a 3-0 lead in little more than half an hour as they demonstrated that something really was stirring in West Bridgeford. Huddersfield Town have been in impressive form during the second half of this Championship seasons, and look to be one of Forests main contenders for a playoff position  home supporters may have feared their cup run was coming to an end when they fell behind early, but their team turned the game around by half-time and saw out a 2-1 victory to progress to this weekends long-overdue meeting with Liverpool.


No set of supporters whose team reach this stage of the FA Cup  and just a victory away from Wembley these days  will find it easy to supress dreams of seeing ribbons in their colour on the trophy. Forest do have a couple of FA Cup wins in their distant past (1898 and 1959), whilst long-time supporters will still remember the agonising loss to a 94th minute Des Walker own-goal for Tottenham in the 1991 final. Seven-time FA Cup winners Liverpool are on a real (albeit relatively) barren run in the competition  most recently lifting the trophy via the Gerrard Final in 2006, and losing to Chelsea in 2012. Its testament to quality of the work that Klopp and his squad are doing that Liverpool should be at this stage and yet still be resigned to regarding this trophy as the lesser of three significant remaining ambitions for the season.

Steve Cooper will be aware that Forests real ambitions for this season lie in securing a playoff position and a chance at long-awaited return to the top flight, but will be so keen for his team to show that they really mean business with a strong performance at home to Liverpool. Forwards Lewis Grabban and Brennan Johnson have provided the goals this season, along with the threat of Ryan Yates from midfield  its wing-back Djed Spence who has really caught the eye, however, with the loanee from Middlesbrough turning in consistently impressive performances. Jurgen Klopp has rotated respectfully but put out increasingly strong selections in the FA Cup this season, with Alisson returning to the side against Norwich despite Kellehers League Cup Finals heroics just days before. Goals from Minamino & Diogo Jota have been key to seeing the Reds to the quarter finals, and are likely to feature once again, whilst Curtis Jones & Harvey Elliott will likely be vying for a chance to make an impact that could see their side return to Wembley.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Got to fancy ourselves against them.

Kelleher
Milner
Gomez
Kounate
Tsimikas
Keita
Curtis
Elliot
Bobby
Origi
Taki
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
This lot hate us. Expect some vile shite sang at us. Just win.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Curious to see how strong Klopp goes on this considering international break

Id gander this

Kelleher

Milner
Gomez
Konate
Tsimikas

Henderson
Keita
Jones

Taki
Bobby
Origi


Alisson, Matip, Trent, Robbo, Morton, Elliot, Ox, Salah, Jota
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Superb OP!

Its unbelievable we havent played them this century when you think of the number of lower league sides we have played, often more than once.

It will be potentially tricky, they will be hugely up for it but I get the sense the entire squad is completely united. The fringe players who start this one will be busting a gut to make a good impression and as long as we do nothing ridiculous Id still back is to come through.

Id still go as strong as we can though. Maybe play those who wont be involved in the international week, and even those who might be used sparingly (Hendo maybe?).
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Oh the memories of those years... Great OP, Jack!

I remember both teams in 1980 in the Champions Cup, when CSKA Sofia had an incredible run. The first round was against the then current Champions - Forest. The first leg in Bulgaria ended 1-0 to the hosts and everyone though that Forest will win easily at home. But then, a goal from Ruzhdi Kerimov on the half hour mark stunned everyone (I still remember that goal); the game ended also 0-1 to CSKA. They progressed further, winning the next round I forgot against who, but they won by a large margin, and then CSKA drew Liverpool. Lost both games, the first one by 5:1, don't remember the second, but they lost in Sofia too. I was very happy! :) (I liked Levski, CSKA's main rival, so Liverpool doing what Levski was doing to them at home was great...)

Anyway, the point is that I thought at the time that Nottingham have lost their edge after the loss to CSKA. They were great rivals to Liverpool in England, but not after that game. they lost the Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup subsequently, and that was the end of their elite status.

Good to play them again after so long and after so many memories. We will dispatch them honorably.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Their fans still think it's 1980's while in reality they're an irrelevance to us. We'll treat it like a cup tie against any Championship opposition. Rest a few big names while still playing a very strong side. Any win will do.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
The Nottingham Forest Supporters' Trust paid respects at Anfield's Hillsborough Memorial this afternoon and laid floral tributes in memory of the 97.

On Sunday evening, Liverpool and Forest will meet in the FA Cup for the first time since the semi-final in 1989 and the tragic events of the Hillsborough disaster of April 15.

Ninety-seven children, women and men lost their lives as a result of the disaster.

Ahead of this weekends tie at the City Ground, representatives from the Championship sides Supporters Trust and fans met with Margaret Aspinall and Spirit of Shankly at the Hillsborough Memorial at Anfield.

They placed commemorative wreaths beside the memorial in honour of the 97 and presented a book containing messages from Forest fans who wished to express their support and solidarity with all those affected by the tragedy.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/nottingham-forest-supporters-pay-respects-hillsborough-memorial

Watch the tribute in the video above.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Since this like the one silverware that the Klopp era hasn't won, I would love for us to go all the way. So I'm hoping for the strongest possible side.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
6pm, Sunday 20 March

Referee: Craig Pawson
Assistant Referees: Richard West & Daniel Robathan
Fourth Official: Kevin Friend
VAR: Andrew Madley
AVAR: Simon Bennett
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
I went to the last game there in 99 i think , in our previous 12 attempts we got 0 victories last winning in 1984, surely our worst record at a rivals ground.

Will be tough on Saturday. First win of my lifetime please.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Fantastic OP, very insightful!  :wave
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Hoping for a strong team, especially given it's the internationals coming up. At 'weakest' I'd like to see ...

Alisson
Trent   Gomez   Konate   Robertson (Tsimikas if he's ready)
Fabinho   Keita   Jones
Origi   Jota   Diaz

Not really sure on the front 3 but regardless the bench has to be strong. Salah included though it'd be best if we could win without him. Fancy Bobby to start actually, Minamino too. Would be more than happy to see the full strength team play though. It's been a great season and could end up being a legendary one but we've got to beat these. Just fucking win.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Far more respect for Forest as a club than ill ever have for Chelsea and City. Clough was and will always be a vile c*nt.

Let's smash them.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Taki will lead us though again!
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Great Op Jack, what a rivalry there used to be. Our 5-0 win in 1988 is still probably the most perfect performance Ive ever seen from a Liverpool side.

Think well be fairly strong here and hopefully be able to get this won in 90 mins. Reckon Bobby may play to get him some more playing time. Im not expecting to see some of the youngsters we saw earlier in the season like Morton or Bradley with a more or less fully fit squad to choose from before the international break
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Come on Redmen!,
Great op thanks jackh, brings back lots of mixed memories. Comes at a strange time with international break. I guess Kelleher gets a start. I also expect Taki to play up front with Jota and Diaz. Mo and Sadio will want resting before their big international face up.
Hope Keita and Jones get a start with one of Hendo or Fab. Gomez and Konate in defence. No idea about full backs as Millie and Kostas were Ill. if not fit it may be our usual starting pair.
Really want us to win this and so we need to go pretty strong.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Lots of the team picks itself if theyre fit. Kelleher, Gomez, Milner, Kostas, Jones, Firmino, Minamino have all got to start. Id like to see Elliott too.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
It's mad isn't it. On Wednesday I was absolutely shaking with nerves, knowing what a win would mean v Arsenal (and what a win it was, still buzzing) but for this all I feel is an excitement, I really can't wait for Sunday.

This will be the first time in my conscious life that I am watching Forest v Liverpool (I was 7 in '99, hardly remember anything from then!) so this has a real fresh feeling for me. I hope other Reds of my age will be similar in their excitement.

Honestly whoever we should put out should have enough but at this late stage of the cup I wouldn't take anyone lightly. Salah could feature in this I think given he was on the bench for Arsenal, if so I hope he lines up with Jota and Taki. If anyone deserves it it's Minamino, his story this season has been one of the best. The Cup-run warrior.

As for the rest, I'd love to see Kelleher and Konate personally as well as Gomez. Midfield for me would be Jones who I just think is great to be honest.

They'll all be dreaming of a cup upset, let's make sure we ruin those dreams.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
I went to the last game there in 99 i think , in our previous 12 attempts we got 0 victories last winning in 1984, surely our worst record at a rivals ground.

Will be tough on Saturday. First win of my lifetime please.
We turn up Saturday and we'll do them easily, 60-0 or something. Mind, they'll probably do us by the same score when they turn up sunday.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Since this like the one silverware that the Klopp era hasn't won, I would love for us to go all the way. So I'm hoping for the strongest possible side.
I'm hoping Klopp is more professional than that and goes after the more important prizes.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
I wonder will he give this one to Kelleher? I'd be going strong.

       Kelleher/Alisson

TAA  Konate  Gomez   Tsimikas

  AOC  Henderson  Jones

Salah  Firmino  Jota/Minimino


Def - TAA probably won't play for England so I'd play him. Robertson on the other hand will likely play every minute for Scotland as will VVD for Holland.

MF - don't want Thiago or Fabinho anywhere near this. Henderson has looked pretty rusty recently but at least hasn't played 90 in every game so I'd start him. Keita, Milner, AOC, Jones, Eliott to make up the other two spots depending on availability.

Up front - Salah and Firmino are both well rested. Mane shouldn't even be in the squad. Minimino problably deserves the game although Jota could use more match sharpness.

Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Great OP Jack - cheers.

Interesting fact...Leicester City fans apparently call Nottingham Forest "Tree Scum" which has always amused me.

Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Who isn't on International duty?
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Its going to be a tough game this, they showed no fear v Arsenal, so as strong as we are able.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Ali starts, Trent out, Mo still having problems with his foot and some other issues in the squad according to Jürgens presser
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Far more respect for Forest as a club than ill ever have for Chelsea and City. Clough was and will always be a vile c*nt.

Let's smash them.

Clough was a weird one. Prior to Hillsborough he was an extremely good and articulate manager.

Post Hillsborough I think his alcoholism took over completely. Reading some of his biographies hed been a heavy drinker for some time.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Klopp's confirmed that Alisson is his FA Cup keeper and will start on Sunday. Interesting that.

Almost impossible to confidently predict a team since the international break immediately follows this. Klopp may want to rest some of the players who are going to feature a lot for their countries in the break, and play those who aren't going away (Milner, Gomez, Matip, Konate, Thiago, Firmino etc).

Do we know if Milner and Tsimikas are back? If Kostas is out, Robbo might play - Scotland's play off with Ukraine postponed so he may not play as much in the friendly that's taken its place. Jota probably doesn't start since he's got a massive game with Italy on Wednesday.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Ali starts, Trent out, Mo still having problems with his foot and some other issues in the squad according to Jürgens presser

Do we think there's a diddle with Mo and International duty "afoot"?  ;D
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Do we think there's a diddle with Mo and International duty "afoot"?  ;D

Considering his last game for them was losing the ACFON Final and this is to get them into the World Cup, I can't imagine Mo would be up for that
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
'Jürgen Klopp's pre-Nottingham Forest press conference':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kIrJiepJVe8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kIrJiepJVe8</a>
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Assuming we get past Benfica, which we should, then we're looking at 9 games to be played in April.  This means we have a game every weekend and every mid-week that month.   Given we're still in 3 competitions and the upcoming crazy schedule, I imagine Klopp will rotate for this game as any rest for players we can get is important at this time of year.

Allison
Milner-Konate-Gomez-Tsimikas
Elliot-Curtis-AOC
Minamino-Jota-Origi

Bench: Salah, Mane, Diaz etc
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Allison
Milner-Konate-Gomez-Tsimikas
Elliot-Curtis-AOC
Minamino-Jota-Origi

Bench: Salah, Mane, Diaz etc

 ???

We'd lose with that line up

Midfield would get completely battered
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
There's no need for vast changes really, the internationals are coming up which is a pain but we've got to get the most out of our lads where we can.

Of the 'regulars' I don't see why; Alisson, Robertson, Fabinho, Bobby shouldn't all start. I don't think Firmino is going with Brazil is he? If not he should play, Fabinho is usually second place to Casemiro and although he doesn't usually get a rest for Liverpool I'd keep him in alongside a couple of Keita/Jones/Oxlade/Elliot. More than happy with Tsimikas but if he can't make it Robertson will certainly do. Gomez and Konate being the more rotational pair is ridiculous given their quality but that's how good we are. Wouldn't mind one of Virgil or Matip in there though given they've played more football. Can't take these for granted IMO, having a great year, and if we do make changes I'm hoping for a really strong bench. One more win for another Wembley trip and hopefully a final from there.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Go full strength, got plenty of time after this match to rest. If they get injured on international duty then there's nothing we can do about that anyway.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Go full strength, got plenty of time after this match to rest. If they get injured on international duty then there's nothing we can do about that anyway.

We have plenty of players that need the game time though. The likes of Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Jones, Elliott, Origi, Minamino, Firmino and even Jota could do with the game. We will need them later on.

Our squad is so good it means we dont have to overplay our players.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Nicely written Jack. Thanks.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Lots of changes here. I suspect the team will be something like:

Alisson

Milner
Gomez
Konate
Tsimikas

Henderson
AOC
Keita

Jota
Firmino
Minamino

Bench: Kelleher, Bradley Matip, Robertson, Elliott, Jones, Origi, Diaz, Mane

Lots of options in midfield and upfront.
