« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.  (Read 7494 times)

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 115
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #40 on: March 21, 2022, 11:48:27 pm »
Neville is one of these guys rooted in their own opinion. He went to Valencia without having the cop on to know he was out of his depth, then comes back and gives opinions on management based off what he failed to do or did wrong with Valencia. It aint that simple.

The opinions on Trent seem to be mirrored by an understanding of the game, the game has changed a lot in the last 30 years, and the central pairing is the only one that resembles defenders as they were years back, wing backs have gone from stopping wingers to being wingers themselves.

Since Jan 1 have we conceded 15 goals max? Ill take that defensive record anyday.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,745
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #41 on: March 22, 2022, 12:05:36 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on March 21, 2022, 11:48:27 pm
Neville is one of these guys rooted in their own opinion. He went to Valencia without having the cop on to know he was out of his depth, then comes back and gives opinions on management based off what he failed to do or did wrong with Valencia. It aint that simple.

The opinions on Trent seem to be mirrored by an understanding of the game, the game has changed a lot in the last 30 years, and the central pairing is the only one that resembles defenders as they were years back, wing backs have gone from stopping wingers to being wingers themselves.

Since Jan 1 have we conceded 15 goals max? Ill take that defensive record anyday.

maybe you haven't heard - but our high line is very dangerous and the opponents could have scored more if they had been onside.  ::) ::)
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,126
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #42 on: March 22, 2022, 08:26:28 am »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on March 20, 2022, 06:17:27 pm
Its just bizarre how some people just lap up Neville's bullshit. Trent is by some distance the best RB, but not only that - he's the most talented player England have. Only in England could there be a debate about whether their best player gets in the team.

There are some of us old enough to remember the criticisms of John Barnes when he played for England.
John Barnes.

Because dick head pundits couldnt see that the England coaches told Digger to hold the ball and then play London based Sansom in on the overlap so that his cross could hit the first man, winning a corner. Then the big lads could go forward for a set piece effort.

Liverpool let Digger do his stuff all over the park. He was supposed to be a left winger according to England types. Look at his goals for us, including the rare headed goals which were not that rare, when he suddenly popped up in the centre forward position.

Interesting to hear the story about Peter Thompson, because my dad said the same to me. He would beat a man three time to give the team a break.

Do any of the other elderly bottoms think like me, that this high line bollocks proves that the producers of TV football latch onto a talking point and try to make it into an agenda.

We were playing a high line under Shanks. Ffs.
The concept of sweeper keeper was started with Lawrence and perfected with Clemence (who never got the credit because Shilton was a flashier keeper loved by the pundits, despite having his arse handed to him many times at Anfield. 
How else would your right back score 50+ goals (no pens unlike Phil Neal who achieved the same feat but took pens)
We played it under Bob, with possible the greatest pairing of centre halves in Hansen and Lawrenson, somehow improving on Hughes and Thompson (neither of whom was a brave (yard dog thug) centre half beloved of the English media.
Similar the pressing game. There was no finer sight than Neal, Case and Rush terrorising a full back with a full on press with Kenny covering the back pass.
Klopp, in many ways has taken the great stuff we played in those times and has refined it, and here we are.
These are the days my friends
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline the 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,260
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #43 on: March 24, 2022, 12:14:57 am »
John Giles was being asked why him and Dunphy etc are so critical of Klopps highline and have criticised it all season by a number of listeners who had sent questions in, the listeners had seen our defensive record, which is really good and were saying dont the stats prove that it's an effective way of playing.


Giles and his mates seemed taken aback that their football knowledge was being questioned by referring to actual evidence when they knew high-lines were suspect and came out up with some garbled rubbish about it being unnecessary to risk playing so forward, its just an old offside trap, you dont need to play that with the good players Liverpool have, not understanding it as it effects the ability of the whole team to play the way they do. They are only looking on the surface, not understanding it in its context, that by defending that way it also allows us to compress play to pin teams back, to effect their ability to play and helps us both offensively and defensively, Klopp understands the vulnerabilities and mitigates them by intelligent recruitment and players who understand the system, you can argue about getting the line right but the wy we play relies on these choices. It seems that this way of playing goes against a lot of the orthodoxy for old players, so instead of evaluating it on it's merits and looking whether its effective and works they just slag it off and it takes a few years for the new way of  doing things to be accepted by the old guard a bit like Andy Gray and hairy hands and their Zonal marking rants last decade. Trent is a victim of clashing with the orthodoxy of how fullbacks should play in the same way and is being judged not in the role he plays but how they think he should play
« Last Edit: March 24, 2022, 11:26:52 am by the 92A »
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,076
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #44 on: March 24, 2022, 01:03:58 am »
Quote from: JP! on March 20, 2022, 09:37:21 pm
Gary Neville is a Northern Russell Brand.

he's been called some bad shit but i think that's the most horrific insult i've ever heard directed at russel brand

i imagine most things are water off a duck's back to Brand but i think you just may have made him whince there
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Reds r coming up the hill

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 59
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #45 on: March 24, 2022, 01:50:23 am »
Quote from: the 92A on March 17, 2022, 08:11:25 pm
Tyler and Neville. Most Liverpool fans would look for the volume switch just at the mere thought, hardly Clive Tydlsley and Ally McCoist, who make the occassion fun but let's be fair to Neville, compared to the old guard spouting cliches, he's been a breathe of fresh air since he went to Sky. I even admire that he doesn't hide his bias as much as Carra who has also improved punditry on the television. It's just I prefer to filter out the bias myself, knowing that it's openly there, He's a Man Utd fan and open about it, that honesty makes him a better pundit, why pretend, it fools no one and you don't get mental gymnastics to try and justify an objectivity that in reality isn't there. Their Monday Night Football is good and shows they are both serious thinkers about the game.


Last night you hear Neville, genuinely going on about Martinelli having Trent on toast and reinforcing the point during the game, with Tyler agreeing and that seems to reinforce the idea that Trent is weak defensively, ask a hundred football fans and there is this idea Trent is great going forward but can't defend. Yet you listen to Jurgen Klopp in his post match interviews and he makes the point that performance puts to bed all those who think Trent can't defend. So who's right, Gary Neville or Jurgen Klopp?


My open bias means I'd believe Klopp every time but putting that aside, I still think Jurgen's right, to answer it I go back to Peter Thompson and George Best. Anyone who watched Liverpool in the sixties loved Peter Thompson, he could dribble like George Best, he was the definition of a tricky winger, probably better at dribbling than Best, as a kid he was my favourite player, he'd get the ball beat three men then go back and beat them again just for fun. It was wonderful to watch. After one game my Dad had taken me to at Anfield, I said to my Dad, 'Peter Thompson he's better than George Best, isn't he',  Best was a Man Utd superstar at the time and in the frame for the greatest player of all-time but Thompson played for Liverpool and looked better to me so I thought I was on solid ground with my Dad, who I wanted to impress but he took me a back by saying, 'No son, Thompson is a great player but watch Best, every time he gets the ball he makes things happen, he causes chaos, Thompson looks great but sometimes he holds up our attack, that ball needs to be into Hunt or St John faster. Football is not all on the surface lad, it's about how the team knits together'. A great Lesson for me, that has stood me in good stead and one Gary Neville could do well to heed.


One the surface, Martinelli turned Trent a few times, he's a tricky player and has the potential to be fantastic and the thing that caught everyones eye was when Martinelli, turns Trent then nutmegs Hendo crosses the ball and it's mopped up by our defence. You can imagine most of the country thinking Neville's right He's just had Trent on toast but's that's the surface, why was Klopp so pleased by Trent's defensive performance. To understand why you need to look beyond the eye-catching to what our defence is doing and how well Trent performs.


Liverpool do a lot of things pundit's don't approve of, our backline is so far up the pitch, we have Trent and Matip on the right of defence, who are both 'vulnerable', we must be so easy to score against and have a terrible defensive record but despite having a few glitches after Xmas with the positioning of our line, we have only conceded 2 more goals this season than the team with the best defensive record in the leauge Man City, so we must be doing something right. Six months too late pundits are getting onto just how good Matip is, teams avoid Virgil and play on our right but ask any Liverpool fan who regularly goes the game, Joel has been simply outstanding this season, apart from Carragher, it's taken most of the season for him to be acknowledged, maybe because on the surface he looks ungamely at times, pundits don't see the Beckenbauer within.


Back to Trent, the best rightback in the world. Even those who only look on the surface, notice his attacking play, he roles into one, the ability to regularly produce world class crosses and passes, with the tenacity and playmaking of a Kevin de Bruyne/ Gerrard clone, he does so much on the pitch besides, I'm sorry in addition, to his rightback role. He is simply an  unbelievably great player, how he is a crucial part of our attacking triangle and does his defensive duties on top of that is mind blowing and it's not good enough to separate the two and decide he isn't comparable to someone who's role is far more limited, it doesn't work like that, his role isn't to sitback and clear his lines, that's for lesser mortals, that's not Trent's inability, it's the system we play and his role within that. Yet sometimes the way we play, that incidentally is responsible for our fantastic defensive record also means we can be vulnerable when we don't pressure the ball further up the pitch to balls over the top. Most of he time we deal with this with probably the best offside trap in the world but unfortunately with the latest rules offside play is allowed to go on and it looks like we are far more vunerable than we are. Pundits never pick up on this, we limit chances but we are always being told we are lucky. Match of the Day highlights often include replays of attacks that would be offside, as if they are legitimate chances against us.


When our lines are breached Trent's job means he is often arriving from a less than ideal position because of the bravery required to make our system work and his job is not to clear his lines but to occupy the attacker and allow the rest of the team to get back, to buy us time, we both attack and defend as a team. Martinelli skinned him but he's back onto him holding him up making sure he's less effective with every second. Now Hendo's back, so two are defending him but through his skill he produces a sublime moment and evades the two of them and get's to the byline but then when he crosses who is there to deal with it but the rest of Liverpools defence. It's not about eye catching moments but limiting effectiveness and we are so good at it, even after the first half our goal has rarely been troubled.


At the start of the season nearly every television pundit did what they normally do and looked at the surface, Liverpool had had most of the defence and midfield out for the season and had done wonders to finish third in the circumstances, but that was ignored because City had won the league and Chelsea the European Cup and United had just bought themselves a brand new show pony, on a list of pundits predictions we were going to be lucky to hit the Champions league places most though United would overtake us, how wrong they were, because like life it's important to occasionally scratch the surface and understand what is going on. That's why Ian Wright is my favourite pundit, he took a peep below the surface. When it comes to football Klopp is on a different level but Gary Neville can improve his punditry by realising the obvious can fool you just like Peter Thompson fooled this kid.

What an enjoyable read and puts Trents role in  Klopps system so clear, clear and obvious ;)
But that's the amazing thing and it's not just the TV pundits and commentators in the Uk, I listen to the games in the US and they hark on with that same crap, as do the football shows, it's mind numbing game after game. I was thinking of calling in last week to afront some of these idiots, like how much are they getting paid to just role with the lazy analysis and no one is pulling them up on it.
And again Thanks for the great post, can you do a few paragraphs on bitcoin? (asking for a friend)
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #46 on: March 24, 2022, 04:02:11 am »
squawka just did an ama on liverpool subreddit.

wondering why its in this thread is as usual someone did ask about trent defensive "liabilities".

link is below for those interested.

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/tkvumx/im_jake_i_work_for_squawka_and_spend_every_day/
Logged

Offline na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,381
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #47 on: March 24, 2022, 02:58:30 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on March 24, 2022, 12:14:57 am
John Giles was being asked why him and Dunphy etc are so critical of Klopps highline and have criticised it all season by a number of listeners who had sent questions in, the listeners had seen our defensive record, which is really good and were saying dont the stats prove that it's an effective way of playing.


Giles and his mates seemed taken aback that their football knowledge was being questioned by referring to actual evidence when they knew high-lines were suspect and came out up with some garbled rubbish about it being unnecessary to risk playing so forward, its just an old offside trap, you dont need to play that with the good players Liverpool have, not understanding it as it effects the ability of the whole team to play the way they do. They are only looking on the surface, not understanding it in its context, that by defending that way it also allows us to compress play to pin teams back, to effect their ability to play and helps us both offensively and defensively, Klopp understands the vulnerabilities and mitigates them by intelligent recruitment and players who understand the system, you can argue about getting the line right but the wy we play relies on these choices. It seems that this way of playing goes against a lot of the orthodoxy for old players, so instead of evaluating it on it's merits and looking whether its effective and works they just slag it off and it takes a few years for the new way of  doing things to be accepted by the old guard a bit like Andy Gray and hairy hands and their Zonal marking rants last decade. Trent is a victim of clashing with the orthodoxy of how fullbacks should play in the same way and is being judged not in the role he plays but how they think he should play

John "back in my day" Giles - love Johnny Giles, he was one of the first to back Klopp winning the league when everyone else stayed with City

But I do find a lot of his views on the game tend to reflect back to when he himself was played, i think it's fair to say the game has moved on in a lot of respects since then
Logged

Offline the 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,260
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #48 on: March 24, 2022, 04:44:16 pm »
Quote from: na fir dearg on March 24, 2022, 02:58:30 pm
John "back in my day" Giles - love Johnny Giles, he was one of the first to back Klopp winning the league when everyone else stayed with City

But I do find a lot of his views on the game tend to reflect back to when he himself was played, i think it's fair to say the game has moved on in a lot of respects since then
Yeah I've got a soft spot for him too, can remember him as a player for Leeds, horrible team but could they play football when they wanted to.
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 115
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #49 on: March 24, 2022, 11:24:34 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on March 24, 2022, 04:44:16 pm
Yeah I've got a soft spot for him too, can remember him as a player for Leeds, horrible team but could they play football when they wanted to.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=W8UNVm78POw

Would he kill his granny?
One of Giles best moments!
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #50 on: March 25, 2022, 05:43:37 am »


settles the debate doesnt it. Recce, trippier and walker for engerland!
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,641
  • Indefatigability
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #51 on: March 25, 2022, 10:52:16 am »
Excellent OP. Fully agree with the sentiment of 'surface' punditry.

The Trent 'debate' is often steeped in dull tribalism where rival fans pick at a thing that gets easy traction: "Trent cannot defend". Despite very little evidence this line just sticks.

"I just want my full-back to be able to defend first and foremost" is another trite line you hear and read.

Right, so a team who dominate the football and spend season after season playing against low-block sides should have a meat-and-two-veg full-back who gets a nosebleed when approaching the halfway line?

Cool story bro.

In truth, I want a full-back who has redefined the position for a new generation. Modelled the way in showcasing how football can be played and won with skill, guile and craft even from right back. That's what I want.
« Last Edit: March 25, 2022, 10:54:20 am by Fitzy. »
Logged

Offline SpaceDimensionController

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 83
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #52 on: March 25, 2022, 10:27:30 pm »
Quote from: newterp on March 22, 2022, 12:05:36 am
maybe you haven't heard - but our high line is very dangerous and the opponents could have scored more if they had been onside.  ::) ::)

I actually think this nonsense espoused by pundits benefits us. If teams want to try to take advantage of a perceived vulnerability and risky high line, be my guest

When in reality our high line is as a result of world class coaching and faultless execution by the players
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #53 on: March 25, 2022, 10:43:33 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on March 24, 2022, 12:14:57 am
John Giles was being asked why him and Dunphy etc are so critical of Klopps highline and have criticised it all season by a number of listeners who had sent questions in, the listeners had seen our defensive record, which is really good and were saying dont the stats prove that it's an effective way of playing.


Giles and his mates seemed taken aback that their football knowledge was being questioned by referring to actual evidence when they knew high-lines were suspect and came out up with some garbled rubbish about it being unnecessary to risk playing so forward, its just an old offside trap, you dont need to play that with the good players Liverpool have, not understanding it as it effects the ability of the whole team to play the way they do. They are only looking on the surface, not understanding it in its context, that by defending that way it also allows us to compress play to pin teams back, to effect their ability to play and helps us both offensively and defensively, Klopp understands the vulnerabilities and mitigates them by intelligent recruitment and players who understand the system, you can argue about getting the line right but the wy we play relies on these choices. It seems that this way of playing goes against a lot of the orthodoxy for old players, so instead of evaluating it on it's merits and looking whether its effective and works they just slag it off and it takes a few years for the new way of  doing things to be accepted by the old guard a bit like Andy Gray and hairy hands and their Zonal marking rants last decade. Trent is a victim of clashing with the orthodoxy of how fullbacks should play in the same way and is being judged not in the role he plays but how they think he should play

It is something with the old guard, evidently risk averse. I seem to remember our very own Jockey on MOTD in 05/06 criticising Rafa's zonal marking early on that season. These days its just common sense now.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #54 on: March 25, 2022, 11:01:21 pm »
Excellent OP, thank you.

For me Trent is a blend of Cafu, the prototype attacking fullback; and Beckham, who made a whole career off his right foot. Klopp utilizes Trents skills with an attacking bias, and why wouldnt he? Just witness the assists. Its ridiculous for a fullback. Bottom line, Trent is playing a different game, and superficial pundits like Gary Neville dont see it.

Trent absolutely can defend, but his defensive stats are not quite as good as one or two others - and why would they be? Hes not back there as much as they are, so we arent quite comparing like with like.

As for Martinelli, the simple truth is he is a good player who had a good game. Fast, tricky, tenacious. It was easy to see why Klopp likes him. If Martinelli played like that against the worlds best defensive right back, whoever we selected as just a defensive specialist, he would have given him some problems.

Football stories are sometimes too laden with agenda. In this instance, instead of the usual drivel about Trent not being able to defend, why cant the superficial pundits give some credit to Martinelli, and say he had a good game with some dangerous moments, which is not easy to do against a Liverpool side that is strong in all departments?

Anyway, the OP was spot on. Thank you.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,361
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #55 on: March 25, 2022, 11:11:40 pm »
Giles is a senile c*nt.
Logged

Offline BobOnATank

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 901
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #56 on: March 25, 2022, 11:32:00 pm »
Trent, phttf, its all Klopp's fault, well Klopp's genius and Trent's ability to be precise.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #57 on: March 26, 2022, 09:02:22 am »
Lovely stuff senor :)
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline roscoff

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 154
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #58 on: March 26, 2022, 10:38:09 am »
Quote from: the 92A on March 24, 2022, 04:44:16 pm
Yeah I've got a soft spot for him too, can remember him as a player for Leeds, horrible team but could they play football when they wanted to.
In fairness to Giles (and Andy Townsend) he tipped us to win the league at the start of the season and doubled down in January when a lot were saying it was done and dusted..
Logged

Offline the 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,260
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #59 on: April 11, 2022, 10:05:33 am »
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,766
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #60 on: April 11, 2022, 10:38:55 am »
Lots of people slating Trent after yesterday. United-supporting journalists have been dreadful this last week, but one in particular compared him to Bjorn Kvarme.

There was one moment in the game where Cancelo turns him inside out, but other than that, I'm not sure it's fair to criticise his defending yesterday. Foden was on his side, and I don't remember him doing much. Would Trent have had more stick if he was playing the part of Kyle Walker in Mane's goal?

It helps having Matip on his side, but given the role Trent plays, how high our line is, and his lack of support from both Salah (understandable) and Henderson (strange), I think he does a fine job. The bottom line is, he's played right-back in one of the best defensive units over the last 5 years, Jurgen Klopp wouldn't change him for anyone. That's fine by me.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,140
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #61 on: April 11, 2022, 10:56:10 am »
They got at him in the first half but often wasnt solely his fault and they seemed to overload that side. Second half he was brilliant I thought. Was alive to all the danger and did really well in the cover a few times.

Peoples minds have been made up and probably wont be changed. Their loss. We know how incredible he is and how integral he is to everything we do.
Logged

Offline Realgman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #62 on: April 12, 2022, 12:13:06 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on April 11, 2022, 10:05:33 am
Barney Ronay's take https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/apr/10/trent-alexander-arnold-paradox-gives-klopps-liverpool-their-meaning

Its a good write up that. And I think he has it spot on, Trent is the overly dynamic part of Klopps team, hes like a gambit played in chess, that can be risky to take and requires really accurate play to retain the small advantage... can destroy opponents game as well if you really invest in trying to exploit ...
Thats why the game was so good in a lot of ways yesterday, Guardiola got his tactics totally spot on, but wasn't able to push the edge home.
Disappointing for us, as during the period we had real momentum after the second goal, you could almost feel Trent would be involved in the sting in the tail... 
Logged

Offline Realgman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #63 on: April 12, 2022, 12:17:39 pm »
In my opinion, those that are trying to undermine Trent are simply pissed off because hes a liverpool player, a liverpool fan, a liverpool kid, hes never in trouble, hes a really nice and humble guy (from what you can see) and hes the best, by far english player at the moment..
theres a wilfull ignoring of what he actually does, and even the defensive stats around him, which are amazing as well..
Its great
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,727
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #64 on: April 12, 2022, 12:30:24 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 11, 2022, 10:56:10 am
They got at him in the first half but often wasnt solely his fault and they seemed to overload that side. Second half he was brilliant I thought. Was alive to all the danger and did really well in the cover a few times.

Peoples minds have been made up and probably wont be changed. Their loss. We know how incredible he is and how integral he is to everything we do.

I think the narrative would have been much different had he not switched off for their 2nd goal.  As you said, 2nd half he was great but that first half is all critics will talk about. 
Logged

Offline groove

  • eeeeee baby!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #65 on: April 12, 2022, 12:45:34 pm »
For me, yes, he is defensively weaker than some of his peers, but really how often does it matter given that Liverpool usually play with a huge possession and territory advantage. How often is he going to come up against a Martinelli in absolute top form or a Foden who is touching world-class? Like 3-4 times a season? On balance, what you get from him on the ball is so overwhelmingly positive for him that it cancels any occasional defensive lapse and then some.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,809
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #66 on: April 12, 2022, 01:08:24 pm »
Only just seen this thread, quality OP, I couldn't agree more
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,809
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #67 on: April 12, 2022, 01:14:42 pm »
Quote from: groove on April 12, 2022, 12:45:34 pm
For me, yes, he is defensively weaker than some of his peers, but really how often does it matter given that Liverpool usually play with a huge possession and territory advantage. How often is he going to come up against a Martinelli in absolute top form or a Foden who is touching world-class? Like 3-4 times a season? On balance, what you get from him on the ball is so overwhelmingly positive for him that it cancels any occasional defensive lapse and then some.
but he plays a different role to his peers, often both him and Robbo are the furthest men forward in our attack so he is then defending from a point of weakness and having to chase back. He is often criticised for being "caught too far forward" despite that's how he's been told to play.

If Trent played in a low block side where he rarely ventured over the halfway line, he would be fine.

There's not a manager in the league that wouldn't have Trent in his side if he was able to select him.

I don't remember Foden doing much on Sunday
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #68 on: April 12, 2022, 01:16:07 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on April 12, 2022, 12:30:24 pm
I think the narrative would have been much different had he not switched off for their 2nd goal.  As you said, 2nd half he was great but that first half is all critics will talk about.
He was trying to play Jesus offside like we usually do. Against most teams, it works because their speed of execution is not as good as City's. It was also a very difficult chance and a great finish.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,727
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #69 on: April 12, 2022, 01:31:31 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on April 12, 2022, 01:16:07 pm
He was trying to play Jesus offside like we usually do. Against most teams, it works because their speed of execution is not as good as City's. It was also a very difficult chance and a great finish.

Not sure if that's accurate.  I just don't think he knew Jesus was there as he completely stopped playing when the ball was played in.  You don't see the guys stopping at all until the flag goes up now that AR's delay putting the flag up so this was a completely different situation to us trying to play someone offside. 
Logged

Offline blacksun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,344
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #70 on: Today at 08:06:56 pm »
Quote from: mattD on March 25, 2022, 10:43:33 pm
It is something with the old guard, evidently risk averse.

To be fair Dixon and Le Saux do kind of admit that, albeit in a jokey way in commentary here in the US, they often 'joke' that they couldn't have got up and back as often as our two do.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 