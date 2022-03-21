John Giles was being asked why him and Dunphy etc are so critical of Klopps highline and have criticised it all season by a number of listeners who had sent questions in, the listeners had seen our defensive record, which is really good and were saying dont the stats prove that it's an effective way of playing.





Giles and his mates seemed taken aback that their football knowledge was being questioned by referring to actual evidence when they knew high-lines were suspect and came out up with some garbled rubbish about it being unnecessary to risk playing so forward, its just an old offside trap, you dont need to play that with the good players Liverpool have, not understanding it as it effects the ability of the whole team to play the way they do. They are only looking on the surface, not understanding it in its context, that by defending that way it also allows us to compress play to pin teams back, to effect their ability to play and helps us both offensively and defensively, Klopp understands the vulnerabilities and mitigates them by intelligent recruitment and players who understand the system, you can argue about getting the line right but the wy we play relies on these choices. It seems that this way of playing goes against a lot of the orthodoxy for old players, so instead of evaluating it on it's merits and looking whether its effective and works they just slag it off and it takes a few years for the new way of doing things to be accepted by the old guard a bit like Andy Gray and hairy hands and their Zonal marking rants last decade. Trent is a victim of clashing with the orthodoxy of how fullbacks should play in the same way and is being judged not in the role he plays but how they think he should play