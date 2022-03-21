Its just bizarre how some people just lap up Neville's bullshit. Trent is by some distance the best RB, but not only that - he's the most talented player England have. Only in England could there be a debate about whether their best player gets in the team.



There are some of us old enough to remember the criticisms of John Barnes when he played for England.John Barnes.Because dick head pundits couldnt see that the England coaches told Digger to hold the ball and then play London based Sansom in on the overlap so that his cross could hit the first man, winning a corner. Then the big lads could go forward for a set piece effort.Liverpool let Digger do his stuff all over the park. He was supposed to be a left winger according to England types. Look at his goals for us, including the rare headed goals which were not that rare, when he suddenly popped up in the centre forward position.Interesting to hear the story about Peter Thompson, because my dad said the same to me. He would beat a man three time to give the team a break.Do any of the other elderly bottoms think like me, that this high line bollocks proves that the producers of TV football latch onto a talking point and try to make it into an agenda.We were playing a high line under Shanks. Ffs.The concept of sweeper keeper was started with Lawrence and perfected with Clemence (who never got the credit because Shilton was a flashier keeper loved by the pundits, despite having his arse handed to him many times at Anfield.How else would your right back score 50+ goals (no pens unlike Phil Neal who achieved the same feat but took pens)We played it under Bob, with possible the greatest pairing of centre halves in Hansen and Lawrenson, somehow improving on Hughes and Thompson (neither of whom was a brave (yard dog thug) centre half beloved of the English media.Similar the pressing game. There was no finer sight than Neal, Case and Rush terrorising a full back with a full on press with Kenny covering the back pass.Klopp, in many ways has taken the great stuff we played in those times and has refined it, and here we are.These are the days my friends