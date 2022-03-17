« previous next »
Author Topic: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.  (Read 1900 times)

Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« on: March 17, 2022, 08:11:25 pm »
Tyler and Neville. Most Liverpool fans would look for the volume switch just at the mere thought, hardly Clive Tydlsley and Ally McCoist, who make the occassion fun but let's be fair to Neville, compared to the old guard spouting cliches, he's been a breathe of fresh air since he went to Sky. I even admire that he doesn't hide his bias as much as Carra who has also improved punditry on the television. It's just I prefer to filter out the bias myself, knowing that it's openly there, He's a Man Utd fan and open about it, that honesty makes him a better pundit, why pretend, it fools no one and you don't get mental gymnastics to try and justify an objectivity that in reality isn't there. Their Monday Night Football is good and shows they are both serious thinkers about the game.


Last night you hear Neville, genuinely going on about Martinelli having Trent on toast and reinforcing the point during the game, with Tyler agreeing and that seems to reinforce the idea that Trent is weak defensively, ask a hundred football fans and there is this idea Trent is great going forward but can't defend. Yet you listen to Jurgen Klopp in his post match interviews and he makes the point that performance puts to bed all those who think Trent can't defend. So who's right, Gary Neville or Jurgen Klopp?


My open bias means I'd believe Klopp every time but putting that aside, I still think Jurgen's right, to answer it I go back to Peter Thompson and George Best. Anyone who watched Liverpool in the sixties loved Peter Thompson, he could dribble like George Best, he was the definition of a tricky winger, probably better at dribbling than Best, as a kid he was my favourite player, he'd get the ball beat three men then go back and beat them again just for fun. It was wonderful to watch. After one game my Dad had taken me to at Anfield, I said to my Dad, 'Peter Thompson he's better than George Best, isn't he',  Best was a Man Utd superstar at the time and in the frame for the greatest player of all-time but Thompson played for Liverpool and looked better to me so I thought I was on solid ground with my Dad, who I wanted to impress but he took me a back by saying, 'No son, Thompson is a great player but watch Best, every time he gets the ball he makes things happen, he causes chaos, Thompson looks great but sometimes he holds up our attack, that ball needs to be into Hunt or St John faster. Football is not all on the surface lad, it's about how the team knits together'. A great Lesson for me, that has stood me in good stead and one Gary Neville could do well to heed.


One the surface, Martinelli turned Trent a few times, he's a tricky player and has the potential to be fantastic and the thing that caught everyones eye was when Martinelli, turns Trent then nutmegs Hendo crosses the ball and it's mopped up by our defence. You can imagine most of the country thinking Neville's right He's just had Trent on toast but's that's the surface, why was Klopp so pleased by Trent's defensive performance. To understand why you need to look beyond the eye-catching to what our defence is doing and how well Trent performs.


Liverpool do a lot of things pundit's don't approve of, our backline is so far up the pitch, we have Trent and Matip on the right of defence, who are both 'vulnerable', we must be so easy to score against and have a terrible defensive record but despite having a few glitches after Xmas with the positioning of our line, we have only conceded 2 more goals this season than the team with the best defensive record in the leauge Man City, so we must be doing something right. Six months too late pundits are getting onto just how good Matip is, teams avoid Virgil and play on our right but ask any Liverpool fan who regularly goes the game, Joel has been simply outstanding this season, apart from Carragher, it's taken most of the season for him to be acknowledged, maybe because on the surface he looks ungamely at times, pundits don't see the Beckenbauer within.


Back to Trent, the best rightback in the world. Even those who only look on the surface, notice his attacking play, he roles into one, the ability to regularly produce world class crosses and passes, with the tenacity and playmaking of a Kevin de Bruyne/ Gerrard clone, he does so much on the pitch besides, I'm sorry in addition, to his rightback role. He is simply an  unbelievably great player, how he is a crucial part of our attacking triangle and does his defensive duties on top of that is mind blowing and it's not good enough to separate the two and decide he isn't comparable to someone who's role is far more limited, it doesn't work like that, his role isn't to sitback and clear his lines, that's for lesser mortals, that's not Trent's inability, it's the system we play and his role within that. Yet sometimes the way we play, that incidentally is responsible for our fantastic defensive record also means we can be vulnerable when we don't pressure the ball further up the pitch to balls over the top. Most of he time we deal with this with probably the best offside trap in the world but unfortunately with the latest rules offside play is allowed to go on and it looks like we are far more vunerable than we are. Pundits never pick up on this, we limit chances but we are always being told we are lucky. Match of the Day highlights often include replays of attacks that would be offside, as if they are legitimate chances against us.


When our lines are breached Trent's job means he is often arriving from a less than ideal position because of the bravery required to make our system work and his job is not to clear his lines but to occupy the attacker and allow the rest of the team to get back, to buy us time, we both attack and defend as a team. Martinelli skinned him but he's back onto him holding him up making sure he's less effective with every second. Now Hendo's back, so two are defending him but through his skill he produces a sublime moment and evades the two of them and get's to the byline but then when he crosses who is there to deal with it but the rest of Liverpools defence. It's not about eye catching moments but limiting effectiveness and we are so good at it, even after the first half our goal has rarely been troubled.


At the start of the season nearly every television pundit did what they normally do and looked at the surface, Liverpool had had most of the defence and midfield out for the season and had done wonders to finish third in the circumstances, but that was ignored because City had won the league and Chelsea the European Cup and United had just bought themselves a brand new show pony, on a list of pundits predictions we were going to be lucky to hit the Champions league places most though United would overtake us, how wrong they were, because like life it's important to occasionally scratch the surface and understand what is going on. That's why Ian Wright is my favourite pundit, he took a peep below the surface. When it comes to football Klopp is on a different level but Gary Neville can improve his punditry by realising the obvious can fool you just like Peter Thompson fooled this kid.








Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #1 on: March 17, 2022, 09:05:02 pm »
Fantastic read and spot on.  Thanks for taking the time to write this.
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #2 on: March 17, 2022, 09:21:56 pm »
Quality OP, mate. Trent is one of the few full backs in the game that probably spends almost as much time facing his own goal when defending as having his back to itby design.
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #3 on: March 17, 2022, 09:47:25 pm »
The reason why Neville is a pundit is that he cannot manage. Theres a huge gulf between Klopps and Nevilles understanding of the game.

Klopp knows the risks associated with TAA being so attack minded and so he uses the midfielders to help out when needed.

Martinelli beat TAA a couple of times but the net effect was two shots on target by his team and no goals. Ill repeat that important stat.zero goals.

I also dont remember Martinelli having any impact tracking back.

We have joint highest number of clean sheets and the third best goals conceded; you dont achieve that with one of your ever present defenders being weak. We have scored more goals than anyone else and TAA has made a major impact on that stat. The aim of football is to accumulate more points than any of your competitors and we are right on the coat-tails of city.

The bottom line is that Klopp knows how to use his players whereas Nevile (and lots of other people) think that TAA cannot defend and that this makes him a liability. Look at the stats and they tell you that TAA is an integral part of a very successful team.

Keep up the punditry Neville but at least acknowledge that Klopp knows much more about how to use his players  effectively.
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #4 on: March 17, 2022, 09:57:39 pm »
I really enjoyed that, great observing Neville would do well to read this.
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #5 on: March 17, 2022, 10:09:09 pm »
They just can stand the thought of Trent being absolutely world class, so they come up with this nonsense. They dont want to accept reality.

Trent is a very good defender. His defense is not as good as his offense, but thats because his attack is insanely, record breaking good.

Having defenders that cant attack, like United or England, puts more stress on the other players to always create. In our case, Henderson could spend a whole game just covering for Trent and that would be just fine.

Btw, this reminds me a lot of the criticism against Firmino, that he doesn't score enough etc. Same problem, rooted in a misunderstanding of the game
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #6 on: March 17, 2022, 10:20:52 pm »
G. Neville is just mad because United fans never made a mural for him like Trent has.
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #7 on: March 17, 2022, 10:52:35 pm »
G. Neville is just mad because United fans never made a mural for him like Trent has.

When did Trent make Gary Neville a mural?
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #8 on: March 17, 2022, 10:52:36 pm »
Spot on with the OP.

I seem to have this exact argument with a lad in work who tells me how poor Trent is defensively and how lucky Liverpool are every weekend with offsides.

The hardest people to argue with are idiots, especially when they cant fathom your way of thinking whether they agree with it or not. It also doesnt help that for most football fans who watch the tv punditry they believe everything they are shown and told as these pundits are their experts.

As Liverpool fans we are blessed to watch this team week in week out, and as long as we know that our defence is boss fuck everyone else.
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #9 on: March 17, 2022, 11:01:54 pm »
Saw the thread before and had a quick look at the OP and immediately thought thats one for later, when Ive got time to do it justice.

I just want to thank you for putting that together because theres so much in there. The historical perspective, the youngster and the old head, then someone like Klopp and the likes of Neville.

I dont watch MNF, but can appreciate your view. I cant stand Neville and think hes nowhere near as clever as he thinks he is. But he is shrewd enough to know that his views carry weight among sections of the population, and hes not above a bit of mischief making when it suits.

That said, as you say his and Klopps understanding of the game are worlds apart and I know who my moneys on. I suspect most Utd fans deep down think the same.

Anyway, thanks again.
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #10 on: March 17, 2022, 11:03:13 pm »
To be fair to Neville, he did acknowledge Trent's ability going forward on more than one occasion.

The way we set up means we will get caught out once or twice per game. But we have such an amazing insurance policy in Vigril, Matip and Alisson, it rarely matters. Man City are the same. High line, relatively high-risk, but very calculated.

Is he the best 1-on-1 defender? Probably not, but he's not your average right-back is he? He's more akin to Gerrard or De Bruyne, just deployed on the right with some occasional defending to do. He's a 1-off really.
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #11 on: March 17, 2022, 11:44:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 17, 2022, 10:52:35 pm
When did Trent make Gary Neville a mural?

Every time he steps on the pitch...
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 12:03:54 am »
Fantastic write up!  Great read.
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 01:51:43 am »
Great post and great insight Albie lad. Illuminating.

As your dad said and you latched onto it, Bestie and Thommo had two totally different agendas. 

Thommos was to run ragged the entire oppositions right flank and, whilst doing so for days on end, give the rest of his teammates a breather while time and again hed dribble rings round those opponents. Bestie in contrast knew instinctively that getting the ball in the back of the opposition net was the object of the exercise and so all his dribbling and associated play had that objective uppermost in mind.

 Likewise, as you say, Trent deploys his sensational talents, both offensively and defensively, to achieve the optimum results for the team and the performances and results show how expert he has become at doing so, week in week out.
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:08:35 am »
Bravo!
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:15:34 am »
A wonderful post, thank you so much.  Really enjoyed reading that.
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:31:38 am »
That's a good post and it's been a bugbear of mine this idea that Trent cannot defend.
And Gary Neville has banged this drum at every opportunity for a while now...he's just fucking wrong but will try and look for confirmation bias wherever he can

Trent does get exposed because of the way we play our system, but we have measures for that and Matip, Hendo are there for that reason.
I've also seen Trent keep Sane and a list of the continent's wingers in his pocket in big pressure games.

But it's just one of those things that will stay with him. And that Wanbissaka, Reece James is going to be much better or already is anyway.

He's the best right back in the world and a phenomenal footballer. His creativity and importance for the attack on the pitch rivals the world's best midfielders in terms of output also.

When you talk of impact on the pitch, Trent in this Liverpool setup is one of the first names on the team sheet which is saying something. And the scouser in the team!
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:49:27 am »
It's all about hyper-focusing on every instance where someone goes past Trent and ignoring when it happens to every other defender, just to confirm their own biases. It's all eyes on Trent so they can spew their incessant bile about his lack of defensive ability while Liverpool keeps getting clean sheets despite most teams attacking down Trent's side. If no one ever went past anyone games would be played entirely on one side of the pitch and that's not how football goes.

Notice how no one is talking about Saka getting skinned by Robertson for Firmino's goal. Nah... Even though Martinelli's little runs came to nothing, let's hammer on about Martinelli having Trent "on toast" (ignore the Henderson nutmeg while we're at it because that would diminish the Trent slander).
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:45:04 pm »
Re: Klopp vs Gary Neville-Trent Alexander Arnold-The best rightback in the world.
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:29:36 pm »
The man predicted that we'd finish 4th behind his shite club. Shows what he knows.

Also, "Sancho+Varane+Kane=Title" ;D
Logged
