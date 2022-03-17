Tyler and Neville. Most Liverpool fans would look for the volume switch just at the mere thought, hardly Clive Tydlsley and Ally McCoist, who make the occassion fun but let's be fair to Neville, compared to the old guard spouting cliches, he's been a breathe of fresh air since he went to Sky. I even admire that he doesn't hide his bias as much as Carra who has also improved punditry on the television. It's just I prefer to filter out the bias myself, knowing that it's openly there, He's a Man Utd fan and open about it, that honesty makes him a better pundit, why pretend, it fools no one and you don't get mental gymnastics to try and justify an objectivity that in reality isn't there. Their Monday Night Football is good and shows they are both serious thinkers about the game.





Last night you hear Neville, genuinely going on about Martinelli having Trent on toast and reinforcing the point during the game, with Tyler agreeing and that seems to reinforce the idea that Trent is weak defensively, ask a hundred football fans and there is this idea Trent is great going forward but can't defend. Yet you listen to Jurgen Klopp in his post match interviews and he makes the point that performance puts to bed all those who think Trent can't defend. So who's right, Gary Neville or Jurgen Klopp?





My open bias means I'd believe Klopp every time but putting that aside, I still think Jurgen's right, to answer it I go back to Peter Thompson and George Best. Anyone who watched Liverpool in the sixties loved Peter Thompson, he could dribble like George Best, he was the definition of a tricky winger, probably better at dribbling than Best, as a kid he was my favourite player, he'd get the ball beat three men then go back and beat them again just for fun. It was wonderful to watch. After one game my Dad had taken me to at Anfield, I said to my Dad, 'Peter Thompson he's better than George Best, isn't he', Best was a Man Utd superstar at the time and in the frame for the greatest player of all-time but Thompson played for Liverpool and looked better to me so I thought I was on solid ground with my Dad, who I wanted to impress but he took me a back by saying, 'No son, Thompson is a great player but watch Best, every time he gets the ball he makes things happen, he causes chaos, Thompson looks great but sometimes he holds up our attack, that ball needs to be into Hunt or St John faster. Football is not all on the surface lad, it's about how the team knits together'. A great Lesson for me, that has stood me in good stead and one Gary Neville could do well to heed.





One the surface, Martinelli turned Trent a few times, he's a tricky player and has the potential to be fantastic and the thing that caught everyones eye was when Martinelli, turns Trent then nutmegs Hendo crosses the ball and it's mopped up by our defence. You can imagine most of the country thinking Neville's right He's just had Trent on toast but's that's the surface, why was Klopp so pleased by Trent's defensive performance. To understand why you need to look beyond the eye-catching to what our defence is doing and how well Trent performs.





Liverpool do a lot of things pundit's don't approve of, our backline is so far up the pitch, we have Trent and Matip on the right of defence, who are both 'vulnerable', we must be so easy to score against and have a terrible defensive record but despite having a few glitches after Xmas with the positioning of our line, we have only conceded 2 more goals this season than the team with the best defensive record in the leauge Man City, so we must be doing something right. Six months too late pundits are getting onto just how good Matip is, teams avoid Virgil and play on our right but ask any Liverpool fan who regularly goes the game, Joel has been simply outstanding this season, apart from Carragher, it's taken most of the season for him to be acknowledged, maybe because on the surface he looks ungamely at times, pundits don't see the Beckenbauer within.





Back to Trent, the best rightback in the world. Even those who only look on the surface, notice his attacking play, he roles into one, the ability to regularly produce world class crosses and passes, with the tenacity and playmaking of a Kevin de Bruyne/ Gerrard clone, he does so much on the pitch besides, I'm sorry in addition, to his rightback role. He is simply an unbelievably great player, how he is a crucial part of our attacking triangle and does his defensive duties on top of that is mind blowing and it's not good enough to separate the two and decide he isn't comparable to someone who's role is far more limited, it doesn't work like that, his role isn't to sitback and clear his lines, that's for lesser mortals, that's not Trent's inability, it's the system we play and his role within that. Yet sometimes the way we play, that incidentally is responsible for our fantastic defensive record also means we can be vulnerable when we don't pressure the ball further up the pitch to balls over the top. Most of he time we deal with this with probably the best offside trap in the world but unfortunately with the latest rules offside play is allowed to go on and it looks like we are far more vunerable than we are. Pundits never pick up on this, we limit chances but we are always being told we are lucky. Match of the Day highlights often include replays of attacks that would be offside, as if they are legitimate chances against us.





When our lines are breached Trent's job means he is often arriving from a less than ideal position because of the bravery required to make our system work and his job is not to clear his lines but to occupy the attacker and allow the rest of the team to get back, to buy us time, we both attack and defend as a team. Martinelli skinned him but he's back onto him holding him up making sure he's less effective with every second. Now Hendo's back, so two are defending him but through his skill he produces a sublime moment and evades the two of them and get's to the byline but then when he crosses who is there to deal with it but the rest of Liverpools defence. It's not about eye catching moments but limiting effectiveness and we are so good at it, even after the first half our goal has rarely been troubled.





At the start of the season nearly every television pundit did what they normally do and looked at the surface, Liverpool had had most of the defence and midfield out for the season and had done wonders to finish third in the circumstances, but that was ignored because City had won the league and Chelsea the European Cup and United had just bought themselves a brand new show pony, on a list of pundits predictions we were going to be lucky to hit the Champions league places most though United would overtake us, how wrong they were, because like life it's important to occasionally scratch the surface and understand what is going on. That's why Ian Wright is my favourite pundit, he took a peep below the surface. When it comes to football Klopp is on a different level but Gary Neville can improve his punditry by realising the obvious can fool you just like Peter Thompson fooled this kid.

















